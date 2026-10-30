Acute Kidney Injury Market And Pipeline Appear Robust With Key Pharma Companies Actively Working In The Therapeutics Segment Delveinsight

MENAFN - GetNews) The Acute Kidney Injury market analysis report delivers important insights into ongoing research on pipeline Acute Kidney Injury drugs, clinical strategies, upcoming therapeutics, and commercial analysis.

(Albany, US) On October 30, 2026, DelveInsight's“Acute Kidney Injury Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast – 2036” report provides comprehensive insights into the Acute Kidney Injury (AKI) market and pipeline landscape across the 7MM. It covers marketed and emerging drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type, and examines the market drivers and barriers shaping the space.

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Key Takeaways from the Acute Kidney Injury Report



In July 2026, Dimerix expanded its clinical pipeline through the acquisition of a Phase 2-ready drug candidate targeting AKI, with Phase 2 trials prepared to begin.

In November 2025, Mallinckrodt completed the spin-off of its Par Health generic and sterile injectable businesses and is now known as Keenova Therapeutics, focused on branded therapeutics for rare conditions.

In October 2025, AM-Pharma said topline Phase II data for ilofotase alfa in the prevention of cardiac surgery-associated renal damage were expected in early 2026, with a pivotal Phase III trial anticipated.

AstraZeneca expects data from the Phase III ARTEMIS trial of ravulizumab in cardiac surgery-associated AKI (CSA-AKI) in H2 2026.

The AKI market was about USD 4,900 million across the 7MM in 2025, and DelveInsight estimates about 23 million total incident AKI cases in the 7MM in 2025.

Treatment remains largely supportive, driven by renal replacement therapy and off-label drugs, with terlipressin (TERLIVAZ) the only FDA-approved targeted therapy, specifically for hepatorenal syndrome-associated AKI (HRS-AKI).

Leading Acute Kidney Injury companies include Fresenius Medical Care, Baxter International, Medtronic, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Nikkiso Co., Ltd., Nipro Corporation, Asahi Kasei Medical, AM-Pharma, Atox Bio, Guard Therapeutics, Quark Pharmaceuticals, Angion Biomedica Corp., Pharmazz, Inc., Durect Corporation, Kringle Pharma, bioMérieux, BioPorto Diagnostics, Renalyx, Purespring Therapeutics, Maze Therapeutics, Sentien Biotechnologies, and others. Promising therapies include terlipressin (TERLIVAZ), RBT-1, ravulizumab (ULTOMIRIS), ilofotase alfa, QUELIMMUNE, LSALT Peptide, TIN816, and others.

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Acute Kidney Injury Overview

Acute Kidney Injury (AKI) is a sudden decline in kidney function occurring within hours or days, leading to accumulation of waste products, electrolyte imbalance, and fluid overload. It is common in hospitalized patients, particularly in intensive care units. Causes include reduced blood flow to the kidneys, direct kidney damage from toxins or infections, and urinary tract obstruction. Major risk factors include sepsis, major surgery, dehydration, diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, and exposure to nephrotoxic drugs. Diagnosis relies on serum creatinine and urine output, urinalysis, imaging, and occasionally biopsy. Treatment focuses on the underlying cause and supportive care, including fluid and electrolyte management, with dialysis in severe cases.

Common features include:



Reduced urine output

Rising serum creatinine

Fluid overload

Electrolyte imbalance Accumulation of waste products

Acute Kidney Injury Emerging Drugs Profile

Terlipressin (TERLIVAZ): Keenova Therapeutics (Mallinckrodt) TERLIVAZ is a vasopressin analog for HRS-AKI, a rapidly progressive, life-threatening form of renal failure in advanced liver disease. Approved by the FDA in 2022 as the first therapy specifically indicated for HRS-AKI, it received CMS new technology add-on payment effective October 1, 2023. Currently, the drug is marketed.

RBT-1: Renibus Therapeutics RBT-1 is an investigational therapy that upregulates anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, and iron-scavenging pathways, activating a cytoprotective preconditioning response to reduce postoperative complications after cardiothoracic surgery. It is being evaluated in the Phase III PROTECT study. Currently, the drug is in Phase III.

Ravulizumab (ULTOMIRIS): AstraZeneca Ravulizumab is a long-acting C5 complement inhibitor that provides immediate, complete, and sustained complement inhibition. It is being studied in the Phase III ARTEMIS trial for CSA-AKI, with data expected in H2 2026. Currently, the drug is in Phase III.

Ilofotase Alfa: AM-Pharma Ilofotase alfa is being developed for the prevention of cardiac surgery-associated renal damage. Topline Phase II data were expected in early 2026, with a pivotal Phase III trial anticipated. Currently, the drug is in Phase II.

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Acute Kidney Injury Market Drivers



Rising AKI incidence: AKI is increasingly common in hospitalized and critically ill patients, including those with sepsis, trauma, cardiovascular disease, or major surgery.

Growing chronic disease burden: Diabetes, hypertension, and chronic kidney disease raise AKI risk and expand the patient pool.

Aging population: Older adults are more susceptible to kidney dysfunction, increasing demand for dialysis, medications, and supportive care.

Large unmet need: The scarcity of targeted therapies and reliance on supportive care are attracting investment in novel drugs and biomarkers.

Active late-stage pipeline: Candidates such as RBT-1, ravulizumab, and ilofotase alfa are targeting inflammation, complement activation, and oxidative stress.

Better diagnostics and awareness: Improved diagnostic tools and clinical awareness are enabling earlier identification of AKI. Reimbursement support: Mechanisms such as CMS NTAP for TERLIVAZ help hospitals adopt innovative therapies.

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Acute Kidney Injury Market Barriers



Supportive-care-dominated treatment: Dialysis and off-label drugs are entrenched and low-cost, setting a high bar for new therapies.

Difficult clinical development: AKI is heterogeneous, with varied causes and settings, making trial design and endpoints challenging.

Late and difficult diagnosis: Creatinine-based detection lags injury, limiting windows for preventive or early intervention.

Limited approved targeted options: TERLIVAZ is approved only for HRS-AKI, and its path involved multiple Complete Response Letters.

Pipeline setbacks and uncertainty: Trial timelines have slipped and outcomes are uncertain, adding risk for developers.

High cost and reimbursement pressure: Hospital budgets and payer scrutiny limit uptake of expensive therapies. Competition from devices and procedures: Renal replacement therapy and device makers hold a strong position in acute care.

Scope of the Acute Kidney Injury Report



Coverage: 7MM (US, EU4, UK, Japan)

Companies: As listed above

Therapies: Terlipressin (TERLIVAZ), RBT-1, ravulizumab (ULTOMIRIS), ilofotase alfa, QUELIMMUNE, LSALT Peptide, TIN816, and others

Assessment by Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Assessment by Clinical Stage: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

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Table of Contents

Introduction

Executive Summary

Acute Kidney Injury: Overview

Pipeline Therapeutics

Therapeutic Assessment

DelveInsight's Analytical Perspective

Late Stage Products (Phase III): RBT-1 (Renibus Therapeutics), Ravulizumab (AstraZeneca)

Mid Stage Products (Phase II): Ilofotase Alfa (AM-Pharma)

Early Stage Products (Phase I): None currently

Preclinical and Discovery Stage Products

Inactive Products

Key Companies

Key Products

Unmet Needs

Market Drivers and Barriers

Future Perspectives and Conclusion

Analyst Views

Appendix

About Us

About DelveInsight DelveInsight is a leading healthcare-focused market research and consulting firm that provides clients with high-quality market intelligence and analysis to support informed business decisions. With a team of experienced industry experts and a deep understanding of the life sciences and healthcare sectors, we offer customized research solutions and insights to clients across the globe.