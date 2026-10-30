Global Weight Loss Market Size, Share, Trends & Forecast (2026-2036) Featuring Novo Nordisk, Boehringer Ingelheim, Herbalife, WW Int'l, Medtronic And More GLP-1 Drugs, Oral Therapies, Coverage, And Telehealth Propel Market To $244 Billion By 2036

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Prioritize oral and multi-pathway drugs, telehealth, public-payer access, direct-to-patient channels, and muscle-preserving nutrition as generics widen global reach

Dublin, Oct. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Weight Loss Market Size, Share, Forecast & Trends Analysis - Global Forecast to 2036" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global weight loss market was valued at USD 97.50 billion in 2025 and is estimated to reach USD 113.00 billion in 2026. Revenue is forecast to rise to USD 244.00 billion by 2036, representing a CAGR of 8.0% during the 2026-2036 forecast period. The report evaluates obesity epidemiology, treatment pathways, clinical pipelines, technology, pricing and reimbursement, patent expiry, regulation, manufacturing capacity, and the competitive landscape.

The market includes weight loss pharmacotherapy, nutrition and meal replacement products, supplements, bariatric and endoscopic devices, commercial programs, clinical nutrition, telehealth, and counseling. Pharmaceutical coverage encompasses GLP-1 drugs, dual and triple incretin agonists, oral small molecules, amylin-based therapies, and established anti-obesity medicines. Market value reflects manufacturer and provider revenue and includes only the obesity-indicated portion of incretin sales. Diabetes prescriptions, gym memberships, general fitness equipment, and surgical facility and professional fees are excluded.

Market Growth Drivers and Challenges

Rising obesity prevalence is the principal driver of global weight loss market growth. The World Obesity Federation projects that the number of adults with obesity will increase from 524 million in 2010 to 1.13 billion by 2030. Adults with class II obesity and above are expected to rise from 157 million to 385 million over the same period.

Demand is also accelerating as incretin medicines produce clinically significant outcomes and become integrated into routine obesity treatment. Eli Lilly reported 2025 Zepbound revenue of USD 13.54 billion, an increase of 175%, while Novo Nordisk recorded DKK 59.90 billion in obesity care sales during January-September 2025. Despite rapid pharmaceutical growth, 90% to 95% of non-diabetic patients with severe obesity remain untreated, according to the American Society for Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery.

Expanded commercial and public insurance coverage is converting unmet clinical need into reimbursed demand. Recognition of obesity as a chronic, relapsing disease also supports sustained spending on medication, nutrition, monitoring, and behavioral services. However, negotiated price reductions, treatment discontinuation, side effects, affordability barriers, and supply constraints may limit revenue per patient. Peptide synthesis, sterile fill-finish, and injection device assembly remain critical capacity challenges.

Pharmacotherapy is also affecting bariatric procedure volumes. Data for a severe obesity cohort show procedures declining from 42,615 in 2023 to 33,429 in 2025. Additional market risks include long-term safety concerns, muscle loss, counterfeit and compounded products, inadequate health system readiness, and weight regain following treatment cessation.

High-Growth Market Opportunities

Oral small-molecule drugs represent a major opportunity because they eliminate injection requirements, reduce dependence on sterile manufacturing, and may support broader access at lower prices. Public reimbursement is another important growth catalyst. Under agreements announced in November 2025, Medicare coverage of obesity drugs is scheduled to begin in mid-2026, with eligible patients expected to pay a USD 50 monthly copay under the U.S. agreements.

Further opportunities are emerging in high-protein and muscle-preserving nutrition for patients receiving obesity medication. Semaglutide patent expiry from 2026 is also expected to expand lower-cost supply in emerging markets. Prominent weight loss market trends include oral therapies, multi-pathway incretin combinations, telehealth prescribing models, and broader applications in cardiovascular, kidney, sleep apnea, and liver conditions.

Segment Analysis

By offering, the market covers pharmacotherapy, nutrition & meal replacement, devices & surgical products, and services & programs. Nutrition & meal replacement is expected to account for the largest share in 2026 because these products reach a broad consumer population, including individuals who are not receiving medical care. Pharmacotherapy is forecast to record the highest CAGR, supported by incretin adoption and improving reimbursement. Devices and surgical products are expected to expand more slowly as drug treatment substitutes for some procedures.

GLP-1 receptor agonists are projected to lead the drug class segment in 2026, reflecting the established prescribing base for semaglutide. Novo Nordisk reported Wegovy sales of DKK 57.24 billion during the first nine months of 2025, up 49%. Dual and triple incretin agonists are forecast to grow fastest as clinicians adopt therapies targeting multiple biological pathways.

Injectables are expected to retain the largest route-of-administration share in 2026 due to the substantial population receiving weekly injections. Oral products are projected to post the highest CAGR, driven by patient preference, scalable production, and competitive pricing. U.S. agreements place oral starting doses at approximately USD 145 to USD 150 per month.

Self-directed & retail use is expected to lead by intervention setting, supported by consumer purchases of supplements, meal replacements, and nutrition products. Digital & telehealth services are forecast to grow fastest as providers combine prescribing, dose titration, coaching, and refills through subscription platforms.

Out-of-pocket expenditure is projected to remain the largest payer category in 2026, while public insurance & government programs are expected to achieve the highest CAGR. Adults aged 45-64 should represent the largest demographic segment, while adults aged 65 & above are forecast to grow fastest following expanded Medicare access. Retail & specialty pharmacies are expected to remain the leading distribution channel, with direct-to-patient & manufacturer channels recording the strongest growth.

Regional Weight Loss Market Outlook

North America is expected to hold the largest global weight loss market share in 2026, supported by high obesity prevalence, early incretin adoption, and extensive insurance coverage. GLP-1 prescriptions within a U.S. severe obesity cohort increased from 4,592 in 2018 to 1,421,202 in 2025. Europe also represents a significant market, although cost-effectiveness assessments and reimbursement restrictions have moderated adoption.

Asia-Pacific is forecast to register the highest regional CAGR through 2036. Growth will be supported by increasing obesity prevalence, improving treatment access, and semaglutide patent expiry in China, India, and other markets. Japan, South Korea, and Australia are also widening access. The Middle East & Africa is expected to expand strongly, led by Gulf states and South Africa, while Latin America should record steady growth, particularly in Brazil and Mexico.

Competitive Landscape

The global weight loss market combines dominant incretin developers, nutrition and supplement manufacturers, bariatric and endoscopic device companies, and rapidly consolidating telehealth providers. Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly maintain leading positions in incretin therapy, while Boehringer Ingelheim, Amgen, Pfizer, AstraZeneca, and Roche are advancing late-stage obesity drug candidates.

Competition centers on efficacy, tolerability, administration route, manufacturing capacity, access, and price. Companies are expanding peptide and oral production, developing multi-pathway agents, entering public payer and direct-to-patient agreements, and reformulating nutrition products for patients experiencing appetite reduction.

Companies profiled in the report include Novo Nordisk A/S, Eli Lilly and Company, Currax Pharmaceuticals LLC, VIVUS LLC, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Amgen Inc., Pfizer Inc., AstraZeneca PLC, Roche Holding AG, Herbalife Ltd., Medifast, Inc., Nestle S.A., Abbott Laboratories, Danone S.A., Glanbia plc, WW International, Inc., Hims & Hers Health, Inc., Noom, Inc., Medtronic plc, Johnson & Johnson MedTech, Apollo Endosurgery, and Allurion Technologies, Inc.

Strategic Value of the Report



Provides global weight loss market size estimates and forecasts through 2036.

Evaluates the effects of obesity prevalence, incretin uptake, reimbursement expansion, price reductions, and supply constraints.

Identifies high-growth opportunities by offering, drug class, administration route, payer, demographic, distribution channel, and geography.

Assesses oral therapies, multi-pathway agents, semaglutide generics, and the late-stage clinical pipeline.

Examines the impact of pharmacotherapy on bariatric surgery and weight loss device demand.

Benchmarks pharmaceutical, nutrition, device, and telehealth companies based on portfolio, access, capacity, and strategy. Supports investment, portfolio planning, pricing, market access, and competitive positioning decisions.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Market Ecosystem

1.3. Currency and Limitations

1.3.1. Currency

1.3.2. Limitations

1.4. Scope of the Study

1.5. Key Stakeholders

2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Approach

2.2. Data Collection & Validation Process

2.2.1. Secondary Research

2.2.2. Primary Research & Validation

2.2.2.1. Primary Interviews with Industry Experts

2.2.2.2. Country-Level Prevalence and Reimbursement Analysis

2.3. Market Estimation

2.3.1. Bottom-Up Approach (Treated Population x Annual Cost of Therapy)

2.3.2. Top-Down Approach (Company Reported Sales and Obesity-Indicated Share)

2.3.3. Forecast Methodology (Volume Expansion and Net Price Trajectory)

2.4. Data Triangulation

2.5. Assumptions

3. Executive Summary

3.1. Key Findings

3.2. Market Snapshot

3.3. Strategic Insights

3.4. Analyst Perspective

4. Market Insights

4.1. Industry Overview

4.2. Obesity Epidemiology and Disease Burden

4.2.1. Global and Regional Obesity Prevalence Trends

4.2.2. Class II Obesity and Above by Region

4.2.3. Childhood and Adolescent Obesity

4.2.4. Comorbidity and Mortality Burden Attributable to High BMI

4.2.5. Treated versus Untreated Population Analysis

4.3. Treatment Pathway Analysis

4.3.1. Lifestyle and Behavioural Intervention

4.3.2. Nutrition and Meal Replacement Intervention

4.3.3. Pharmacotherapy Initiation, Titration and Maintenance

4.3.4. Endoscopic and Device-Based Intervention

4.3.5. Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery

4.3.6. Substitution Dynamics between Pharmacotherapy and Surgery

4.4. Technology and Product Landscape

4.4.1. Incretin Mechanism Landscape (GLP-1, GIP, Glucagon, Amylin)

4.4.2. Oral Peptide and Small-Molecule Formulation Technologies

4.4.3. Muscle-Preservation and Body Composition Approaches

4.4.4. Delivery Devices and Autoinjectors

4.4.5. Digital Therapeutics, Apps and Remote Monitoring

4.4.6. Nutrition Formulation for Reduced Appetite

4.5. Clinical Pipeline Analysis

4.5.1. Late-Stage Obesity Pharmacotherapy Pipeline

4.5.2. Oral Agents in Development

4.5.3. Combination and Next-Generation Mechanisms

4.5.4. Cardiometabolic Outcome Trial Landscape

4.6. Pricing and Reimbursement Analysis

4.6.1. List Prices versus Negotiated Net Prices

4.6.2. U.S. Medicare and Medicaid Coverage Developments

4.6.3. Direct-to-Patient Pricing Channels

4.6.4. Commercial and Employer Plan Coverage

4.6.5. European Health Technology Assessment Positions

4.6.6. Emerging Market Pricing and Generic Entry

4.7. Patent Expiry and Generic/Biosimilar Outlook

4.8. Regulatory Landscape

4.8.1. Obesity Indication Approval Pathways

4.8.2. Compounded and Unapproved Product Enforcement

4.8.3. Dietary Supplement and Health Claim Regulation

4.8.4. Advertising and Direct-to-Consumer Promotion Rules

4.9. Health System Readiness and Policy Analysis

4.10. Value Chain Analysis

4.11. Supply Chain and Manufacturing Capacity Analysis

4.12. Patent Analysis

4.13. Investment, Partnership and M&A Landscape

4.14. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.15. Industry Attractiveness Assessment

5. Market Dynamics

5.1. Drivers

5.1.1. Rising Global Prevalence of Obesity and Overweight

5.1.2. Clinical Effectiveness and Rapid Uptake of Incretin Pharmacotherapy

5.1.3. Extension of Insurance and Public Reimbursement

5.1.4. Reclassification of Obesity as a Chronic Disease

5.1.5. Large Untreated Population

5.2. Restraints

5.2.1. Steep Price Reductions Negotiated by Payers and Governments

5.2.2. Poor Treatment Persistence and High Discontinuation

5.2.3. Supply and Manufacturing Constraints on Incretin Products

5.2.4. Displacement of Surgical and Device Procedures

5.3. Opportunities

5.3.1. Oral Small-Molecule Weight Loss Drugs

5.3.2. Public Payer Coverage of Obesity Treatment

5.3.3. Nutrition and Muscle-Preservation Products for Patients on Therapy

5.3.4. Expansion into Emerging Markets

5.4. Challenges

5.4.1. Limited Readiness of National Health Systems

5.4.2. Long-Term Safety and Muscle-Loss Concerns

5.4.3. Compounded and Counterfeit Product Proliferation

5.4.4. Weight Regain Following Discontinuation

5.5. Key Trends

5.5.1. Shift from Injectable to Oral Administration

5.5.2. Combination Therapies Targeting Multiple Incretin Pathways

5.5.3. Integration of Digital and Telehealth Delivery with Pharmacotherapy

5.5.4. Convergence of Weight Loss with Cardiometabolic Outcome Indications

6. Weight Loss Market, by Offering

6.1. Offering Segmentation Overview

6.2. Weight Loss Pharmacotherapy

6.2.1. Branded Prescription Therapy

6.2.2. Generic and Biosimilar Therapy

6.3. Nutrition & Meal Replacement

6.3.1. Meal Replacement Shakes, Bars & Powders

6.3.2. Prepared Meal and Portion-Controlled Plans

6.3.3. Weight-Management Foods & Beverages

6.3.3.1. Low-Calorie and Reduced-Sugar Products

6.3.3.2. High-Protein and Satiety Products

6.3.3.3. High-Fibre and Gut Health Products

6.3.4. Dietary Supplements

6.3.4.1. Protein and Amino Acid Supplements

6.3.4.2. Fat Burners and Thermogenics

6.3.4.3. Appetite Suppressants and Fibre Supplements

6.3.4.4. Vitamins and Micronutrient Support

6.4. Devices & Surgical Products

6.4.1. Bariatric Surgical Devices

6.4.1.1. Surgical Staplers and Reloads

6.4.1.2. Energy and Sealing Devices

6.4.1.3. Gastric Bands

6.4.2. Endoscopic and Space-Occupying Devices

6.4.2.1. Intragastric Balloons

6.4.2.2. Endoscopic Suturing and Sleeve Systems

6.4.3. Gastric Electrical Stimulation Devices

6.4.4. Non-Invasive Body Contouring Devices

6.5. Services & Programs

6.5.1. Commercial Weight Loss Programs

6.5.2. Physician-Supervised and Clinical Nutrition Services

6.5.3. Digital and Telehealth Platforms

6.5.3.1. Prescription-Integrated Telehealth

6.5.3.2. Coaching and Behavioural Apps

6.5.4. Behavioural and Psychological Counselling

7. Weight Loss Market, by Drug Class

7.1. Drug Class Segmentation Overview

7.2. GLP-1 Receptor Agonists

7.2.1. Semaglutide

7.2.2. Liraglutide

7.2.3. Other GLP-1 Agonists

7.3. Dual & Triple Incretin Agonists

7.3.1. GLP-1/GIP Dual Agonists

7.3.2. GLP-1/Glucagon and Triple Agonists

7.4. Amylin Analogues & Combinations

7.5. Conventional Anti-Obesity Agents

7.5.1. Phentermine and Combinations

7.5.2. Naltrexone-Bupropion

7.5.3. Orlistat

8. Weight Loss Market, by Route of Administration

8.1. Route of Administration Segmentation Overview

8.2. Injectable

8.2.1. Weekly Subcutaneous

8.2.2. Daily Subcutaneous

8.3. Oral

8.3.1. Oral Peptide

8.3.2. Oral Small Molecule

9. Weight Loss Market, by Intervention Setting

9.1. Intervention Setting Segmentation Overview

9.2. Self-Directed & Retail

9.3. Primary Care

9.4. Specialty Obesity & Endocrinology Clinics

9.5. Hospitals & Surgical Centers

9.6. Digital & Telehealth

10. Weight Loss Market, by Payer

10.1. Payer Segmentation Overview

10.2. Out-of-Pocket

10.3. Commercial Insurance

10.4. Public Insurance & Government Programs

10.4.1. Medicare

10.4.2. Medicaid

10.4.3. National Health Systems Outside the U.S.

10.5. Employer-Sponsored Plans

11. Weight Loss Market, by Consumer Demographic

11.1. Consumer Demographic Segmentation Overview

11.2. Adults Aged 18-44

11.3. Adults Aged 45-64

11.4. Adults Aged 65 & Above

11.5. Adolescents

12. Weight Loss Market, by Distribution Channel

12.1. Distribution Channel Segmentation Overview

12.2. Retail & Specialty Pharmacies

12.3. Hospital Pharmacies

12.4. Direct-to-Patient & Manufacturer Channels

12.5. Supermarkets & Health Stores

12.6. Online Retail

13. Weight Loss Market, by Geography

13.1. Geographic Segmentation Overview

13.2. North America

13.2.1. U.S.

13.2.2. Canada

13.3. Europe

13.3.1. Germany

13.3.2. U.K.

13.3.3. France

13.3.4. Italy

13.3.5. Spain

13.3.6. Denmark

13.3.7. Nordic Countries

13.3.8. Rest of Europe

13.4. Asia-Pacific

13.4.1. China

13.4.2. Japan

13.4.3. India

13.4.4. South Korea

13.4.5. Australia & New Zealand

13.4.6. Southeast Asia

13.4.7. Rest of Asia-Pacific

13.5. Latin America

13.5.1. Brazil

13.5.2. Mexico

13.5.3. Argentina

13.5.4. Colombia

13.5.5. Rest of Latin America

13.6. Middle East & Africa

13.6.1. Saudi Arabia

13.6.2. UAE

13.6.3. Kuwait

13.6.4. Qatar

13.6.5. Israel

13.6.6. South Africa

13.6.7. Rest of Middle East & Africa

14. Competitive Landscape

14.1. Overview

14.2. Key Growth Strategies

14.3. Competitive Benchmarking

14.4. Competitive Dashboard

14.4.1. Industry Leaders

14.4.2. Market Differentiators

14.4.3. Vanguards

14.4.4. Emerging Companies

14.5. Strategic Developments

14.5.1. Product Approvals and Launches

14.5.2. Pricing and Access Agreements

14.5.3. Capacity Expansions and Manufacturing Investments

14.5.4. Partnerships, Licensing and Acquisitions

14.6. Market Share/Rank Analysis, by Key Player (2025)

15. Company Profiles

Company profile coverage includes Business Overview, Financial Overview, Product Portfolio, Strategic Developments and SWOT Analysis.

Obesity Pharmacotherapy Companies with Marketed Products

15.1. Novo Nordisk A/S

15.2. Eli Lilly and Company

15.3. Currax Pharmaceuticals LLC

15.4. VIVUS LLC

Late-Stage Obesity Pipeline Developers

15.5. Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

15.6. Amgen Inc.

15.7. Pfizer Inc.

15.8. AstraZeneca PLC

15.9. Roche Holding AG

Nutrition and Meal Replacement Companies

15.10. Herbalife Ltd.

15.11. Medifast, Inc.

15.12. Nestle S.A.

15.13. Abbott Laboratories

15.14. Danone S.A.

15.15. Glanbia plc

Services, Programs and Digital Platforms

15.16. WW International, Inc.

15.17. Hims & Hers Health, Inc.

15.18. Noom, Inc.

Devices and Surgical Product Manufacturers

15.19. Medtronic plc

15.20. Johnson & Johnson MedTech

15.21. Apollo Endosurgery (Boston Scientific)

15.22. Allurion Technologies, Inc.

16. Appendix

16.1. Related Reports

16.2. Customization Options

List of Tables [721]



List of Figures [60]



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