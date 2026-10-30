Premier League: Liverpool Face Arsenal, Man City Host Brighton, Chelsea Meet Man Utd In Matchweek 9

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 30 (IANS) Liverpool will host Arsenal in a blockbuster clash at Anfield, while Manchester City takes on Brighton and Chelsea face Manchester United as the 2026/27 Premier League season enters Matchweek 9.

The meeting between Liverpool and Arsenal promises to be one of the standout fixtures of the weekend, with the Gunners looking to end their 13-match winless run in Premier League visits to Anfield. Arsenal last won a league match at the venue in the 2012-13 season.

Liverpool, meanwhile, have won just one of their last eight Premier League meetings with Arsenal, drawing five and losing two. The Gunners will also have an opportunity to become only the second club after Manchester United to register 300 away victories in the competition, having recorded 299 so far, according to Jio Star.

Manchester City will welcome Brighton after suffering their first league defeat of the season against Aston Villa. City have won their last 10 league matches played on Halloween and have scored in each of their last 24 Premier League games.

Brighton have scored 23 goals in the league this season, the highest tally among all teams, with City second on 20. The two sides also lead the division in expected goals, with City recording 16.7 and Brighton 16.2.

Chelsea will host Manchester United at Stamford Bridge on Halloween, with both teams looking to improve their recent form. Chelsea have lost 11 Premier League matches since the beginning of March, more than any other side, while United are winless in their last eight matches across competitions, suffering five defeats and drawing three.

However, United have won both league meetings against Chelsea last season and will look to register three consecutive victories over the Blues for the first time since September 1965. Chelsea have also lost both their previous Premier League home matches played on October 31.

Elsewhere, Tottenham Hotspur will host Crystal Palace after winning their last two league matches. The Spurs have scored six of their eight league goals this season in the final 15 minutes, the joint-highest tally in the division during that period. Palace, meanwhile, have conceded 19 goals after eight matches, their highest tally at this stage of a top-flight campaign since the 1980-81 season.

Fulham will travel to Aston Villa looking to extend their winning run to three league matches for the first time since December 2025. After going winless in their first six games, Fulham have bounced back with successive 1-0 victories over Hull City and Coventry City.

Villa have lost just one of their 18 home Premier League matches against Fulham, winning 12 and drawing 5, although the visitors won their most recent league meeting.

Bournemouth will welcome Leeds United after registering consecutive league victories, while Leeds have lost just two of their last 17 Premier League matches. Their four previous top-flight meetings have produced 20 goals, averaging five per game, with three of those matches featuring a goal in the 90th minute.

Bournemouth forward Evanilson has been involved in seven league goals this season, scoring three and providing four assists, matching his total contribution from 36 appearances last term.

Brentford will face Nottingham Forest, with the hosts having scored in all eight league matches this season, a record shared only with Manchester City. Forest have managed just six goals, the lowest tally in the division, despite recording an expected goals figure of 13.5. Brentford have lost just one of their last nine home league games, while Forest have suffered defeats in their last five league matches played on Halloween.

The weekend will also witness the first-ever top-flight meeting between Hull City and Ipswich Town. Both promoted sides have collected 10 points from their opening eight matches, marking the first time since the 2010-11 season that two promoted teams have reached double figures at this stage.

Hull are winless in their last six league games after winning their opening two, while Ipswich have conceded in each of their last 27 Premier League matches.

Coventry City will host Sunderland in a contest between two of the division's lowest-scoring teams, with both having scored just six goals this season. Coventry have failed to find the net in five matches, the highest tally in the league, while Sunderland are winless in their last six games and have not scored in their previous three.

Coventry are unbeaten in their last 10 league meetings with Sunderland, winning five and drawing five. Sunderland, meanwhile, have won just twice in 21 league visits to Coventry.

Newcastle United will take on Everton in the final fixture of the matchweek, with the visitors aiming to win three consecutive away league games at St James' Park for the first time.

Newcastle have won just one of their last six Premier League meetings with Everton, drawing two and losing three, while the visitors are winless in their last nine away league matches. Newcastle have also faced 138 shots in their opening eight matches, the highest tally in the division, while Everton defender James Tarkowski has won 63 duels, the most by any player this season.