Necrotizing Enterocolitis Market Size In The 7MM Is Projected To Grow At A CAGR Of 26% Over The Forecast Period Of 2026-2036 Delveinsight

MENAFN - GetNews) The Key Necrotizing Enterocolitis Companies in the market include – Infant Bacterial Therapeutics, Leadiant Biosciences, Siolta Therapeutics, Noveome Biotherapeutics, Plakous Therapeutics, and others.

(Albany, US), October 30, 2026 - DelveInsight's 'Necrotizing Enterocolitis Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast – 2036' report delivers an in-depth understanding of Necrotizing Enterocolitis, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the Necrotising Enterocolitis Market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, and France) and the United Kingdom, and Japan.

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Key Takeaways from the Necrotizing Enterocolitis Market Report



In March 2026, Noveome Biotherapeutics announced that the independent Data Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB) had completed its review of safety data from Cohort 1 of the ongoing clinical trial evaluating ST266 for the treatment of necrotizing enterocolitis in neonates.

In March 2026, Infant Bacterial Therapeutics announced the publication of results from its pivotal Phase III Connection Study evaluating IBP-9414 in very low birth weight infants in Pediatric Research, a Nature publication.

According to DelveInsight's analysis, the Necrotizing Enterocolitis Market Size was found to be ~USD 30 million in the 7MM in 2025 and is projected to reach ~USD 800 million by 2036, growing at a CAGR of 26% during 2026–2036.

Among the 7MM, the US Necrotising Enterocolitis Market accounts for the largest potential Necrotizing Enterocolitis therapeutics market, driven by high NICU admissions and healthcare expenditure, although treatment options remain limited.

In the United States, the annual incidence of Necrotizing Enterocolitis remains in the range of ~3,000–5,000 cases, with recent estimates (2024–2025) suggesting stabilization or modest decline.

In Japan, the incidence of Necrotizing Enterocolitis remains low (~100–200 cases annually), which shapes the Japan Necrotising Enterocolitis Market.

There are no approved targeted pharmacological therapies for Necrotizing Enterocolitis, and current management relies primarily on supportive care and surgical intervention in advanced stages.

Only Infant Bacterial Therapeutics has a product at the advanced stage, while Noveome Biotherapeutics, Siolta Therapeutics, and Plakous Therapeutics have assets in the early or preclinical stage.

The leading Necrotizing Enterocolitis Companies include Infant Bacterial Therapeutics, Leadiant Biosciences, Siolta Therapeutics, Noveome Biotherapeutics, Plakous Therapeutics, and others. Promising Necrotizing Enterocolitis Therapies include IBP-9414, STP206, STMC-10, ST266, Protego-PD, and others.

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Necrotizing Enterocolitis Overview

Necrotizing Enterocolitis is a severe, life-threatening gastrointestinal disease primarily affecting premature infants, characterized by intestinal inflammation, bacterial invasion, and progressive necrosis. It may lead to intestinal perforation, resulting in peritonitis, sepsis, and death. Symptoms are often nonspecific (e.g., poor feeding, vomiting, lethargy, abdominal tenderness), requiring high clinical suspicion. The exact etiology remains unclear, but intestinal immaturity, abnormal bacterial colonization, and exaggerated inflammatory responses are key contributors, with progression from inflammation to ischemia, necrosis, and perforation. Doctors conduct tests such as a complete blood count, a C-reactive protein test, and x-rays to diagnose the condition. Management is primarily supportive, including stabilization (ABC), fluid resuscitation, gastric decompression, broad-spectrum antibiotics, and total parenteral nutrition, with enteral feeding resumed after improvement. Severe or non-responsive cases require surgical intervention (e.g., laparotomy, removal of necrotic bowel, ostomy), while peritoneal drainage may be used in critically ill infants.

Necrotizing Enterocolitis Epidemiology Segmentation in the 7MM



Total Incident Cases of Preterm Infants by Birth Weight (≤1,500g) Total Incident Cases of Necrotizing Enterocolitis

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Necrotizing Enterocolitis Epidemiology Key Findings



In 2025, the United States continues to report the highest absolute number of very low birth weight (≤1,500 g) preterm infants among the 7MM, driven by higher total birth volume compared with European countries and Japan.

The incidence of preterm infants by birth weight (≤1,500 g) in the 7MM is anticipated to increase during the forecast period of 2026–2036.

The incidence of Necrotizing Enterocolitis in high-income regions, including the United States, EU4, and the UK, has stabilized or modestly declined by 2025, driven by advances in neonatal care such as human milk feeding, standardized NICU practices, and improved infection control. This shapes the UK Necrotising Enterocolitis Market.

Within the EU4, Germany continues to report the highest number of VLBW preterm infants, followed by France, while Spain reports comparatively lower absolute numbers. These patterns are central to the Germany Necrotising Enterocolitis Market, France Necrotising Enterocolitis Market, Italy Necrotising Enterocolitis Market, and Spain Necrotising Enterocolitis Market. Although probiotic use is increasing, organizations like the American Academy of Pediatrics highlight inconsistent evidence and lack of standardized formulations, limiting widespread guideline adoption.

Approved Therapies for Necrotizing Enterocolitis



No pharmaceutical therapies are currently approved specifically for Necrotizing Enterocolitis.

Early-stage disease (Stages I and II) is typically managed conservatively through bowel rest, broad-spectrum antibiotics, and supportive care, while advanced disease (Stage III) often requires surgical intervention, including laparotomy or resection of necrotic bowel.

Research efforts have shifted toward preventive strategies, including early exposure to colostrum and mother's milk, optimized nutritional management, probiotics, environmental protection, and skin-to-skin care. Probiotics are not subject to FDA premarket approval for safety and efficacy or the same manufacturing and quality standards required for regulated drugs, and a 2014 case in a US NICU linked a contaminated probiotic supplement to the death of a premature infant.

Necrotizing Enterocolitis Pipeline Analysis



IBP-9414: Infant Bacterial Therapeutics – IBP-9414 contains the active compound Lactobacillus reuteri, a human bacterial strain naturally present in breast milk. The ambition is for IBP-9414 to become the world's first approved probiotic drug to prevent life-threatening diseases in premature infants, including Necrotizing Enterocolitis and sepsis. The pivotal Phase III "Connection Study" in very low birth weight infants has been published in Pediatric Research (Nature), and the company is expected to submit an approval application in 2026.

STMC-106: Siolta Therapeutics – STMC-106 is part of Siolta's microbiome-based live biotherapeutic pipeline and is focused on preventing and treating Necrotizing Enterocolitis in preterm infants. It is currently in preclinical development and has received grant support to advance toward clinical evaluation.

ST266: Noveome Biotherapeutics – ST266 is a preclinical candidate based on potential neuroprotective cultured amnion-derived multipotent progenitor cells. In March 2026, the independent Data Safety Monitoring Board completed its review of safety data from Cohort 1 of the ongoing clinical trial in neonates. Protego-PD: Plakous Therapeutics – Protego-PD is a preclinical human placental extract with anti-inflammatory and immunomodulatory capabilities, being developed for the prevention of Necrotizing Enterocolitis.

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Necrotizing Enterocolitis Market Outlook

The Necrotizing Enterocolitis Therapeutics Market remains largely unchanged and continues to rely on supportive care approaches, including bowel rest, broad-spectrum antibiotics, parenteral nutrition, and surgical intervention in severe cases. Despite being the leading gastrointestinal cause of mortality and the primary surgical emergency in neonates, there are no approved targeted pharmacological therapies. Outcomes remain suboptimal, particularly in advanced stages requiring surgical resection, which is associated with significant morbidity and long-term complications.

Given the high mortality rate, clinical complexity, and substantial economic burden, the landscape is increasingly shifting toward preventive strategies rather than treatment, including early feeding with colostrum and mother's milk, optimized nutritional practices, and microbiome modulation through probiotics. Probiotic adoption remains inconsistent due to the lack of standardized guidelines, safety concerns, and absence of FDA-approved pharmaceutical-grade products, with higher adoption in Europe compared to relatively limited but gradually increasing use in the United States.

The pipeline is gradually evolving, with microbiome-based therapies and novel preventive approaches gaining traction. IBP-9414, a pharmaceutical-grade probiotic, represents a potential first-in-class therapy for prevention, and if approved, it could establish a regulatory and clinical precedent for microbiome-based interventions in neonatal care. In December 2025, Infant Bacterial Therapeutics partnered with BioConnection for production of the IBP-9414 drug product, and in November 2025 it decided to pursue an accelerated approval pathway. Stakeholders following Necrotising Enterocolitis Market Analysis, Necrotising Enterocolitis Market Trends, Necrotising Enterocolitis Market Share, and Necrotising Enterocolitis Market Size can use these insights to assess the competitive landscape. Those tracking the India Necrotising Enterocolitis Market, China Necrotising Enterocolitis Market, South Korea Necrotising Enterocolitis Market, GCC Necrotising Enterocolitis Market, and South America Necrotising Enterocolitis Market can use the 7MM findings as a reference point.

Necrotizing Enterocolitis Market Drivers



High disease burden in premature infants, as increasing survival of extremely premature infants has expanded the at-risk population

Significant unmet medical needs, with no approved targeted pharmacological therapies Growing focus on preventive strategies such as early feeding with colostrum and mother's milk, optimized nutritional protocols, and probiotic supplementation

Necrotizing Enterocolitis Market Barriers



Lack of standardized guidelines and formulations for probiotics

Safety concerns around unregulated probiotic supplements

Absence of FDA-approved pharmaceutical-grade products Unclear etiology and challenges in diagnosis

Necrotizing Enterocolitis Treatment Landscape

The Necrotizing Enterocolitis Treatment Market is dependent on disease severity. Early-stage disease is managed conservatively through bowel rest, broad-spectrum antibiotics, and supportive care, while Stage III disease often requires surgical intervention. Because of the lack of effective treatments and the high mortality associated with the disease, preventive strategies such as early colostrum and mother's milk exposure, optimized nutrition, probiotics, environmental protection, and skin-to-skin care are gaining importance.

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Scope of the Necrotizing Enterocolitis Market Report



Coverage: 7MM

Study Period: 2022–2036

Historical Year: 2022–2025

Base Year: 2026

Forecast Period: 2026–2036

Necrotizing Enterocolitis Market CAGR: 26% (2026–2036)

Necrotizing Enterocolitis Companies: Infant Bacterial Therapeutics, Leadiant Biosciences, Siolta Therapeutics, Noveome Biotherapeutics, Plakous Therapeutics, and others.

Necrotizing Enterocolitis Therapies: IBP-9414, STP206, STMC-10, ST266, Protego-PD, and others.

Necrotizing Enterocolitis Market Dynamics: market drivers and market barriers

Necrotizing Enterocolitis Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT Analysis, Conjoint Analysis Necrotizing Enterocolitis Unmet Needs, KOL Views, Reimbursement

Table of Contents

Key Insights

Report Introduction

Executive Summary

Key Events

Epidemiology and Market Methodology of Necrotizing Enterocolitis (NEC)

Necrotizing Enterocolitis (NEC) Market Overview at a Glance

Disease Background and Overview of Necrotizing Enterocolitis (NEC)

Epidemiology and Patient Population of Necrotizing Enterocolitis (NEC)

Patient Journey of Necrotizing Enterocolitis (NEC)

Emerging Drugs

Necrotizing Enterocolitis (NEC): Seven Major Market Analysis

Unmet Needs of Necrotizing Enterocolitis (NEC)

SWOT Analysis of Necrotizing Enterocolitis (NEC)

KOL Views of Necrotizing Enterocolitis (NEC)

Expert/KOL Interview Highlights

Market Access and Reimbursement of Necrotizing Enterocolitis (NEC)

Appendix

DelveInsight Capabilities

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