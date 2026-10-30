Bertoia's Nov. 13-14 Fall Auction Welcomes The Holidays With Premier Collectible Toys And Rarities From Many Collections

Circa 1912-1915 clockwork-driven Marklin Series II Battleship Decidee, a striking example of an early warship and primarily original. Estimate: $30,000-$50,000

Circa-1912 German Ernst Plank Gauge 2 passenger set, hand-painted, with a beautiful live-steam Black Prince 4-4-0 locomotive with glass windows in the cab, plus Plank and Marklin straight track. Estimate: $30,000-$40,000

Buddy 'L' passenger bus, arguably the finest example known and worthy of inclusion in even the most advanced pressed-steel toy collection. All original with great color. Estimate: $10,000-$18,000

Fresh-to-market Uncle Sam cast-iron doorstop, appraised by Bertoia Auctions' president Michael Bertoia on PBS TV's Antiques Roadshow. Described by Bertoia as“the best Uncle Sam doorstop [I've] ever seen – very patriotic.” Estimate: $8,000-$14,000

Exceptionally rare still bank that depicts historic San Gabriel Mission in California, founded in 1771. Recently discovered at a church rummage sale. Estimate: $8,0000-$14,000

Featured: Ca.-1912-1915 clockwork-driven Marklin Series II Battleship Decidee, ca.-1912 German Ernst Plank Gauge 2 passenger train set, Buddy 'L' passenger bus

- Michael BertoiaVINELAND, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Bertoia's annual Fall Auction slated for Friday and Saturday, November 13 and 14, promises to be the premier collectibles auction of the season. As autumn leaves are turning, so are collectors turning their attention to rare and important pieces to add to their collections. Additionally, many of the items featured in the sale would make wonderful holiday gifts.The selection chosen for the all-encompassing event includes mechanical and still banks, world-class pressed-steel automotive toys, pedal cars from Don Greene, cast-iron doorstops, toys and figural cast iron from the Allan & Terry Joy collection, Marklin boats and tin toys; European and American trains; Japanese toy autos from the Lenny Hummel collection, nearly 100 patent models, the Joe Wallis Britains toy soldier collection, and much more.The name“Allan Joy” might ring a bell with attendees of past Bertoia auctions. Allan assembled an outstanding collection of mostly cast-iron mechanical banks and toys, and when it was auctioned by Bertoia's in October 1996, it was the cover story in Antique Toy World, titled“Hidden Treasures.” Not long afterward, Allan began yet another collection, of world-class cast-iron toys in truly spectacular condition.“Nearly everything he acquired is in mint or near-mint condition and unplayed with, still in the box,” said Michael Bertoia, president of Bertoia Auctions.Toys from the Allan and Terry Joy collection include stellar toy motorcycles, led by an unassembled and boxed Hubley cast-iron Indian Armored Cycle with rich red original paint. The set is complete and in unused, mint condition. The handlebars have never even been screwed onto the bike. This Indian“bandit chaser” motorcycle literally looks exactly as it did on the day it left the Hubley factory. Its pre-sale estimate is $7,000-$11,000.Cast-iron doorstops from another consignor will also pique bidder interest. Examples include a Hubley full-figure giraffe, and an Uncle Sam doorstop described by Michael Bertoia as“the best of its type I've ever seen – very patriotic.” He added,“I actually appeared with the doorstop on an episode of PBS's Antiques Roadshow, when it came to Booth Bay, Maine. It was presented by a family member who never realized what she had in her house throughout her life.” The market-fresh doorstop should realize $8,000-$14,000.More than 70 cast-iron still and mechanical banks will be up for bid, including one of the finest known“Hold the Fort” mechanical banks, patented in 1877 and designed with an exciting action. A coin is placed on a target and, when activated, a cannon literally shoots a cannonball to make a deposit. It is expected to bring $8,000-$14,000. An exceptionally rare still bank that depicts California's historic San Gabriel Mission, which was founded in 1771, carries an $8,000-$14,000 estimate. The bank was only recently discovered at a church rummage sale. Another unusual entry is an Australian-made“William Tell Money Box.” Complete with its rare pictorial cardboard box, this bank was formerly in the legendary Leon Perelman collection. In pristine condition, it is estimated at $1,500-$2,500. Many mint-condition Hubley banks and original brass patterns are also featured in this category.Early German toy steam engines will be up for bid and include horizontal steam plants and vertical steam engines from such prestigious European manufacturers as Marklin, Bing and Carette. Highlights include a circa-1910-1925 Marklin No. 4142 triple-boiler steam plant, extremely rare and exceptionally elaborate, estimated at $10,000-$20,000. Another important Marklin piece is a circa 1912-1915 clockwork-driven Marklin Series II Battleship Decidee, a striking, primarily-original example of an early warship that is expected to garner $30,000-$50,000.A fabulous assortment of American and European trains will be sold during the Friday session. European makers include Marklin, Bing, Schoenner, Ernst Plank, Biaggi and Elletren, with examples in the desirable Gauge 3 down to 0 Gauge. American manufacturers include Voltamp, Lionel and others. A circa-1912 German Ernst Plank Gauge 2 passenger set, hand-painted, with a beautiful live-steam Black Prince 4-4-0 locomotive with glass windows in the cab, a six-wheel tender with cast wheels, two rare eight-wheel passenger cars, and Plank and Marklin straight track, should chug off for $30,000-$40,000.Fans of Disneyana will be pleased to discover that the auction contains a small but very clean assortment of comic characters, headlined by exceptionally well-preserved and boxed celluloid Mickey Mouse toys. Whimsical character dolls and wind-up tin toys depicting Popeye, Howdy Doody and others will also cross the auction block, with a boxed celluloid Betty Boop expected to attract international attention.Dozens of pedal cars from upstate New York will be sold in conjunction with a Chicago-based Buddy 'L' collection, one of the finest of its type that Bertoia Auctions has ever handled. The list of highlights is lengthy and includes some of the cleanest boxed pressed steel to be found anywhere. There are Buddy 'L' prototypes and a variety of pedal car styles, from early race cars to luxury autos. A Buddy 'L' passenger bus, arguably the finest one known and worthy of inclusion in even the most advanced pressed steel collection, is all original and displays beautiful color. It should settle within the $10,000-$18,000 range.A desirable Steelcraft pressed-steel pedal airplane modeled after the celebrated Spirit of St. Louis reflects the global enthusiasm inspired by Charles Lindbergh's historic 1927 transatlantic flight. It is expected to soar to $4,000-$7,000. The 53-inch-long toy is accompanied by a large, period-style illustrated advertising display and matching framed print depicting the toy airplane.Part II of the Lenny Hummel Japanese auto collection, which debuted at Bertoia's in August 2026, includes dozens of high-grade buying opportunities, most of them retaining their original boxes. Standout Japanese toy cars include a 1956 Marusan Ford with working motor, which is expected to breeze to $4,000-$6,000; a 1953 Alps Packard sedan, a 1962 Asahi ATC Chrysler Imperial, an Alps Lincoln Futura, and a Rock Valley tin 1958 Chrysler New Yorker.The November sale will also introduce the Joe Wallis (1949-2025) collection of Britains toy soldiers. A respected author of several classic reference books, Joe was easily one of the world's top authorities on Britains productions. His personal Britains collection includes some of the finest boxed examples known. An extremely rare Britains Set #1749 Barrage, manufactured for one year only, in 1939, is complete with its balloon, winch and #1641 underslung lorry (truck) and retains its original box. One of very few boxed sets of its type known to exist, it is estimated at $2,000-$4,000.Coming to auction from a French household, a circa-1870 hand-painted“Chinaman” magic lantern (also referred to as“Buddha”) stands 171⁄2 inches tall and has a brass-edged border with a gargoyle motif. This extraordinary optical toy is considered the most desirable of all the magic lanterns. In addition to being quite rare, its original paint in mellow apple-green and burgundy hues cannot be faulted. The auction example is a remarkable survivor that displays pristine condition and appears to be complete with all parts intact. The pre-sale estimate is $10,000-$16,000.An impressive collection of salesman's samples and authentic patent models also enhances the auction lineup. This specialty assemblage of nearly 100 examples represents the largest selection of its type that Bertoia Auctions has ever handled in one sale. Models and miniatures range from farming apparatus to machinery parts. This fascinating collection is a testament to America's long history of progress and innovation, but in a small-scale visual format.The November 13-14 Annual Fall Auction will be held live at Bertoia's gallery, at 2141 DeMarco Drive, Vineland, NJ 08360, starting at 10AM ET both days. Preview by appointment only the week before the auction. Remote bidding options include absentee, phone, or live online via Bertoia Live, LiveAuctioneers or Invaluable. For additional information on any item, to leave an absentee bid, schedule a private-preview appointment, or reserve a telephone line for bidding, call 856-692-1881 or email.... Online: .

Michael Bertoia

Bertoia Auctions

+ + 1 856-692-1881

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Bertoia's Nov. 13-14 Fall Auction welcomes the holidays with premier collectible toys and rarities from many collections News Provided By Ken Hall Public Relations October 30, 2026, 15:39 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, World & Regional



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