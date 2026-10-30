Swype And Foster4 Win Best Not-For-Profit Campaign At The UK Agency Awards 2026

The award recognises the creative thinking and digital delivery behind the multi-six-figure contract supporting foster carer recruitment.

YORKSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, October 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Independent Yorkshire creative digital agency Swype® and Foster4 have won Best Not-for-Profit Campaign (Small) at the UK Agency Awards 2026 for their Landmark Unified Local Authority Foster Care Recruitment Campaign.

The award recognises the strategy, creative thinking, digital delivery and transparent reporting behind a multi-six-figure contract supporting foster carer recruitment across Cheshire and Merseyside. More importantly, it recognises a campaign designed around the real complexity of the decision to foster, rather than treating recruitment as a straightforward lead-generation exercise.

The judges described the work as a combination of“strategic clarity and operational excellence”, supported by robust evidence and a clear focus on qualified enquiries. Individual judges also called it an“extremely strong entry and campaign” and a“fantastic sector-first achievement”.

For Swype, this is significant recognition of what a small, senior-led agency can deliver when strategy, creative work, paid media, search and reporting are brought together around one shared public-service objective.

The UK Agency Awards win adds to wider recognition for the Foster4 campaign, which has also won at the Global Digital Excellence Awards 2026 and been named a finalist at the UK Paid Media Awards 2026.

Building one recruitment approach across multiple councils

Foster4 was created to bring local authorities across Cheshire and Merseyside together under a shared foster carer recruitment initiative. Before that, councils had largely run their activity separately, with different messages, systems, campaign structures and levels of performance.

The challenge was not simply to launch more advertising. It was to create a joined-up digital model that could work across a large regional footprint while remaining relevant to people in individual boroughs. It also had to compete with well-known independent fostering agencies, many of which offered financial incentives, had larger paid media budgets and already had established recruitment campaigns.

Swype was appointed to develop and deliver the digital strategy. This included creating new advertising accounts, building cross-channel tracking, developing campaign structures, improving search visibility and introducing live cross-platform reporting that gave participating councils a shared view of performance.

A campaign based on how people really consider fostering

Becoming a foster carer is a major life decision. It can involve months or years of consideration, questions about eligibility and concerns about the effect on work, finances, family life and existing relationships.

That meant the campaign could not rely on a single emotional message followed by a quick enquiry form. Swype built activity around the different stages of the decision-making process, from early awareness and educational content through to information events and higher-intent enquiries.

Campaign concepts were informed by conversations with real foster carers and addressed common misconceptions directly. These included assumptions about age, working while fostering and the range of fostering options available. The aim was not to persuade everyone to enquire. It was to help the right people understand fostering more clearly and take a properly informed next step.

Across Google, Meta and Microsoft, Swype launched 178 campaigns at scale. Search activity focused on relevant, high-intent terms and borough-level needs. Paid social helped build understanding and directed potential applicants towards useful information, events and resources. SEO work improved the visibility of Foster4 content for people actively looking for answers.

Each channel had a defined role, but the campaign operated as one connected recruitment journey.

Results built around quality as well as volume

The campaign has generated 191,000 website visits through paid activity. SEO development has improved 153 relevant keyword positions, helping Foster4 appear more prominently when people search for information about fostering.

Most significantly, the cost per conversion was 59% lower than the average achieved by previous individual council-led campaigns. This improvement was achieved while delivering activity across multiple channels and local authority areas at scale.

But the award entry did not present volume and cost as the whole story. From the outset, Foster4 and Swype placed an emphasis on the quality and intent of enquiries. A high number of low-quality leads can create more work for already busy recruitment teams without producing more suitable foster carers.

Swype's reporting therefore concentrated on meaningful actions and gave the councils clear, live visibility of what was happening. That transparency allowed performance to be discussed collectively, helped identify where changes were needed and created a stronger evidence base for future decisions.

This focus was picked up directly by the judging panel, which praised the detail behind the objectives, the transparency around media spend and fees, and the attention given to qualified enquiries.

Recognition for a shared effort

Wesley Holmes, Founder and Creative Director at Swype, said:

“Winning this award means a great deal because Foster4 is work with a clear purpose. The results matter, but so does the way they have been achieved. We have brought several councils, platforms and stages of the recruitment journey into one transparent system, while keeping the experience of prospective foster carers at the heart. The judges recognised both the strategy and the operational detail behind it, which is a real credit to everyone at Swype and Foster4 who have contributed to the campaign.”

The award also reflects the trust and collaboration required to build a unified approach across multiple public-sector partners. Shared live reporting, open conversations about performance and a willingness to test and learn have all been central to the work.

For a campaign of this scale, success depends on more than media buying. It requires agreement on what good performance looks like, consistent handling of data, relevant creative, timely operational feedback and a clear understanding of the people the campaign is trying to reach.

What the award means for Swype®

Winning Best Not-for-Profit Campaign is an important milestone for Swype and strengthens its growing track record in public-sector and purpose-led marketing.

It also supports a principle that has shaped the Foster4 campaign from the beginning: effective foster carer recruitment should be measured by more than clicks, impressions or form submissions. It should help organisations reach suitable people, challenge perceptions and create a clearer route from initial interest to a qualified enquiry.

The work continues. Search behaviour changes, media costs move, new questions emerge, and the needs of local authorities evolve. Swype's role is to keep learning from the data, the recruitment teams and foster carers themselves, then use that insight to improve the journey.

Swype is proud to share this award with Foster4 and thanks the UK Agency Awards judges for recognising the thinking, evidence and delivery behind the campaign.

For Swype, the award reflects an approach that extends across its work in branding, websites and digital marketing: understanding the challenge, bringing the right people together and making the impact of the work clear. The Foster4 partnership shows how that approach can support a complex public-service brief while keeping the people it serves at the centre.



Adrian Westwood

Swype®

+44 113 873 0623

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