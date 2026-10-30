Passengers Jump Off Moving Bus As Brakes Fail In Jharkhand, Conductor Uses Stones To Stop It WATCH VIRAL VIDEO

A bus conductor in Jharkhand's Dumka averted certain calamity when a bus carrying passengers lost its brakes on a steep incline and started rolling backward while passengers were seen racing to get off the moving vehicle.

Video of the scary incident showed the bus rolling backward as passengers inside panicked. Some leaped off trying to escape, cries audible through the pandemonium. Amid the confusion, the conductor rushed towards the moving bus and tried to stop it. He began placing large stones under its tyres, attempting to slow the vehicle down as it continued rolling backwards.

His quick thinking eventually paid off, and the bus came to a halt. Fortunately, there were no reports of injuries in the incident.

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चलती बस के ब्रेक हुए फैल मची भगदड़!

ये बस ऊपर पहाड़ों पर चढ़ रही थी लेकिन तभी इसके ब्रेक फेल हो गए और वापस लौटने लगी,लोगो ने फुर्ती दिखाते हुए बस से कूदना शुरू कर दिया और जल्दबाजी में लोग कूद गए।

यहां पर बड़ा खतरा होने से टल गया क्योंकि बस ज्यादा ऊपर होती तो निकलना..view more

- Pradeep Chaudhary (@pradeepgr63) October 30, 2026

Many praised the conductor in the video, with social media users applauding his presence of mind and naming him a real-life hero. Many also said that he may have avoided a major accident with early involvement.