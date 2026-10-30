Adsorbents - Global Market Share, Industry Trends, Growth Forecasts, And Competitive Analysis, 2026-2031 Water Compliance And Energy Demand Lift Market To USD 7.36 Billion

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Adsorbents - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added tooffering.

The global adsorbents market was valued at USD 5.12 billion in 2025 and is estimated to increase from USD 5.44 billion in 2026 to USD 7.36 billion by 2031. The market is projected to register a CAGR of 6.23% during the 2026-2031 forecast period. Growth is being supported by stricter water-quality regulations, expanding refinery and petrochemical capacity, and rising demand for gas purification, dehydration, and separation technologies.

Water-Quality Compliance Strengthens Adsorbent Demand

Increasingly stringent drinking-water standards are accelerating investment in treatment media. In April 2024, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency established maximum contaminant levels of 4 parts per trillion for perfluorooctanoic acid and perfluorooctane sulfonic acid in drinking water. Affected systems must monitor these substances and meet the limits by 2029, creating a defined infrastructure upgrade cycle.

Granular activated carbon is widely used in relevant municipal and industrial water-treatment applications. As utilities evaluate media capacity, replacement schedules, reactivation services, and spent-media management, purchasing decisions are shifting toward products with documented performance and reliable lifecycle support. Similar regulatory and water-quality priorities are also encouraging demand for specialized treatment media in Europe and other developed markets.

Refining, Petrochemicals and Gas Processing Drive Recurring Consumption

Refineries and petrochemical facilities use adsorbents in dehydration, purification, separation, and polishing processes. Because treatment media require periodic replacement, these applications generate recurring operating demand beyond initial equipment installation. Molecular sieves and activated alumina are particularly important where dry feedstocks and controlled impurity levels are essential.

Demand is also rising across natural gas, LNG, hydrogen purification, bioethanol processing, and air separation. New industrial complexes and facilities processing more challenging feedstocks are expected to increase consumption. Suppliers that qualify adsorbent products for critical operations can secure repeat business throughout the operating life of industrial assets.

Raw Material and Production Costs Remain Key Challenges

Activated carbon manufacturing depends on feedstocks such as coconut shell, coal, and wood, along with substantial energy and activation capacity. Availability varies by region, exposing producers to weather disruption, transportation constraints, energy-price volatility, and local supply conditions. Rising input costs can pressure manufacturer margins or result in higher selling prices, potentially delaying purchases among cost-sensitive customers.

Regeneration energy requirements and spent-adsorbent disposal costs also affect adoption and replacement decisions. These pressures are increasing the importance of diversified sourcing, regional production, longer operating cycles, reactivation services, and predictive replacement technologies.

Adsorbents Market Segment Highlights

Activated carbon accounted for 32.56% of the adsorbents market in 2025. Its leadership reflects broad use in water purification, industrial emission control, gold recovery, and food decolorization. Suppliers compete through pore structure, feedstock quality, logistics capabilities, product consistency, and reactivation support.

Molecular sieves are forecast to grow at a CAGR of 6.78% through 2031. Expansion is linked to hydrogen purification, liquefied natural gas dehydration, bioethanol production, and air separation. These applications require selective water removal and gas separation under controlled operating conditions, limiting the suitability of lower-cost alternatives. Continued research into carbon molecular sieve membranes may further improve separation performance and selectivity.

Regional Adsorbents Market Outlook

Asia-Pacific held 37.14% of the global adsorbents market in 2025 and is projected to register a CAGR of 7.13% through 2031. The region benefits from extensive refining and petrochemical activity, industrial expansion, and growing water-treatment requirements. China and India remain major demand centers, while Southeast Asian countries consume activated carbon in palm oil refining, municipal treatment, and petrochemical operations. Regional growth is also influenced by feedstock availability and local processing capacity.

North American demand is strengthening as water systems respond to federal requirements for perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances. In February 2026, Calgon Carbon Corporation announced a nearly USD 100 million expansion of drinking-water carbon reactivation capacity at its Columbus, Ohio, facility, with operations expected to begin in 2028. The company also announced development of the Tyger River Plant in South Carolina under its Operation Bedrock program.

Europe continues to prioritize water quality, compliance documentation, treatment performance, and end-of-life media handling. South America offers opportunities in municipal and industrial water treatment, particularly in Brazil. Meanwhile, gas processing, refining, and infrastructure investment are supporting adsorbent demand across the Middle East and Africa. Together, regulatory compliance, industrial capacity expansion, and advanced purification requirements are expected to sustain global adsorbents market growth through 2031.

Key Topics Covered

1 Introduction

1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Industrial Water-Quality Compliance

4.2.2 Refinery and Petrochemical Capacity Expansion

4.2.3 Natural-Gas, LNG and Hydrogen Purification Demand

4.2.4 Adsorbent-Cycle Digitalization and Predictive Replacement

4.2.5 Low-Carbon Adsorbent Materials for Difficult Contaminants

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Raw Material and Activation-Cost Volatility

4.3.2 Regeneration Energy and Spent-Adsorbent Disposal Costs

4.3.3 Qualification Friction for Application-Specific Adsorbents

4.4 Value Chain Analysis

4.5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.5.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.5.5 Competitive Rivalry

5 Market Size and Growth Forecasts (Value)

5.1 By Type

5.1.1 Activated Carbon

5.1.2 Molecular Sieves

5.1.3 Silica Gel

5.1.4 Activated Alumina

5.1.5 Clay Adsorbents

5.1.6 Others

5.2 By Application

5.2.1 Petroleum Refining

5.2.2 Chemicals and Petrochemicals

5.2.3 Gas Refining

5.2.4 Water Treatment

5.2.5 Air Separation and Drying

5.2.6 Packaging

5.2.7 Others

5.3 By Geography

5.3.1 Asia-Pacific

5.3.1.1 China

5.3.1.2 India

5.3.1.3 Japan

5.3.1.4 South Korea

5.3.1.5 ASEAN Countries

5.3.1.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.2 North America

5.3.2.1 United States

5.3.2.2 Canada

5.3.2.3 Mexico

5.3.3 Europe

5.3.3.1 Germany

5.3.3.2 United Kingdom

5.3.3.3 France

5.3.3.4 Italy

5.3.3.5 NORDIC Countries

5.3.3.6 Russia

5.3.3.7 Rest of Europe

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East and Africa

5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.2 South Africa

5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East and Africa

6 Competitive Landscape

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Strategic Moves

6.3 Market Share (%)/Ranking Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles (includes Global Overview, Market Overview, Core Segments, Financials as available, Strategic Information, Products and Services, and Recent Developments)

6.4.1 Arkema

6.4.2 Axens

6.4.3 BASF

6.4.4 Cabot Corporation

6.4.5 Calgon Carbon Corporation

6.4.6 CLARIANT

6.4.7 Ecovyst Inc.

6.4.8 Honeywell International Inc

6.4.9 Jacobi Carbons Group

6.4.10 KURARAY CO., LTD.

6.4.11 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

6.4.12 PQ Corporation

6.4.13 Tosoh Corporation

6.4.14 W. R. Grace & Co.-Conn

6.4.15 Zeochem

7 Market Opportunities and Future Outlook

7.1 White-Space and Unmet-Need Assessment

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