Activated Carbon Filter Market Size, Share, Trends, And Growth Forecasts, 2026-2031 PFAS Compliance And Wastewater Investment Propel Market To USD 2.42 Billion By 2031

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Activated Carbon Filter - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added tooffering.

The activated carbon filter market was valued at USD 1.73 billion in 2025 and is expected to increase from USD 1.83 billion in 2026 to USD 2.42 billion by 2031. The market is projected to register a CAGR of 5.77% during the forecast period from 2026 to 2031. Growth is being supported by stricter drinking-water standards, PFAS remediation requirements, expanding industrial wastewater treatment, air-pollution controls, and rising demand for effective filtration technologies.

Stricter Drinking-Water Standards Drive PFAS Treatment Investment

Regulatory action addressing perfluorooctanoic acid and perfluorooctane sulfonic acid is creating sustained demand for activated carbon filtration. In April 2024, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency finalized enforceable Maximum Contaminant Levels of 4 parts per trillion for both substances. Public water systems are required to comply by 2029, encouraging investment in granular activated carbon contactors, media replacement, and reactivation services.

Long-term supply agreements are also supporting market development. In January 2025, Calgon Carbon Corporation and American Water finalized a 9-year exclusive agreement covering granular activated carbon, equipment, and reactivation services at more than 50 sites across 10 states through 2033. In Europe, Kemira approved an investment in a reactivation plant in Helsingborg, Sweden, to support PFAS and micropollutant removal across the Nordic region.

Industrial Wastewater Treatment Expands Across Asia-Pacific

Asia-Pacific remains a major source of activated carbon filter demand due to expanding industrial wastewater treatment and air purification requirements. China's emissions objectives and wastewater controls are encouraging tertiary treatment across chemical, petrochemical, and pharmaceutical facilities. India has also strengthened discharge requirements for textile and tanning clusters, increasing the need for activated carbon systems that remove residual organic contaminants.

Regional producers face pressure from raw-material costs and international competition. Chinese suppliers serve domestic wastewater projects while maintaining a strong presence in commodity-grade export markets. Indian manufacturers are contending with higher coconut shell prices, prompting calls for greater transparency across the coconut shell and charcoal supply chain.

Feedstock Volatility Influences Activated Carbon Prices

Coconut shell availability continues to affect production costs. In June 2025, Jacobi Carbons Group announced a 15%-20% price increase for coconut-shell-based activated carbons, effective July 1, 2025. The company cited restricted coconut availability in Asia and growing competition for shells from the food, cosmetics, and battery-material industries.

Coal-based activated carbon is exposed to different supply and trade conditions. Calgon Carbon Corporation launched Operation Bedrock in June 2025 to supply tariff-free coal-based activated carbon manufactured from U.S.-mined coal through domestic activation and reactivation infrastructure. Producers with diversified feedstock sources and regional manufacturing networks are better positioned to manage input-cost volatility and delivery disruptions.

Granular Activated Carbon Maintains Market Leadership

Granular activated carbon accounted for 53.45% of activated carbon filter market share in 2025 and is forecast to grow at a 6.14% CAGR through 2031. Its leadership reflects widespread use in fixed-bed systems for municipal water treatment and PFAS removal. Utilities can integrate granular media into existing infrastructure while using recurring replacement and reactivation programs to maintain treatment performance.

Powdered activated carbon remains important for short-contact-time applications, emergency treatment, and smaller water systems where permanent contactors may not be practical. Impregnated activated carbon supports specialized gas purification and pollutant-control applications. Fiber activated carbon is used in cleanrooms and solvent-recovery systems, while pelletized and extruded products serve gas-phase adsorption installations requiring resistance to bed attrition.

Coal represented 43.13% of the market by raw material in 2025, supported by availability in China and the United States and extensive use in water treatment and flue-gas applications. Coconut shell is projected to record a 6.35% CAGR through 2031, driven by its use in PFAS and volatile organic compound removal. Wood-based carbon is gaining attention in Europe, where circular-economy priorities favor biogenic materials and reactivation. Petroleum coke-derived products continue to support specialized gas purification and precious-metals recovery applications.

Asia-Pacific Leads Regional Growth

Asia-Pacific held 38.45% of global market share in 2025 and is expected to expand at a 6.52% CAGR through 2031. China remains a leading producer of coal-based activated carbon, while India offers significant growth opportunities through wastewater regulation and municipal water-quality initiatives. Japan and South Korea generate demand from pharmaceutical production, semiconductor manufacturing, and high-purity air filtration. Vietnam, Indonesia, and the Philippines are also emerging as industrial wastewater rules and urban water infrastructure develop.

North American demand is being reshaped by PFAS compliance investment. In February 2026, Calgon Carbon Corporation announced a nearly USD 100 million expansion of drinking-water carbon reactivation capacity at its Columbus, Ohio, facility, with operations expected to begin in the first quarter of 2028. Europe continues to benefit from water-quality and industrial emissions regulations. Brazil supports South American demand through sugar decolorization, edible-oil refining, and bottled-water purification, while the Middle East and Africa generate opportunities through desalination, industrial diversification, power-sector upgrades, and precious-metals recovery.

Key Topics Covered

1 Introduction

1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Tightening Drinking-Water Standards and PFAS Remediation

4.2.2 Expansion of Industrial Wastewater Treatment

4.2.3 Industrial VOC, Mercury and Hazardous-Emission Control

4.2.4 Indoor Air-Quality and HVAC Filtration Adoption

4.2.5 Reactivation and Circular Carbon-Service Models

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Coconut Shell and Coal Feedstock Price Volatility

4.3.2 High Energy Intensity of Activation and Reactivation

4.3.3 Spent-Carbon Disposal and Contaminant Liability

4.4 Value Chain Analysis

4.5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.5.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.5.5 Competitive Rivalry

5 Market Size and Growth Forecasts (Value)

5.1 By Type

5.1.1 Granular Activated Carbon

5.1.2 Powdered Activated Carbon

5.1.3 Impregnated Activated Carbon

5.1.4 Fiber Activated Carbon

5.1.5 Others

5.2 By Raw Material

5.2.1 Coal

5.2.2 Coconut Shell

5.2.3 Wood

5.2.4 Petroleum Coke

5.2.5 Others

5.3 By Application

5.3.1 Water Treatment

5.3.2 Air Purification

5.3.3 Food and Beverage Processing

5.3.4 Pharmaceutical

5.3.5 Industrial Gas Adsorption

5.3.6 Others

5.4 By End-User

5.4.1 Municipal Water Treatment Plants

5.4.2 Industrial Wastewater Treatment Plants

5.4.3 Air Pollution Control Systems

5.4.4 Food and Beverage Processors

5.4.5 Pharmaceutical Companies

5.4.6 Others

5.5 By Geography

5.5.1 Asia-Pacific

5.5.1.1 China

5.5.1.2 India

5.5.1.3 Japan

5.5.1.4 South Korea

5.5.1.5 ASEAN Countries

5.5.1.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.5.2 North America

5.5.2.1 United States

5.5.2.2 Canada

5.5.2.3 Mexico

5.5.3 Europe

5.5.3.1 Germany

5.5.3.2 United Kingdom

5.5.3.3 France

5.5.3.4 Italy

5.5.3.5 NORDIC Countries

5.5.3.6 Rest of Europe

5.5.4 South America

5.5.4.1 Brazil

5.5.4.2 Argentina

5.5.4.3 Rest of South America

5.5.5 Middle East and Africa

5.5.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.5.5.2 South Africa

5.5.5.3 Rest of Middle East and Africa

6 Competitive Landscape

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Strategic Moves

6.3 Market Share (%)/Ranking Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles (includes Global Overview, Market Overview, Core Segments, Financials as available, Strategic Information, Products and Services, and Recent Developments)

6.4.1 Cabot Corporation

6.4.2 Carbon Activated Corporation

6.4.3 CARBOTECH

6.4.4 Chemviron S.A.

6.4.5 DESOTEC

6.4.6 Donau Carbon GmbH

6.4.7 HAYCARB PLC

6.4.8 Ingevity Corporation

6.4.9 JACOBI CARBONS GROUP

6.4.10 KURARAY CO., LTD.

6.4.11 Kureha Corporation

6.4.12 Osaka Gas Chemicals Co., Ltd.

6.4.13 Puragen

6.4.14 Silcarbon Aktivkohle

7 Market Opportunities and Future Outlook

7.1 White-Space and Unmet-Need Assessment

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