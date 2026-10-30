Demandsense Joins Linkedin Marketing Partner Program, Bringing Full-Funnel B2B Attribution To Linkedin Advertisers
Cape Coral, FLORIDA, Oct. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DemandSense, an attribution and ad intelligence platform, today announced it has joined the LinkedIn Marketing Partner Program as a certified B2B Attribution and Analytics partner, integrating with LinkedIn's Company Intelligence API.
With the integration to LinkedIn's Company Intelligence API, DemandSense can surface company-level engagement across both paid and organic LinkedIn touchpoints in its reporting dashboards, giving marketing teams a complete picture of how LinkedIn activity drives pipeline and revenue - not just who clicked or filled out a form.
For DemandSense customers, this means the signals and data underneath their Revenue Attribution reports just got significantly more complete. According to LinkedIn's own beta data from the API's launch, partners using the Company Intelligence API reported:
- 287% more companies reached compared to standard attribution 75.5% more attributed MQLs 96% more attributed SQLs 43% lower attributed cost per acquisition
These numbers reflect what many marketers already know, that companies are engaging with your brand long before they reach the CRM, but that engagement was invisible to standard last touch attribution.
(Source: LinkedIn, Q3 2025 Partner Product Showcase - linkedin.com/developers/news/featured-updates/q3-2025-partner-product-showcase)
“We had the biggest sale in the company's history, and DemandSense helped us connect it back to LinkedIn, tracking the customer journey from initial ad exposure through to a closed-won deal. I'll meet with the CFO, CRO, COO, and CEO and this report is the type of thing that helps prove out the ROI of the investment we are making”
- Michael Dillon, Fractional CMO
About the integration
DemandSense's platform already combines LinkedIn campaign optimization (Ad Scheduling, Audience Tuning, Audience Explorer, Frequency Capping, Budget Control) with revenue attribution through its Revenue Attribution feature.
LinkedIn's Company Intelligence API extends that attribution layer to include organic engagement and view-through data that standard last-click tracking misses, covering the longer attribution windows B2B sales cycles actually require.The integration is available now to all DemandSense customers.
About DemandSense
DemandSense is an attribution and ad intelligence platform that gives B2B marketing teams the tools to optimize their LinkedIn campaigns, identify who's engaging, and prove pipeline impact.
Learn more at demandsense.com, or find DemandSense in the LinkedIn Marketing Partner directory.
Press Inquiries
Artem Pogosov
artem [at] demandsense.com
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