Global In-Vivo Imaging Market Size, Share, Trends, And Growth Forecast, 2026-2031 Biopharma R&D And AI-Enabled Imaging Drive 10.36% CAGR And Asia-Pacific Expansion

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Boost ROI with imaging-as-a-service and per-scan models, while longitudinal imaging cuts animal use and recurring reagents strengthen revenue

Dublin, Oct. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "In-Vivo Imaging - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global In-Vivo imaging market was valued at USD 1.21 billion in 2025 and is projected to increase from USD 1.34 billion in 2026 to USD 2.19 billion by 2031. The market is expected to register a CAGR of 10.36% during the forecast period from 2026 to 2031, supported by expanding biopharmaceutical research pipelines, growing preclinical study complexity, and increased adoption of non-invasive longitudinal imaging technologies.

Biopharma R&D Pipelines Drive In-Vivo Imaging Demand

Continued investment in oncology, gene therapy, and cell therapy research is strengthening demand for advanced preclinical imaging. These development programs often require multiple endpoints, including pharmacokinetics, biodistribution, treatment response, and repeated disease monitoring within the same animal cohort. In-vivo imaging enables researchers to collect these data over time while improving study consistency.

Global clinical and preclinical pipeline volumes recorded high-single-digit annual growth from 2020 through 2025. IQVIA reported 79 novel active substances launched globally in 2025 and expects an annual average of 70-80 launches through 2030. China's increasing contribution to global drug development is also creating demand for preclinical imaging capacity across Asian contract research organizations. As research programs become more complex, the number of imaging sessions required for each candidate is likely to rise, supporting system utilization and recurring reagent demand.

Non-Invasive Longitudinal Imaging Supports Market Growth

The shift toward non-invasive longitudinal imaging remains an important market trend. Optical bioluminescence, micro-MRI, and photoacoustic imaging systems allow repeated assessments with minimal stress while supporting animal-research standards in Europe and the United States. Fluorescence and bioluminescence are widely used because of their broad research applications, accessible instrumentation, and operational efficiency.

Longitudinal study designs can reduce the number of animals required while increasing the number of imaging sessions conducted for each subject. This approach supports more comprehensive datasets and can sustain demand for probes, contrast agents, and other consumables even when study cohorts become smaller. Additional growth factors include the adoption of multimodal hybrid imaging and rising demand for quantitative translational biomarkers.

High Equipment and Qualification Costs Remain a Challenge

High capital, maintenance, and qualification costs continue to limit adoption, particularly outside North America and Europe. Multimodal facilities combining PET/SPECT, micro-MRI, and optical imaging can require multi-million-dollar investments before installation and qualification expenses are included. Contract research organizations must also maintain documentation aligned with sponsor-specific good laboratory practice requirements.

Imaging-as-a-service, subscription, and per-scan business models are emerging as alternatives to direct equipment purchases. However, adoption remains concentrated among larger research organizations with the resources to support these contracts. Stringent preclinical and animal-research regulations also increase operating requirements for imaging facilities and specialized personnel.

Systems Lead While Reagents Deliver Recurring Growth

Systems accounted for 62.48% of the In-Vivo imaging market in 2025. Optical imaging systems maintained a prominent position because bioluminescence and fluorescence workflows are widely established and generally have simpler operating requirements than nuclear imaging or MRI. Nuclear imaging systems remain essential for quantitative PET and SPECT analysis in radiopharmaceutical biodistribution studies, while micro-MRI and micro-ultrasound support specialized soft-tissue and cardiovascular applications.

Reagents are forecast to grow at a CAGR of 10.89% through 2031 due to their recurring use in imaging workflows. Nuclear imaging reagents continue to support PET and SPECT studies involving 18F-FDG, 68Ga-labeled peptides, and 99mTc-based compounds. Innovation in near-infrared fluorophores, activatable probes, and self-illuminating luciferase systems is improving imaging depth, reducing autofluorescence, and enabling multiplexed molecular analysis.

Regional In-Vivo Imaging Market Outlook

North America generated 36.16% of global market revenue in 2026, supported by the United States' concentration of publicly funded research centers, pharmaceutical campuses, biotechnology companies, and contract research organizations. Canada is expanding its oncology and neuroscience research base, while regional revenue is increasingly shifting toward imaging-as-a-service and per-scan models. The FDA Biomarker Qualification Program also supports demand for imaging platforms capable of producing quantitative submission-ready data.

Asia-Pacific is forecast to record the fastest growth, with a CAGR of 13.51% from 2026 to 2031. China is expanding preclinical research capacity and supported five new high-resolution micro-CT scanner development programs in 2025. Japan's AMED allocated JPY 8.4 billion, equivalent to USD 56 million, to regenerative medicine imaging initiatives. India, South Korea, and Australia are also strengthening research infrastructure and academic-industry collaboration.

Europe remains the second-largest regional market, led by Germany, the United Kingdom, and France. Public research networks and longitudinal study requirements support procurement, although compliance obligations remain significant. The Middle East, Africa, and South America are at earlier stages of adoption, but biomedical infrastructure investment in the GCC and expanding research clusters in Brazil could create future opportunities for qualified imaging equipment, radiopharmacy services, and specialized operators.

Key Topics Covered

1 Introduction

1.1 Study Assumptions & Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Expansion of Biopharma R&D Pipelines and Preclinical Study Complexity

4.2.2 Shift Toward Non-invasive Longitudinal Imaging

4.2.3 Adoption of Multimodal Hybrid Imaging

4.2.4 Rising Demand for Quantitative Translational Biomarkers

4.2.5 AI-enabled Image Segmentation and Analysis

4.2.6 Recurring Revenue From Probes, Software and Imaging Services

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 High Capital, Maintenance and Qualification Costs

4.3.2 Stringent Preclinical and Animal-Research Regulations

4.3.3 Proprietary Isotope, Probe and Detector Supply Dependencies

4.3.4 Reproducibility, Protocol-Standardization and Skilled-Operator Gaps

4.4 Value / Supply-Chain Analysis

4.5 Regulatory Landscape

4.6 Technological Outlook

4.7 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.7.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.7.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.7.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.7.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.7.5 Competitive Rivalry

5 Market Size & Growth Forecasts (Value, USD)

5.1 By Product

5.1.1 Systems

5.1.1.1 Optical Imaging Systems

5.1.1.2 Nuclear Imaging Systems

5.1.1.3 Micro-MRI

5.1.1.4 Micro-Ultrasound

5.1.1.5 Photoacoustic Imaging Systems

5.1.1.6 Others

5.1.2 Reagents

5.1.2.1 Optical Imaging Reagents

5.1.2.2 Nuclear Imaging Reagents

5.1.2.3 MRI Contrast Agents

5.1.2.4 Ultrasound Contrast Agents

5.1.2.5 CT Contrast Agents

5.1.2.6 Others

5.2 By Techniques

5.2.1 Radioisotopes

5.2.2 Biomarkers

5.2.3 Luminescent Proteins

5.2.4 Others

5.3 By End User

5.3.1 Hospitals and Clinics

5.3.2 Imaging Centers

5.3.3 Research Organizations

5.3.4 Others

5.4 By Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.1.1 United States

5.4.1.2 Canada

5.4.1.3 Mexico

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.2.1 Germany

5.4.2.2 United Kingdom

5.4.2.3 France

5.4.2.4 Italy

5.4.2.5 Spain

5.4.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.3.1 China

5.4.3.2 India

5.4.3.3 Japan

5.4.3.4 Australia

5.4.3.5 South Korea

5.4.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Middle East and Africa

5.4.4.1 GCC

5.4.4.2 South Africa

5.4.4.3 Rest of Middle East and Africa

5.4.5 South America

5.4.5.1 Brazil

5.4.5.2 Argentina

5.4.5.3 Rest of South America

6 Competitive Landscape

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Market Share Analysis

6.3 Company Profiles (includes Global Level Overview, Market Level Overview, Core Segments, Financials as Available, Strategic Information, Market Rank/Share for Key Companies, Products & Services, and Recent Developments)

6.3.1 Aspect Imaging Ltd.

6.3.2 Biospace Lab

6.3.3 Bruker

6.3.4 CMR Naviscan

6.3.5 FUJIFILM Holdings America Corporation

6.3.6 General Electric

6.3.7 Guerbet

6.3.8 Hitachi, Ltd.

6.3.9 Koninklijke Philips N.V

6.3.10 LI-COR, Inc.

6.3.11 Mediso Ltd.

6.3.12 MILabs B.V.

6.3.13 Miltenyi Biotec

6.3.14 MR Solutions

6.3.15 PerkinElmer Inc.

6.3.16 SCANCO Medical AG

6.3.17 Siemens

6.3.18 Takara Bio Inc.

6.3.19 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

6.3.20 Trifoil Imaging

7 Market Opportunities & Future Outlook

7.1 White-space & Unmet-need Assessment

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