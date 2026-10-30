Four Indian Boxers Advance To Semifinals At Tammer Boxing Tournament
Indian Boxers Dominate Opening Day in Finland
Four Indian boxers advanced to the semifinals at the 46th International Tammer tournament with impressive wins on the opening day of competition in Tampere, Finland, while two more bouts featuring Jaismine and Hitesh are scheduled later on Friday in Session 2.
Key Performances in the Ring
Women's and Men's Category Highlights
Commonwealth Games gold medallist Arundhati Choudhary (70kg) led the charge with a dominant win over Finland's Vilma Kuusikko, while Aarti Dhariyal (54kg) registered a commanding victory against Sweden's Britta Lia Tisell and Ankushita Boro (65kg) overcame Brazil's Haziel Santos to move into the last four, as per the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) press release.
In the men's 60kg category, Hussam Uddin Mohammed produced a technically superior display to beat Scotland's Luca Flynn and secure his semifinal berth.
Upcoming Bouts
Later today, World Champion Jaismine (57kg) will open her campaign against Brazil's Jessica Dias Coutinho, while Hitesh (70kg) will take on England's Kyle Shaw-Tullin.
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