Post-Bariatric Hypoglycemia Market And Pipeline Appear Robust With Key Pharma Companies Actively Working In The Therapeutics Segment Delveinsight

MENAFN - GetNews) The Post-Bariatric Hypoglycemia market analysis report delivers important insights into ongoing research on pipeline Post-Bariatric Hypoglycemia drugs, clinical strategies, upcoming therapeutics, and commercial analysis.

(Albany, US) On October 30, 2026, DelveInsight's“Post-Bariatric Hypoglycemia Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast – 2036” report provides comprehensive insights into the Post-Bariatric Hypoglycemia (PBH) market and pipeline landscape across the 7MM. It covers marketed and emerging drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type, and examines the market drivers and barriers shaping the space.

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Key Takeaways from the Post-Bariatric Hypoglycemia Report



In September 2026, Epicyt Pharma reported positive first-in-human results for BAFA, a novel therapeutic designed to prevent and treat PBH in patients who have undergone gastric bypass surgery, with favorable safety and efficacy profiles.

In May 2026, Amylyx Pharmaceuticals announced a US Expanded Access Program for up to 250 adults with PBH to provide access to avexitide. Topline results from the Phase III LUCIDITY trial were anticipated in Q3 2026, with a commercial launch anticipated in 2027 if approved. Avexitide holds FDA Breakthrough Therapy designation for PBH.

In January 2026, Amylyx selected AMX0318, a long-acting GLP-1 receptor antagonist identified through a collaboration with Gubra A/S, as a development candidate for PBH and other rare diseases.

In February 2026, Recordati said topline results from the Phase II trial of pasireotide were expected in Q2 2026.

The PBH therapeutics market was valued at about USD 470 million in 2025 and is projected to reach about USD 2,260 million by 2036, a CAGR of about 16.44% from 2026 to 2036. The US accounted for about USD 343 million in 2025.

DelveInsight estimates about 744,700 PBH prevalent cases in the 7MM in 2025, including about 428,500 in the US.

No therapies are FDA-approved specifically for PBH, and management relies on dietary changes and off-label agents such as acarbose, octreotide, and diazoxide.

Leading Post-Bariatric Hypoglycemia companies include Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Vogenx, Recordati Group, MBX Biosciences, Confo Therapeutics, and others. Promising therapies include avexitide, mizagliflozin, pasireotide (SIGNIFOR), imapextide (MBX 1416), and others.

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Post-Bariatric Hypoglycemia Overview

PBH is a complication of bariatric surgeries such as Roux-en-Y gastric bypass and sleeve gastrectomy, characterized by low blood glucose typically 1 to 3 hours after meals. It results from rapid nutrient absorption and an exaggerated insulin response, largely driven by increased GLP-1 secretion. Diagnosis is challenging because there are no universally accepted criteria and symptoms overlap with dumping syndrome, anxiety disorders, and insulinoma. It relies on clinical symptoms and Whipple's triad, with mixed-meal tolerance testing and continuous glucose monitoring used to confirm and track episodes. Management is stepwise, starting with dietary modification and frequent low-glycemic meals, followed by off-label agents such as acarbose, diazoxide, calcium channel blockers, and somatostatin analogues in refractory cases, and surgical revision or partial pancreatectomy in severe disease.

Common symptoms include:



Dizziness

Sweating

Confusion

Recurrent postprandial hypoglycemic episodes Severity ranging from mild to severe

Post-Bariatric Hypoglycemia Emerging Drugs Profile

Avexitide: Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Avexitide is a first-in-class GLP-1 receptor antagonist peptide that blocks excessive GLP-1 signaling believed to drive hyperinsulinemia and recurrent postprandial hypoglycemia after bariatric surgery. It has FDA Breakthrough Therapy designation for PBH, and the company reports patent rights through 2037. Currently, the drug is in Phase III (LUCIDITY).

Mizagliflozin: Vogenx Mizagliflozin is an oral, selective SGLT1 inhibitor that delays intestinal glucose absorption and reduces rapid postprandial glucose excursions, aiming to attenuate the exaggerated insulin response behind hypoglycemic episodes. Phase II data were presented at ENDO 2025. Currently, the drug is in Phase II.

Pasireotide (SIGNIFOR): Recordati Group Pasireotide is a subcutaneously administered somatostatin analog being studied to suppress insulin and incretin hormone secretion and stabilize glucose levels in PBH. Topline results from its Phase II trial were expected in Q2 2026. Currently, the drug is in Phase II.

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Post-Bariatric Hypoglycemia Market Drivers



Rising prevalence: The growing post-surgical population, with a female predominance and about 428,500 US cases in 2025, is expanding the patient pool.

No approved therapies: The lack of any FDA-approved PBH treatment creates a large unmet need and potential first-mover advantage for avexitide.

Targeted, mechanism-based pipeline: GLP-1 receptor antagonists, SGLT1 inhibitors, somatostatin analogs, and long-acting candidates address hyperinsulinemic mechanisms rather than symptoms alone.

Late-stage momentum: Avexitide is in Phase III with an anticipated 2027 launch and an expanded access program in place.

Regulatory support: Breakthrough Therapy designation for avexitide may speed development and review.

Better diagnostics: Continuous glucose monitoring and growing clinician awareness support earlier and more accurate diagnosis. Convenience potential: Long-acting, once-weekly approaches such as imapextide may improve adherence and reduce treatment burden.

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Post-Bariatric Hypoglycemia Market Barriers



Diagnostic challenges: The absence of standardized criteria and symptom overlap with other conditions lead to underdiagnosis and delayed treatment.

Entrenched low-cost standard of care: Dietary management and inexpensive off-label drugs are widely used, with an estimated average annual pharmacotherapy cost of about USD 3,049.

Early-stage pipeline: Most candidates are in early development with small trial populations, and larger studies are needed to confirm durability and reproducibility.

Declining bariatric surgery volumes in some markets: Increased use of anti-obesity drugs may reduce future surgical volumes.

Limited opportunity in Japan: Lower bariatric surgery prevalence constrains the market there.

Regulatory and trial risk: Pending Phase III and Phase II readouts add uncertainty for the leading candidates. Reimbursement and pricing pressure: Payers may scrutinize new targeted therapies against low-cost off-label options.

Scope of the Post-Bariatric Hypoglycemia Report



Coverage: 7MM (US, EU4, UK, Japan)

Companies: As listed above

Therapies: Avexitide, mizagliflozin, pasireotide (SIGNIFOR), imapextide (MBX 1416), and others

Assessment by Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Assessment by Clinical Stage: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

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Table of Contents

Introduction

Executive Summary

Post-Bariatric Hypoglycemia: Overview

Pipeline Therapeutics

Therapeutic Assessment

DelveInsight's Analytical Perspective

Late Stage Products (Phase III): Avexitide (Amylyx Pharmaceuticals)

Mid Stage Products (Phase II): Mizagliflozin (Vogenx), Pasireotide (Recordati Group)

Early Stage Products (Phase I): BAFA (Epicyt Pharma), Imapextide/MBX 1416 (MBX Biosciences)

Preclinical and Discovery Stage Products

Inactive Products

Key Companies

Key Products

Unmet Needs

Market Drivers and Barriers

Future Perspectives and Conclusion

Analyst Views

Appendix

About Us

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading healthcare-focused market research and consulting firm that provides clients with high-quality market intelligence and analysis to support informed business decisions. With a team of experienced industry experts and a deep understanding of the life sciences and healthcare sectors, we offer customized research solutions and insights to clients across the globe.