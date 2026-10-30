Odisha CM Conducts Aerial Survey Of Flood-Hit Areas, Directs Faster Relief

MENAFN - IANS) Bhubaneswar, Oct 30 (IANS) Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Friday conducted an aerial survey of the affected areas of Ganjam and Gajapati districts of the state to assess the flood situation and review rescue and relief operations.

Heavy downpour caused by the cyclonic storm Arnab has left several villages waterlogged and thousands of people stranded in Ganjam and Gajapati districts. This also caused extensive damage to roads and other infrastructure due to waterlogging and landslides in various areas in South Odisha.

Ganjam has reported the highest number of affected people at 42,564, followed by Gajapati with 30,000 and Kandhamal with 12,000. People living in vulnerable and low-lying areas have been evacuated to safer locations, while relief camps have been set up to accommodate those displaced by the floods.

In a statement posted on his X handle, CM Majhi stated,“I consider the protection of the lives and property of the people of the State during a disaster to be my highest priority.”

Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari also accompanied the Chief Minister during the aerial survey of the flood-affected areas of Ganjam and Gajapati districts.

“The entire administration is working round the clock to ensure that food, drinking water and essential healthcare services reach the affected people without any disruption. I have directed officials to further expedite relief and rescue operations. Besides, the administration has been instructed to remain fully alert to restore damaged roads, normalise power supply and control post-flood health problems,” said Majhi.

He further emphasised that the State Government stands firmly by the people and is committed to providing all necessary assistance to those affected by the floods.

“In this difficult time, your government stands firmly with you. Please have courage, stay in safe places, follow the instructions of the local administration and rescue teams, and extend a helping hand to one another. Together, we will overcome this crisis very soon,” CM appealed to the people.