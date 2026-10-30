Molecular Sieve Desiccants - Market Size, Share, Trends, And Growth Forecasts, 2026-2031 LNG, Pharma, And Electronics Demand Drives 5.17% CAGR To USD 4.63 Billion

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Molecular Sieve Desiccants - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added tooffering.

The global molecular sieve desiccants market was valued at USD 3.45 billion in 2025 and is projected to increase from USD 3.60 billion in 2026 to USD 4.63 billion by 2031. The market is expected to register a CAGR of 5.17% during the 2026-2031 forecast period, supported by expanding LNG capacity, stricter moisture-control requirements, industrialization, and rising demand for high-purity gas processing.

LNG Dehydration Supports Molecular Sieve Desiccants Market Growth

Global LNG liquefaction projects are increasing demand for 3A and 4A molecular sieves. Projects along the U.S. Gulf Coast, Qatar's North Field expansion, and emerging African export developments require advanced dehydration systems before liquefaction. LNG production requires water content to be reduced below 0.1 ppmv, which can be achieved through molecular sieve adsorption systems.

In September 2026, BASF announced that Cheniere Energy had commissioned Durasorb LNG MAX across multiple trains at Corpus Christi, with additional trains targeted for completion by the end of 2027. The technology removes water, heavy hydrocarbons, benzene, toluene, ethylbenzene, and xylene in a single adsorption unit. Variable cycling can extend service life and improve fuel efficiency by adjusting cycle length according to bed age. New LNG trains also create recurring replacement demand because adsorbent contracts typically renew every 3 to 7 years.

Pharmaceutical and Electronics Applications Drive Precision Moisture Control

Pharmaceutical packaging must meet U.S. Food and Drug Administration, United States Pharmacopeia, International Council for Harmonization, and EU good manufacturing practice requirements. These standards require validated desiccant performance and assessments of material interactions, extractables, and leachables. Once a product system is validated, manufacturers typically generate recurring demand for precision-grade molecular sieve desiccants.

India's Production Linked Incentive scheme has supported 38 greenfield bulk-drug projects with 56,800 tons of annual active pharmaceutical ingredient capacity. This expansion is creating additional opportunities for 3A and 4A zeolite desiccants in pharmaceutical processing and packaging.

Electronics and semiconductor manufacturers also require controlled humidity during the transport and storage of advanced semiconductors, organic light-emitting diode components, and AI accelerator packages. Continued pharmaceutical, electronics, and semiconductor investment across Asia-Pacific is expected to strengthen regional demand.

Energy Consumption Remains a Market Constraint

Thermal swing adsorption regeneration typically requires zeolite beds to be heated to 200-350 C using steam- or gas-fired heaters. Research on single-layer 3A zeolite beds reported energy consumption of 15-20 MJ per kilogram of water removed, affecting lifecycle costs in cost-sensitive applications.

Alternative regeneration methods may reduce this burden. A 2025 Scientific Reports study found that microwave-assisted regeneration of 13X lowered energy consumption from 0.62 kWh to 0.06 kWh at equivalent temperatures. Layered beds combining silica gel and 3A zeolite reduced energy consumption from 19.57 MJ/kg to 4.51 MJ/kg, although adsorption cycle time increased from 760 minutes to 1,530 minutes. Heat integration and variable cycling can improve efficiency, but energy costs remain an important commercial consideration. Competition from membranes, silica gel, and activated alumina may also limit adoption in selected applications.

Form and Type Segment Insights

Beads accounted for 46.73% of the molecular sieve desiccants market in 2025. Their spherical geometry helps reduce pressure drop in adsorption systems, potentially lowering blower and compressor energy requirements. Beads also support dust control in gas-phase dryer columns and remain widely used in continuous twin-tower and multi-bed configurations.

Pellets are projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.56% through 2031. Their crush strength and controlled geometry support use in fixed-bed reactors, pharmaceutical blister lines, and compact automotive air-brake dryers. Powder products remain important in coatings, adhesives, sealants, elastomers, and polyurethane formulations. Research published in 2024 found that regenerated molecular sieves retained 80-90% of their original adsorption capacity after thermal treatment, supporting longer replacement intervals.

Type 4A represented 28.12% of the market in 2025, driven by applications in static packaging, industrial gas drying, refrigerant moisture removal, and solvent dehydration. Type 3A remains important for natural gas and liquefied natural gas dehydration, as well as polar liquid drying. Type 5A is used in normal- and isoparaffin separation and nitrogen and oxygen adsorption.

Type 13X is forecast to record a CAGR of 5.71% through 2031. Growth is expected from air separation units, carbon dioxide removal in biogas upgrading, and drying systems for hydrofluoroolefin refrigerants. A 2026 pressure swing adsorption study reported that 13X achieved oxygen purity of up to 95.9%. LiX and high-silica formulations are also gaining relevance in carbon capture and specialty gas purification.

Asia-Pacific Leads Regional Market Expansion

Asia-Pacific held 39.41% of the molecular sieve desiccants market in 2025 and is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 6.11% through 2031. China remains a major manufacturing and demand center for refining, LNG terminals, and semiconductor fabrication. India's pharmaceutical expansion is supporting desiccant consumption, while Japan and South Korea contribute demand from electronics and precision chemical manufacturing.

North American growth is supported by LNG export terminals and ethylene cracker complexes along the U.S. Gulf Coast. Projects including Plaquemines LNG and Golden Pass LNG are expected to support dehydration equipment procurement through 2028. Canada contributes through oil sands gas processing, while Mexico provides demand from petrochemical manufacturing.

Europe generates demand from pharmaceutical production and insulation glass applications, supported by building energy-efficiency requirements. In South America, Brazil's pre-salt gas processing and Argentina's LNG ambitions in Vaca Muerta may create recurring adsorbent demand. Saudi Arabia's downstream diversification, South Africa's industrial gas sector, and prospective East African LNG projects are expected to support long-term opportunities across the Middle East and Africa.

Key Topics Covered

1 Introduction

1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Expansion of Natural Gas Processing and LNG Dehydration

4.2.2 Rising Moisture-Control Requirements in Pharmaceuticals and Electronics

4.2.3 Growth of High-Purity Industrial Gas and Air-Separation Systems

4.2.4 Industrialization and Manufacturing Expansion in Asia-Pacific

4.2.5 Application-Specific Pore Engineering for Low-Emission Processing

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Energy-Intensive Activation and Regeneration

4.3.2 Competition From Membranes, Silica Gel and Activated Alumina

4.3.3 Feedstock and Specialty Raw-Material Price Volatility

4.4 Value Chain Analysis

4.5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.5.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.5.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.5.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.5.5 Competitive Rivalry

5 Market Size and Growth Forecasts (Value)

5.1 By Form

5.1.1 Beads

5.1.2 Pellets

5.1.3 Powder

5.2 By Type

5.2.1 3A

5.2.2 4A

5.2.3 5A

5.2.4 13X

5.2.5 Other Molecular Sieve Types

5.3 By Application

5.3.1 Refinery

5.3.2 Industrial Drying

5.3.3 Air Brakes

5.3.4 Packaging

5.3.5 Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants and Elastomers

5.3.6 Refrigerant

5.3.7 Insulation Glass

5.3.8 Other Applications

5.4 By End-User Industry

5.4.1 Oil and Gas

5.4.2 Pharmaceutical

5.4.3 Electronics and Semiconductors

5.4.4 Food and Beverage

5.4.5 Chemicals and Petrochemicals

5.4.6 Automotive and Transportation

5.4.7 Other End Users

5.5 By Geography

5.5.1 Asia-Pacific

5.5.1.1 China

5.5.1.2 India

5.5.1.3 Japan

5.5.1.4 South Korea

5.5.1.5 ASEAN Countries

5.5.1.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.5.2 North America

5.5.2.1 United States

5.5.2.2 Canada

5.5.2.3 Mexico

5.5.3 Europe

5.5.3.1 Germany

5.5.3.2 United Kingdom

5.5.3.3 France

5.5.3.4 Italy

5.5.3.5 NORDIC Countries

5.5.3.6 Rest of Europe

5.5.4 South America

5.5.4.1 Brazil

5.5.4.2 Argentina

5.5.4.3 Rest of South America

5.5.5 Middle East and Africa

5.5.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.5.5.2 South Africa

5.5.5.3 Rest of Middle East and Africa

6 Competitive Landscape

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Strategic Moves

6.3 Market Share (%)/Ranking Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles (includes Global Overview, Market Overview, Core Segments, Financials as available, Strategic Information, Products and Services, and Recent Developments)

6.4.1 Arkema

6.4.2 Axens

6.4.3 BASF

6.4.4 Bear River Zeolite Co.

6.4.5 CLARIANT

6.4.6 CWK Chemiewerk Bad Kostritz GmbH

6.4.7 HengYe Inc.

6.4.8 Honeywell International Inc

6.4.9 JALON

6.4.10 KNT Group

6.4.11 Sorbchem India

6.4.12 Tosoh Corporation

6.4.13 W. R. Grace & Co.

6.4.14 Zeochem

6.4.15 Zeolyst

7 Market Opportunities and Future Outlook

7.1 White-Space and Unmet-Need Assessment

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