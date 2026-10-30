As Sweepstakes Scrutiny Grows, PLLAY And Purewager Bring AI-Verified Results To Social Wagering

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PureWager licenses its proprietary player-account platform to PLLAY worldwide, PLLAY independently verifies and settles skill-game and prediction results, and eligible adults gain an opt-in path to PureWager in its licensed states

Orlando, Oct. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PureWager Group, the vertically integrated sports-betting and iGaming company built on its own proprietary player-account and operator-management platform, and PLLAY, the AI company whose PLLAY Vision AI independently verifies and settles skill-game and prediction outcomes from gameplay footage, today announced a strategic partnership. The deal gives social wagering providers, skill-gaming platforms and brands a single, ready-to-launch package: PureWager's regulator-grade player accounts, loyalty and compliance tools, combined with independent outcome verification from PLLAY Vision AI. Partners get the full stack with nothing to build.







PLLAY LABS

With regulators and players demanding more transparency across social wagering, sweepstakes and prediction products, one question sits under every prize and loyalty point: can the result be proven? Now it can.

Proof of play, built in. PLLAY Vision AI reads gameplay footage and settles each skill-game and prediction result with an evidence record, giving players and partners an independent account of every outcome. It holds any result it cannot read clearly instead of guessing. For brands, it powers sponsored challenges and prediction campaigns that fans join for free, with every winner backed by evidence the brand can show.

A regulator-grade platform, licensed worldwide. PureWager will license a PLLAY-branded version of its multi-tenant player account management (PAM) platform to PLLAY for use across PLLAY's products, network, partners and markets worldwide. The platform includes secure registration, identity and age verification, wallet and payments connections, loyalty points, geolocation and player-protection tools, all built to regulated-market standards. The same proprietary PAM already runs PureWager's live B2B client and has been redeployed outside gaming in days.

Rewards that run 365 days a year. Players will earn points through PureWager's 365 Loyalty Loop on game days and non-game days, redeemed for real-world rewards such as food, drink, tickets and experiences rather than cash bonuses. PLLAY Vision AI verifies the skill-game results behind those points, so every reward is earned on evidence. Verified rewards build trust, trust brings players back, and engaged players make every brand campaign and partner more valuable. The Loop is integrating CityLink IO, the platform from 22X Ventures (Minh Le, Managing Partner).

First up: a free-to-play demo app. The companies' first joint product, a no-purchase app coming to the App Store, runs PLLAY Vision AI verification alongside PureWager's player accounts and loyalty rewards, giving players, providers and brands a working example of the combined platform.

“The hardest part of this business is finding qualified players at a sensible cost and keeping them,” said Elliott Banks, Co-Founder and CEO of PureWager Group.

“Skill-game players already love to compete. For eligible adults who choose to opt in, our platform offers a safe, licensed option, with affordability limits from day one, real-world rewards that work on days with no game, and infrastructure that PLLAY can use everywhere it operates. That is the definition of one plus one equaling ten.”

“Our focus is being the trusted, independent verifier of play,” said Shawn Gunn, CEO of PLLAY.“Every social wagering provider, skill-gaming platform and brand running a free-to-play campaign has the same problem: proving who actually won. PLLAY Vision AI solves it once, for every partner, and PureWager's platform lets us deliver it at scale.”

An opt-in path, consent first. As a secondary channel, eligible adults playing the games and partners that use PLLAY may choose to opt in to hear from PureWager. These consented introductions are expected to reinforce the economics of PureWager's partner and free-to-play channels, which are designed to deliver players at a fraction of the cost paid by the largest operators, without traditional media spend.

PureWager, not PLLAY, handles all age, location and self-exclusion checks, and will only ever interact with players it has verified as 21 or older and located in an eligible state where PureWager is licensed, who separately opt in by name. Safer gambling messaging is built into the experience, players are prevented from seeing or taking part in any activity not appropriate for their age, and self-excluded players are never contacted. Consent language is approved by both companies' counsel on a state-by-state basis. Real-money wagering occurs only on PureWager's licensed operation in licensed states. PLLAY does not offer or accept wagers, hold player funds or verify player identity.







PURE WAGER GROUP

About PLLAY Labs, Inc.

PLLAY is the leading enterprise financial infrastructure platform for competitive and skill-based digital experiences. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, PLLAY provides the deterministic transaction processing, escrow, and auditability required for global publishers to operate competitive outcomes with total integrity. For more information, visit PLLAY.io.

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