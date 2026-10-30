The 21St General Assembly Of The West African Power Pool To Be Held On 6Th To 7Th November 2026 In Conakry, Republic Of Guinea

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The General Secretariat of the West African Power Pool (WAPP), a specialised institution of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), and Électricité de Guinée (EDG-SA) announce that the 21st Session of the WAPP General Assembly will take place on the 6th and 7th of November, 2026 at the Radisson Blu Hotel in Conakry, Republic of Guinea. This major event will be preceded by a coordination meeting of WAPP's Technical and Financial Partners (TFPs) on the 5th of November 2026.

As the Organisation's supreme governing body, the General Assembly will bring together the Managing Directors and Chief Executive Officers of WAPP's 60 member utilities to discuss key challenges relating to the development and integration of the West African electricity sector. The discussions will provide an opportunity to review the Organisation's activities, assess progress on priority electricity interconnection projects and the establishment of the Regional Electricity Market, and define strategic priorities for the coming years.

Held under the theme“Consolidating the Regional Electricity Market: A Driver of Resilience for West Africa”, this 21st Session will highlight the role of cross-border electricity trade and the complementarity of energy resources in strengthening security of supply and promoting more reliable and competitively priced electricity.

The event will be held under the High Patronage of His Excellency Mr Mamadi Doumbouya, President of the Republic of Guinea.

Ahead of the General Assembly, the Technical and Financial Partners' meeting on 5 November will provide a dedicated platform for dialogue and consultation on regional energy projects. It will offer an opportunity to review implementation progress, identify financing requirements and strengthen coordination among development partners, with a view to accelerating the delivery of the infrastructure required for regional electricity integration.

By hosting these important meetings in Conakry, Guinea reaffirms its commitment to a more integrated and resilient Regional Electricity Market. Its significant hydropower potential and participation in the interconnection projects of the Côte d'Ivoire–Liberia–Sierra Leone–Guinea electricity transmission company (Transco-CLSG), the Gambia River Basin Development Organisation (OMVG) and the Senegal River Basin Development Organisation (OMVS) represent major assets for expanding cross-border electricity trade and strengthening security of supply across West Africa.

Through the 21st Session of its General Assembly, WAPP reaffirms its commitment, alongside its Member States, electricity utilities and partners, to advancing the development of an integrated, reliable and sustainable regional power system that supports West Africa's economic and social development.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).