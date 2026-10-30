Tajikistan Develops Three Dushanbe Projects Set To Create 1,100 Jobs

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Tajikistan is developing a logistics and production complex, an agro-logistics center and a cold storage facility in Dushanbe, with the projects expected to create more than 1,100 permanent jobs.

According to the press service of the President of Tajikistan, the projects were discussed on October 30 during a visit by President Emomali Rahmon and Dushanbe Mayor Rustam Emomali to several construction and production sites in the capital.

Construction has begun on a modern logistics and production complex owned by Yovar LLC in the Arbobkhotun neighborhood of Sino district. The complex will include a food production center, as well as facilities for processing and packaging fruits and vegetables. Once completed, it is expected to provide 930 permanent jobs.

The officials also reviewed plans for an agro-logistics center [verify owner and location]. The facility is designed to receive, store, process and package agricultural products and will have a storage capacity of up to 2,000 tons at a time [verify, same figure as the cold storage facility]. The project is expected to help reduce agricultural losses, support farmers and expand export opportunities.

They also reviewed a cold storage facility owned by Marmari LLC, with a capacity of 2,000 tons. The facility will be equipped with modern storage systems to preserve food quality and ensure supplies to the domestic market. Once operational, it is expected to create 240 permanent jobs.

During the visit, Emomali Rahmon stressed the importance of using modern technologies, ensuring construction quality, developing domestic production and creating jobs. He also issued instructions to those responsible for the projects.