Advanced Regenerative Health Continues To Offer PRP Therapy In Loveland, CO For Active Adults Seeking Non-Surgical Options

MENAFN - GetNews)"A practitioner prepares PRP therapy beside a clinical centrifuge for joint and soft-tissue care at Advanced Regenerative Health in Loveland, CO."Advanced Regenerative Health in Loveland, CO, led by Dr. Christopher Pellow, continues offering PRP therapy for adults seeking non-surgical care for joint and soft-tissue discomfort. Utilizing concentrated platelets from the patient's own blood to support natural healing, this drug-free treatment provides an alternative to surgery and repeated steroid injections. The practice helps active Northern Colorado residents manage joint pain and maintain their active lifestyles.

LOVELAND, Colo. - October 30, 2026 - Advanced Regenerative Health, a regenerative health practice in Loveland, announced that it continues to provide PRP therapy in Loveland, C for adults who want conservative, non-surgical options for joint and soft tissue discomfort. Led by Clinic Director Dr. Christopher Pellow, a chiropractor, the practice serves active adults, retirees, and working professionals in Loveland and surrounding Northern Colorado communities. The service uses a patient's own blood to prepare a concentrated treatment that may support the body's natural healing processes.

Northern Colorado is known for its outdoor lifestyle, and many residents in their 40s, 50s, 60s, and beyond want to stay active on trails, golf courses, bike paths, and in their own backyards. As joints and connective tissues change with age, repetitive activity, or past injuries, that goal can become more difficult.

Many adults in this age group look for alternatives to repeated steroid injections, long-term medication, or surgery. Some are not ready for an operation. Others want to explore less invasive options first. Patients in Loveland and surrounding areas are increasingly asking about regenerative approaches that work with the body rather than simply masking discomfort.

Clinicians say that interest has brought more attention to PRP therapy as one option within a broader conservative care plan. Platelet-rich plasma, often called PRP, is prepared from a small sample of the patient's own blood. The sample is processed in a centrifuge to concentrate the platelets, which contain growth factors involved in tissue repair. The concentrated plasma is then administered to the targeted area, such as a painful joint or irritated tendon.

Because PRP is made from the patient's own blood, it is considered an autologous treatment. Research on platelet-rich plasma therapy continues to evolve, and individual results vary. Practitioners generally describe PRP as a supportive option rather than a cure, and it is not appropriate for everyone.

Potential benefits patients and providers discuss include:



A non-surgical approach that uses the body's own biological resources

A drug-free alternative that may reduce reliance on repeated steroid injections for some patients

Support for joint and soft tissue comfort, which may help with daily movement

Minimal downtime compared with many surgical procedures, with recovery guidance tailored to each patient

A personalized plan based on an individual evaluation, goals, and health history Care delivered locally, so patients do not need to travel outside the Loveland area

What's Available at Advanced Regenerative Health

Advanced Regenerative Health offers PRP therapy as part of a patient-centered approach that begins with a thorough consultation. During the visit, the care team reviews the patient's history, current symptoms, activity goals, and previous treatments to help determine whether platelet-rich plasma therapy may be a reasonable fit. Patients who are not good candidates can be guided toward other conservative options.

The clinic's focus on non-surgical, non-drug care reflects a growing preference among local adults who want to remain active and independent while exploring their options carefully. Dr. Pellow and his team emphasize education, realistic expectations, and clear communication at every step.

“We hear the same thing from so many people in Loveland. They don't want to give up the activities they love, and they're not sure they want to rely on ongoing steroid injections or jump straight to surgery,” said Dr. Christopher Pellow, Clinic Director and chiropractor at Advanced Regenerative Health.“PRP therapy gives us another conservative tool to talk about. It isn't right for everyone, and we're always upfront about that, but for the right patient it can be a meaningful part of a plan to keep moving.”

Dr. Pellow said the practice's role in the community goes beyond any single treatment.

“Our philosophy is to take the time to understand each person's story and goals before recommending anything,” Dr. Pellow added.“We want our neighbors here in Northern Colorado to feel informed and comfortable. If PRP is a fit, great. If it's not, we'll say so and help point them in the right direction.”

Adults in Loveland and surrounding communities who are interested in PRP therapy can schedule an appointment through the clinic's website or by contacting the office directly. The initial consultation allows patients to ask questions, discuss their health history, and learn what to expect from treatment. Details about coverage and payment options can be discussed with the clinic's team, since arrangements vary by patient and treatment plan.

Those who want to learn more about platelet-rich plasm and the clinic's location can find directions and additional information online. The practice encourages anyone considering any regenerative treatment to speak with a qualified healthcare provider about their individual situation.

About Advanced Regenerative Health

Advanced Regenerative Health is a regenerative health practice located in Loveland, CO. Led by Dr. Christopher Pellow, Clinic Director and chiropractor, the practice specializes in PRP therapy and other conservative approaches to joint and soft tissue discomfort. Advanced Regenerative Health is committed to providing patients in Loveland and surrounding areas with non-surgical, drug-free treatment options that support an active lifestyle. To learn more or to schedule an appointment, visit the clinic's website.

Individual results vary. This release is for informational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice. Patients should consult a qualified healthcare provider to determine whether any treatment is appropriate for them.