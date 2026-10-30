Postoperative Pain Management Market Size In The 7MM Is Projected To Grow At A Significant CAGR Over The Forecast Period Of 2026-2036 Delveinsight

MENAFN - GetNews) The Key Postoperative Pain Management Companies in the market include – Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Pfizer, Mallinckrodt, Heron Therapeutics, Tris Pharma, Medincell, Oculis, PainReform, and others.

(Albany, US), October 30, 2026 - DelveInsight's 'Postoperative Pain Management Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast – 2036' report delivers an in-depth understanding of Postoperative Pain Management, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the post-operative pain management market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, and France) and the United Kingdom, and Japan.

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Key Takeaways from the Postoperative Pain Management Market Report



In February 2026, Formosa Pharmaceuticals entered into an exclusive licensing agreement with Arrotex Pharmaceuticals, granting the latter exclusive commercialization rights for APP13007 (clobetasol propionate ophthalmic suspension 0.05%) across Australia and New Zealand.

In March 2026, Tris Pharma presented data from its Phase III ALLEVIATE-1 and ALLEVIATE-2 clinical trials evaluating the safety and efficacy of cebranopadol, an investigational therapy for moderate-to-severe acute postoperative pain, in patients undergoing abdominoplasty and bunionectomy surgeries, respectively, at the American Academy of Pain Medicine (AAPM) 2026 PainConnect Annual Meeting.

According to DelveInsight's analysis, the post-operative pain management market size was found to be ~USD 1,100 million in the leading markets (the United States, EU4, the United Kingdom, and Japan) in 2025.

The post operative pain management market is projected to reach ~USD 9,000 million by 2036, growing at a CAGR of ~12% during 2026-2036.

According to DelveInsight's estimates, the total incident cases of Postoperative Pain in the 7MM were approximately 89,900,000 in 2025.

Postoperative Pain Management follows a multimodal approach, combining pharmacological therapies (opioids, NSAIDs, acetaminophen, anesthetics, adjuncts) and non-pharmacological therapies (acupuncture, physical therapy, CBT, TENS) to improve outcomes and reduce reliance on single interventions.

There is a significant shift away from opioid-based therapy toward multimodal analgesia (MMA), driven by safety concerns, side effects, and initiatives from organizations such as the US Department of Health and Human Services (USDHHS).

NSAIDs, while effective, are associated with gastrointestinal, renal, and cardiovascular risks, highlighting the need for cautious use and patient monitoring.

Several postoperative pain therapies have been discontinued or faced limited adoption (e.g., DSUVIA, OLINVYK, SEGLENTIS), reflecting safety, regulatory, and market access challenges in the acute pain landscape.

There is a lack of effective parenteral non-opioid options, with limited approved therapies and discontinued commercialization of some agents despite clinical benefits.

The leading Postoperative Pain Management Companies include Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Pfizer, Mallinckrodt, Heron Therapeutics, Tris Pharma, Medincell, Oculis, PainReform, and others. Promising Postoperative Pain Management Therapies include JOURNAVX (suzetrigine), COMBOGESIC IV/MAXIGESIC IV, ZYNRELEF, EXPAREL, F14, OCS-01, PRF-110, ATX101, LTG-001, TRN-228, and others.

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Postoperative Pain Management Overview

Postoperative pain is a common and expected acute outcome of surgery, and effective pain control is critical to minimizing the adverse effects of acute postsurgical pain and promoting functional recovery. While opioids have traditionally been the mainstay of treatment, escalating rates of misuse and related mortality have driven a shift toward multimodal analgesia. These strategies aim to reduce opioid reliance but face challenges due to the subjective nature of pain and variability in patient response. Factors such as comorbidities, mental health, and social determinants can amplify pain perception, complicating standardized approaches. Doctors diagnose pain by discussing symptoms, the intensity and location of pain, and the history of injury, surgery, or illness. Additional diagnostic tests might include blood tests, x-rays, CT scans, MRI, ultrasounds, dye-injection studies, and nerve conduction studies.

Postoperative Pain Management Epidemiology Segmentation in the 7MM



Total Incident Cases of Postoperative Pain

Severity-specific Incident Cases of Postoperative Pain Total Treated Pool of Postoperative Pain

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Postoperative Pain Management Epidemiology Key Findings



According to DelveInsight's estimates, in 2025, the total number of incident cases of Postoperative Pain in the 7MM was ~89,900,000.

In Germany, data from Destatis Statistisches Bundesamt (2025) indicated that ~16,500,000 surgeries were performed in 2023.

A study reported in the US and Japan on postoperative pain severity-specific distribution showed 90% (134 of 146) of inpatients reporting postoperative pain, and ~80% (123 of 154) of outpatients reporting postoperative pain. By integrating these consolidated findings into DelveInsight's model, the severity rates were calibrated to be 25% for mild pain, 45% for moderate pain, and 30% for severe pain.

Approved Therapies for Postoperative Pain Management



ZYNRELEF (bupivacaine and meloxicam): Heron Therapeutics – ZYNRELEF (formerly HTX-011) contains bupivacaine, a local amide anesthetic, and meloxicam, an NSAID, and is indicated in adults for soft tissue or periarticular instillation to produce postsurgical analgesia for up to 72 h after a bunionectomy, open inguinal herniorrhaphy, and total knee arthroplasty. It is the first and only extended-release Dual-acting Local Anesthetic (DALA) and delivers 72 h of postoperative pain relief via a single needle-free application. It received US approval in 2021.

JOURNAVX (suzetrigine): Vertex Pharmaceuticals – An oral small molecule indicated for moderate to severe acute pain in adults, acting through highly selective inhibition of the NaV1.8 channel. It was approved in the US in 2025. COMBOGESIC IV/MAXIGESIC IV (acetaminophen and ibuprofen): Hikma Pharmaceuticals, Hyloris Pharmaceuticals, and AFT Pharmaceuticals – A small molecule available as IV and oral formulations, indicated for postoperative pain, producing postsurgical analgesia after a bunionectomy, open inguinal herniorrhaphy, and total knee arthroplasty. It was approved in the EU in 2020 and in the US in 2023.

Postoperative Pain Management Pipeline Analysis



F14 (mdc-CWM): Arthritis Innovation Corporation/Medincell – A Phase III cyclo-oxygenase 2 inhibitor, administered as an intra-articular injection, for pain following total knee replacement.

OCS-01: Oculis – A Phase III therapy for postoperative inflammation and postoperative pain, which inhibits the production of prostaglandins. PRF-110: PainReform – A Phase III therapy for post-surgical pain following unilateral bunionectomy, administered via intraoperative instillation to provide localized and extended postoperative analgesia.

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Postoperative Pain Management Market Outlook

Despite the availability of multiple treatment options, fewer than half of patients report adequate pain relief after surgery. Management typically involves a combination of pharmacological therapies, such as opioids, NSAIDs, acetaminophen, local anesthetics, and other adjuvants, and non-pharmacological approaches, including physical therapy, acupuncture, and cognitive-based interventions. Traditionally, opioids were the mainstay for moderate-to-severe pain; however, concerns regarding adverse effects and the ongoing opioid crisis have driven a shift toward multimodal analgesia (MMA), which combines agents with different mechanisms of action to enhance efficacy while reducing opioid reliance. Current clinical guidelines emphasize individualized, evidence-based pain management strategies, prioritizing balanced regimens that improve safety, minimize side effects, and support faster recovery, with newer delivery techniques further optimizing outcomes despite potential cost implications. The acute pain market is projected to grow significantly, driven by increasing demand for non-opioid therapies, rising surgical volumes, and advancements in drug development and delivery systems, and emerging pipeline assets such as ATX101, LTG-001, and TRN-228 are expected to transform the treatment landscape with novel mechanisms and improved pain control. The US post-operative pain management market is expected to remain a key part of this growth within the 7MM.

Postoperative Pain Management Market Drivers



Rising surgical volume and aging population

Shift toward multimodal and opioid-sparing approaches

Rising demand for non-opioid therapies

Growing concerns around opioid-related adverse effects, dependency, and misuse Continued investment in safer alternatives and advancements in drug delivery systems

Postoperative Pain Management Market Barriers



Limitations associated with current treatments

Limited healthcare pain awareness

Patient compliance challenges

Patient-physician communication gaps Discontinuation or limited adoption of some therapies due to safety, regulatory, and market access challenges

Postoperative Pain Management Treatment Landscape

Postoperative Pain Management begins immediately after surgery and is tailored to patient and procedure factors. Effective management relies on specialist assessment, validated pain scales, and a multidisciplinary approach combining pharmacologic therapies such as NSAIDs, opioids, acetaminophen, and adjuncts like gabapentin with regional anesthesia and non-pharmacologic interventions like acupuncture or TENS. Continuous monitoring and adjustment of the pain plan are essential to ensure patient comfort, support functional recovery, and optimize postoperative outcomes. Key factors driving the post operative pain management market analysis include the rising surgical volume among an aging population and the growing adoption of opioid-sparing, multimodal approaches.

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Scope of the Postoperative Pain Management Market Report



Coverage- 7MM

Study Period- 2022-2036

Forecast Period- 2026-2036

Postoperative Pain Management Companies- Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Pfizer, Mallinckrodt, Heron Therapeutics, Tris Pharma, Medincell, Oculis, PainReform, and others.

Postoperative Pain Management Therapies- JOURNAVX (suzetrigine), COMBOGESIC IV/MAXIGESIC IV, ZYNRELEF, EXPAREL, F14, OCS-01, PRF-110, and others.

Postoperative Pain Management Market Dynamics: Postoperative Pain Management market drivers and market barriers

Postoperative Pain Management Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT Analysis, Conjoint Analysis Postoperative Pain Management Unmet Needs, KOL Views, Reimbursement

Table of Contents

Key Insights

Report Introduction

Executive Summary

Key Events

Epidemiology and Market Forecast Methodology

Postoperative Pain Management Market Overview at a Glance

Disease Background and Overview

Treatment Guidelines

Epidemiology and Patient Population

Patient Journey of Postoperative Pain

Marketed Therapies

Emerging Drugs

Postoperative Pain Management: 7MM Analysis

Unmet Needs of Postoperative Pain Management

SWOT Analysis of Postoperative Pain Management

KOL Views of Postoperative Pain Management

Market Access and Reimbursement of Postoperative Pain Management

Appendix

DelveInsight Capabilities

Disclaimer

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