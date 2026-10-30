China Discrete GPU Market Size, Share, Trends, And Growth Forecasts, 2026-2031 AI Datacenter Demand Drives 19.89% CAGR, Reaching USD 78.98 Billion

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "China Discrete GPU - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added tooffering.

The China discrete GPU market is projected to grow from USD 27.49 billion in 2025 and USD 31.89 billion in 2026 to USD 78.98 billion by 2031. The market is expected to register a CAGR of 19.89% between 2026 and 2031, supported by expanding artificial intelligence workloads, hyperscale datacenter investment, government semiconductor incentives, gaming demand, and the adoption of advanced processors in automotive and edge applications.

AI Training and Inference Drive Datacenter GPU Demand

Chinese hyperscale cloud operators are prioritizing GPU procurement as they expand infrastructure for AI training and inference. Alibaba Cloud spent USD 53 billion in fiscal 2025 and deployed more than 100,000 accelerators across domestic server facilities. ByteDance allocated USD 23 billion during the same year to support development of its Doubao foundation model, requiring approximately 50,000 H100-class chips.

Tencent doubled AI-related capital expenditure and introduced new GPU clusters for its Hunyuan model, while Baidu brought its Ernie 4.0 infrastructure online with approximately 20,000 discrete GPUs. Multi-year supply agreements are helping stabilize demand while encouraging silicon-software co-design between cloud operators and local semiconductor developers. These partnerships are becoming increasingly important as companies seek to reduce exposure to export-control risks and strengthen domestic AI infrastructure.

Government Policies Support Domestic GPU Innovation

Government initiatives are accelerating investment in China's semiconductor industry. The National Integrated Circuit Industry Investment Fund Phase III committed CNY 344 billion, equivalent to approximately USD 47 billion, in 2024, with GPU development identified as a strategic priority.

A State Council directive also requires domestic semiconductors to represent half of government and state-owned enterprise IT procurement by 2027. Shanghai provided CNY 2 billion, or about USD 280 million, in direct grants to GPU startups during 2025, with similar programs introduced in Shenzhen and Wuhan. The Ministry of Industry and Information Technology is targeting 80% semiconductor self-sufficiency by 2030. Talent programs have also attracted more than 3,500 engineers back from overseas roles, expanding the technical workforce available for advanced GPU architecture and manufacturing.

Export Controls and HBM Supply Constraints Create Market Challenges

Revisions to United States export rules in January 2025 established performance limits for GPUs shipped to China, restricting bidirectional transfer rates and floating-point throughput. NVIDIA introduced H20, L20 and L2 products that provide lower training throughput than the H100 but continued to generate substantial datacenter demand. AMD's MI308 faced an extended licensing process that delayed wider availability until the third quarter of 2025.

Restrictions affecting HBM3 shipments from SK Hynix and Micron further tightened supply, reducing allocations to Chinese buyers by an estimated 40%. Domestic developers are evaluating GDDR6X-based chiplet designs as stop-gaps, although these alternatives may increase power consumption and cooling requirements. Fragmentation across CUDA-alternative software ecosystems also remains a barrier to broader adoption of domestic GPUs.

Servers and Datacenter Accelerators Lead Market Revenue

Servers and datacenter accelerators accounted for 39.17% of China discrete GPU market revenue in 2025, reflecting a structural shift from consumer graphics hardware toward AI computing. Capacity reservations by Alibaba Cloud, Tencent, ByteDance, and Baidu support predictable demand for vendors able to meet regulatory requirements while delivering competitive price-performance ratios.

Professional visualization and workstation GPUs represented approximately 12% of 2025 market revenue as content studios expanded the use of generative AI in video editing, design, and architectural rendering. Gaming PCs and workstations remain important by shipment volume, supported by gaming cafes, esports participation, and lower-tier domestic GPUs offering esports-class performance at sub-USD 400 prices.

Automotive GPU demand is also rising rapidly, with annual shipments projected to exceed 2 million units by 2027. Li Auto, NIO, and XPeng are integrating centralized computing systems into a wider range of vehicle models to support ADAS and autonomous-driving functions. Industrial vision, retail analytics, and other embedded edge applications offer additional growth potential as data-localization requirements increase demand for on-premises inference capabilities.

Overall, the China discrete GPU market is positioned for sustained expansion as AI investment, semiconductor self-reliance policies, gaming activity, automotive computing, and edge deployment offset ongoing constraints related to advanced GPU access, HBM availability, and software ecosystem compatibility.

Key Topics Covered

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Surging Demand for AI Training and Inference Workloads in Chinese Hyperscale Datacenters

4.2.2 Continuous Growth of PC Gaming and Esports Ecosystem in China

4.2.3 Government Incentives for Domestic Semiconductor Self-Reliance and GPU Innovation

4.2.4 Rapid Adoption of Discrete GPUs in Automotive ADAS and Autonomous Driving Platforms

4.2.5 Rising Demand from Domestic Cloud-Based GPUaaS Providers Targeting SME AI Workloads

4.2.6 Expansion of Refurbished GPU Exports Creating Domestic Upgrade Cycle and Price Normalization

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 U.S. Export Controls Limiting Access to Cutting-Edge GPU IP and HBM Memory

4.3.2 Global Semiconductor Supply-Chain Constraints Raising Bill-of-Materials Costs

4.3.3 Cooling and Power Infrastructure Limitations in Tier-2 Chinese Datacenters

4.3.4 Fragmentation of CUDA-Alternative Software Ecosystems Hindering Domestic GPU Adoption

4.4 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.5 Regulatory Landscape

4.6 Technological Outlook

4.7 Impact of Macroeconomic Factors on the Market

4.8 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.8.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.8.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.8.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.8.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.8.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SIZE AND GROWTH FORECASTS (VALUE)

5.1 By Device Application

5.1.1 Mobile Devices and Tablets

5.1.2 PCs and Workstations

5.1.3 Servers and Datacenter Accelerators

5.1.4 Gaming Consoles and Handhelds

5.1.5 Automotive / ADAS

5.1.6 Other Embedded and Edge Devices

5.2 By Memory Type

5.2.1 GDDR-Based GPUs

5.2.2 HBM-Based GPUs

5.3 By Performance Tier

5.3.1 Low-Cost GPUs (less than 100 USD)

5.3.2 Mainstream GPUs (100 USD to 400 USD)

5.3.3 High-Performance Consumer GPUs (400 USD to 1,200 USD)

5.3.4 Data Center / AI Accelerator GPUs (greater than 1,200 USD)

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Strategic Moves

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles (includes Global Level Overview, Market Level Overview, Core Segments, Financials as available, Strategic Information, Market Rank/Share, Products and Services, Recent Developments)

6.4.1 NVIDIA Corporation

6.4.2 Advanced Micro Devices Inc.

6.4.3 Intel Corporation

6.4.4 Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. (HiSilicon)

6.4.5 Biren Technology

6.4.6 Moore Threads Intelligent Technology Co. Ltd.

6.4.7 Jingjia Microelectronics Co. Ltd.

6.4.8 Cambricon Technologies Corp. Ltd.

6.4.9 Zhaoxin Semiconductor Corp. Ltd.

6.4.10 Hygon Information Technology Co. Ltd.

6.4.11 Innosilicon Technology Ltd.

6.4.12 Tianshu Zhixin Semiconductor Co. Ltd.

6.4.13 VeriSilicon Holdings Co. Ltd.

6.4.14 Colorful Technology Co. Ltd.

6.4.15 Galaxy Microsystems Ltd.

6.4.16 Micro-Star International Co. Ltd.

6.4.17 ASUSTeK Computer Inc.

6.4.18 Lenovo Group Ltd.

6.4.19 Inspur Electronic Information Industry Co. Ltd.

6.4.20 Giga-Byte Technology Co. Ltd.

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES & FUTURE OUTLOOK

7.1 White-Space and Unmet-Need Assessment

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