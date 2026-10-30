Global Entertainment Holdings Closes Stock Purchase Agreement With PYX Wallets And Changes Name To Pyx Wallets Inc.

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LAS VEGAS, Oct. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PyX Wallets Inc., formerly Global Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (OTC: GBHL) (“GBHL” or the“Company”), today announced that the transaction under the stock purchase agreement with PYX Wallets Inc., a Delaware corporation (“PYX”), has closed, following the binding letter of intent announced on October 21, 2026. With the closing, PYX holds the Company's Series B Super Voting Preferred Stock. The change of control will become official upon the Court's entry of the final order discharging the Company's custodianship, which remains in process.

Management and Board Changes

In connection with the closing, Ryan Contardi has been appointed President, Chief Executive Officer, Secretary, Treasurer and a director of the Company, and Richard C. Hawkins has resigned as Chief Executive Officer and director. The Company expects to add independent directors as it moves toward SEC reporting status.

Audit and Registration Statement

The Company intends to engage a PCAOB-registered independent auditor to audit two years of financial statements covering both GBHL and PYX's operating business. Because PYX is the operating business, its financial statements will form the historical financial statements of the combined company. The parties have agreed to use their best efforts to complete the audit and file a registration statement with the SEC within 90 days of the change of control. Filing the registration statement is the first step toward SEC reporting status and an eventual application to list on a national securities exchange.

Name and Symbol Change

The Company has changed its legal name to PyX Wallets Inc. through an amendment to its articles of incorporation filed with the Nevada Secretary of State on October 21, 2026 and effective October 22, 2026. The Company is preparing its submission to FINRA to reflect the new name and to request a new trading symbol. Until FINRA processes the corporate action, the Company's common stock will continue to trade under the symbol“GBHL.” The Company will provide an update once all documentation has been submitted to FINRA, and will continue to report progress as each step is completed.

“With the transaction closed, our focus turns to the audit and bringing PyX Core and PyX Vault to market,” said Ryan Contardi, Chief Executive Officer of GBHL and PYX Wallets.“Being a public company gives us access to the capital we need for launch, and it holds us to a standard of transparency our customers and shareholders should expect.”

“When the court appointed a custodian, GBHL had been abandoned and had no operations,” said Richard C. Hawkins, former Chief Executive Officer of GBHL.“The goal of the restoration was to hand the company to a team with a real plan. PYX has that, and I wish Ryan and his team every success.”

About PYX Wallets Inc. (Delaware)

PYX Wallets Inc. is a Delaware corporation developing titanium smart wallets that combine card protection, fingerprint access and app-based controls. PyX Core is designed for everyday card security, and PyX Vault adds a hardware crypto wallet with offline key storage and on-device transaction review. For more information, visit .

About PyX Wallets Inc. (formerly Global Entertainment Holdings, Inc.)

PyX Wallets Inc., formerly Global Entertainment Holdings, Inc., is a Nevada corporation quoted on OTC Markets under the symbol“GBHL.”

Investor Contact

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Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the audit of the Company's financial statements, the filing of a registration statement, the addition of independent directors, the FINRA processing of the Company's name change and new trading symbol, the discharge of the custodianship and the completion of the change of control, potential exchange listing, and PYX's products and business. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as“will,”“intends,”“anticipates,”“plans,”“expects” and similar expressions.

These statements are based on current expectations and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, including: that the audit and registration statement may not be completed within the contemplated time frame or at all; that the Court may not enter the final discharge order when expected or at all, which would delay or prevent the change of control from becoming official; that FINRA may not approve or may delay the name change and new symbol; that PYX's products may be delayed, cost more than expected or not launch, and that their design and features may change; that PYX may face competition from established wallet and crypto-wallet makers; that digital-asset features may be affected by changing laws and regulations; that additional funding may not be available on acceptable terms or at all; that securities remain subject to applicable former-shell-company resale restrictions under Rule 144(i); that exchange listing standards may not be met; and that legacy indebtedness and future financing may substantially dilute common stockholders. The super-voting preferred stock concentrates voting control in PYX even if PYX's common equity ownership is diluted.

The safe harbor for forward-looking statements provided by Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 is not available to the Company. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement except as required by law.

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any security.

Source: PyX Wallets Inc. (formerly Global Entertainment Holdings, Inc.)