HM Amit Shah Challenges Rahul Gandhi To Debate 'Vote Chori' Allegations In Special Parliament Session

MENAFN - IANS) Lucknow, Oct 30 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday challenged Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to participate in a special session of Parliament to discuss the Opposition's allegations of 'vote chori'.

He asserted that that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is ready for a detailed debate on the issue.

Addressing the newly constituted Uttar Pradesh BJP Executive Committee in Lucknow, Union Minister Shah said the Central government is willing to convene a special session to discuss allegations of electoral irregularities and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

"I am ready to call a special session of Parliament to discuss vote chori. But Rahul baba will never agree. He will never discuss the issue in Parliament but will create a nuisance on the street," the Union Home Minister added.

He also challenged Rahul Gandhi and Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav to bring all their allegations against the Election Commission to Parliament for discussion.

"The allegations against the Election Commission are baseless. They (Opposition) don't want a discussion; they want drama on the streets," the Union Home Minister alleged.

Amit Shah's remarks come amid escalating tensions between the ruling BJP and the Opposition over the SIR exercise and allegations of manipulation of electoral rolls.

The INDIA bloc has announced a series of protests, including a public impeachment-style event targeting Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and a mega rally at Delhi's Ramlila Ground against what it describes as the "demolition of democracy".

The Opposition has accused the Election Commission of conducting the electoral roll revision exercise in a manner that could benefit the BJP.

The poll body and the ruling party have faced sustained criticism from opposition leaders over the issue.

Drawing a sporting analogy, Amit Shah accused the Congress and Samajwadi Party leadership of blaming electoral institutions after losing elections rather than strengthening their political organisations.

"After losing the match, they are blaming the umpire and alleging vote theft," he said.