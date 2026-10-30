Degenerative Disc Disease Market And Pipeline Appear Robust With Key Pharma Companies Actively Working In The Therapeutics Segment Delveinsight

MENAFN - GetNews) The Degenerative Disc Disease market analysis report delivers important insights into ongoing research on pipeline Degenerative Disc Disease drugs, clinical strategies, upcoming therapeutics, and commercial analysis.

(Albany, US) On October 30, 2026, DelveInsight's“Degenerative Disc Disease Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast – 2036” report provides comprehensive insights into the Degenerative Disc Disease (DDD) market and pipeline landscape across the 7MM. It covers marketed and emerging drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type, and examines the market drivers and barriers shaping the space.

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Key Takeaways from the Degenerative Disc Disease Report



In April 2026, Mesoblast said that, following topline Phase III results and a planned BLA submission, rexlemestrocel-L for chronic low back pain (CLBP) associated with DDD could potentially receive FDA approval in Q2 CY2028 under a Priority Review pathway.

In March 2026, DiscGenics' CEO highlighted the launch of the FDA-approved Phase III program for IDCT (rebonuputemcel), and in January 2026 the company announced the first patient treated in the Phase III trial in single-level, symptomatic mild-to-moderate lumbar DDD, with US site activation underway. Rebonuputemcel has received FDA RMAT designation.

The DDD treatment market was about USD 1,200 million across the 7MM in 2025 and is projected to reach about USD 7,200 million by 2036, a CAGR of about 19.04% from 2026 to 2036. The US accounted for about USD 900 million in 2025.

DelveInsight estimates nearly 28 million diagnosed prevalent DDD cases in the 7MM in 2025, including nearly 14 million in the US.

DelveInsight's report depicts a space shifting from conventional pain management and surgery toward regenerative, cell-based, and disease-modifying therapies.

Leading Degenerative Disc Disease companies include Spine Biopharma, DiscGenics, Mesoblast, Grünenthal, AnGes, BioRestorative Therapies, and others. Promising therapies include SB-01, IDCT (rebonuputemcel), rexlemestrocel-L (MPC-06-ID), AMG0103 (NF-κB decoy oligonucleotide), BRTX-100, and others.

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Degenerative Disc Disease Overview

Degenerative Disc Disease is a progressive spinal condition characterized by the gradual breakdown of the intervertebral discs, which cushion the vertebrae. It commonly results from age-related wear and tear, with loss of disc hydration, elasticity, and structural integrity. Causes and risk factors include aging, repetitive mechanical stress, obesity, spinal injury, poor posture, and genetic predisposition. Lumbar DDD carries the largest disease burden, and DDD is a major contributor to chronic low back pain. Diagnosis combines clinical evaluation with X-ray, MRI, or CT, and sometimes nerve conduction studies or EMG. Conservative care (physical therapy, NSAIDs, muscle relaxants, corticosteroid injections) is first-line, while surgery such as spinal fusion or artificial disc replacement is considered after about six months of failed non-surgical care or significant functional limitation.

Common symptoms include:



Chronic neck or lower back pain

Stiffness and reduced flexibility

Pain radiating to the arms or legs from nerve compression Limited mobility and daily functioning

Degenerative Disc Disease Emerging Drugs Profile

SB-01: Spine Biopharma SB-01 is a first-in-class intradiscal injectable peptide therapy for chronic low back pain associated with DDD. It targets TGF-β1, which is linked to inflammation, disc degeneration, and discogenic pain, and aims to reduce pain, improve function, and potentially slow progression as a non-surgical, non-opioid option. Currently, the drug is in Phase III.

IDCT (Rebonuputemcel): DiscGenics Rebonuputemcel is an allogeneic injectable cell therapy using progenitor disc cells derived from adult human intervertebral disc tissue to promote regeneration, reduce chronic low back pain, and improve disc function. It targets the underlying degeneration process and holds FDA RMAT designation. Currently, the drug is in Phase III.

Rexlemestrocel-L (MPC-06-ID): Mesoblast and Grünenthal Rexlemestrocel-L is an allogeneic mesenchymal precursor cell therapy delivered by intradiscal injection for CLBP associated with DDD. Mesoblast has indicated a potential FDA approval in Q2 CY2028 under Priority Review, following topline Phase III results and a planned BLA submission. Currently, the drug is in Phase III.

AMG0103 (NF-κB Decoy Oligonucleotide): AnGes AMG0103 is a synthetic oligonucleotide that inhibits NF-κB, delivered by intradiscal injection for chronic discogenic lumbar back pain. Currently, the drug is in Phase II.

BRTX-100: BioRestorative Therapies BRTX-100 is an autologous stem cell therapy delivered by intradiscal injection for chronic lumbar disc disease. Currently, the drug is in Phase II.

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Degenerative Disc Disease Market Drivers



Rising prevalence: Aging populations and a growing burden of chronic low back pain, particularly among women, are expanding the patient pool, with about 14 million diagnosed US cases in 2025.

Large unmet need: Limited disease-modifying options and the shortcomings of current pain management drive demand for minimally invasive, safe, and durable therapies.

Regenerative and targeted pipeline: Cell-based, biologic, peptide, and nucleic acid therapies aim to address disc degeneration, inflammation, and tissue damage rather than symptoms alone.

Late-stage momentum: Three candidates are in Phase III, with Mesoblast signaling a potential 2028 approval and DiscGenics enrolling its Phase III trial.

Regulatory support: Designations such as RMAT and potential Priority Review accelerate development.

Demand for non-opioid options: Concerns about long-term opioid use and addiction risk favor new non-opioid treatments. Improving reimbursement pathways: New payment pathways and procedure codes, such as NTAP status and a new CPT code for annular closure, are gradually improving access.

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Degenerative Disc Disease Market Barriers



Entrenched conservative care: Physiotherapy, NSAIDs, and injections are low-cost and widely used, and they currently account for the highest uptake.

Lack of a validated classification system: Heterogeneous patient populations and inconsistent treatment algorithms contribute to variable trial outcomes.

Costly, complex surgery as a competitor: Fusion and disc replacement are established, though costly, options with their own reimbursement support.

Payer scrutiny: Payers increasingly demand strong clinical and economic evidence, and prior authorization rules often require failure of conservative therapy first.

Limited clinical validation: Many regenerative candidates remain early-stage with limited evidence.

Pain endpoints and delayed diagnosis: Difficulty identifying the exact pain source and subjective outcomes complicate development and diagnosis. Cell therapy complexity and cost: Manufacturing, handling, and intradiscal administration may limit scale and access.

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Scope of the Degenerative Disc Disease Report



Coverage: 7MM (US, EU4, UK, Japan)

Companies: As listed above

Therapies: SB-01, IDCT (rebonuputemcel), rexlemestrocel-L (MPC-06-ID), AMG0103, BRTX-100, and others

Assessment by Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Assessment by Clinical Stage: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Table of Contents

Introduction

Executive Summary

Degenerative Disc Disease: Overview

Pipeline Therapeutics

Therapeutic Assessment

DelveInsight's Analytical Perspective

Late Stage Products (Phase III): SB-01 (Spine Biopharma), IDCT/Rebonuputemcel (DiscGenics), Rexlemestrocel-L (Mesoblast/Grünenthal)

Mid Stage Products (Phase II): AMG0103 (AnGes), BRTX-100 (BioRestorative Therapies)

Early Stage Products (Phase I): CELZ-201-DDT (Creative Medical Technology)

Preclinical and Discovery Stage Products

Inactive Products

Key Companies

Key Products

Unmet Needs

Market Drivers and Barriers

Future Perspectives and Conclusion

Analyst Views

Appendix

About Us

About DelveInsight DelveInsight is a leading healthcare-focused market research and consulting firm that provides clients with high-quality market intelligence and analysis to support informed business decisions. With a team of experienced industry experts and a deep understanding of the life sciences and healthcare sectors, we offer customized research solutions and insights to clients across the globe.