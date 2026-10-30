Glioma Market Size In The 7MM Is Projected To Grow At A Significant CAGR Of ~15% Over The Forecast Period Of 2026-2036 Delveinsight

MENAFN - GetNews) The Key Glioma Companies in the market include – Novocure, Genentech, Merck, Daiichi Sankyo, Novartis, Bayer, Servier Pharmaceuticals, Kazia Therapeutics, Aivita Biomedical, Northwest Therapeutics, VBL Therapeutics, Laminar Pharmaceuticals, Immunomic Therapeutics, and others.

(Albany, US), October 30, 2026 - DelveInsight's 'Glioma Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast – 2036' report delivers an in-depth understanding of Glioma, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the Glioma market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, and France) and the United Kingdom, and Japan.

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Key Takeaways from the Glioma Market Report



In October 2026, Rznomics announced that the European Medicines Agency's Committee for Orphan Medicinal Products (COMP) had adopted a positive opinion recommending Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for RZ-001 (taspitimagene advec) for the treatment of glioma. RZ-001 is an investigational RNA-based gene therapy that employs a proprietary trans-splicing ribozyme technology to target human telomerase reverse transcriptase (hTERT) mRNA, which is overexpressed in cancer cells, and replace it with a therapeutic cytotoxic gene. The positive regulatory opinion provides potential benefits, including up to 10 years of market exclusivity and protocol assistance, supporting the continued global development of precision RNA-based oncology treatments.

In August 2026, Nuvation Bio received FDA Fast Track designation for safusidenib, an investigational oral therapy being developed for patients with IDH1-mutant glioma. This designation highlights the unmet medical need for targeted treatment options in difficult-to-treat brain cancers. The Fast Track pathway enables more frequent interactions with the FDA and potential eligibility for priority review, supporting the acceleration of safusidenib's clinical development. Nuvation Bio continues to advance its clinical evaluation to assess the therapy's safety, central nervous system penetration, and potential clinical benefits for patients.

In January 2026, Bayer reported the continued evaluation of regorafenib in glioblastoma through platform trials, including GBM AGILE. The investigation focuses on assessing its potential role across newly diagnosed and recurrent glioblastoma settings, reflecting ongoing efforts to explore additional therapeutic approaches for patients with this aggressive form of brain cancer.

According to DelveInsight's analysis, in 2025 the United States accounted for the highest Glioma market size, at over USD 600 million, and the US glioma diagnosis and treatment market may see further upside as novel and targeted therapies are increasingly adopted.

The Glioma Treatment Market Size in the 7MM was over USD 1 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow during the forecast period (2026–2036).

The United States recorded the highest Glioma Drugs Market Share, around 65% of the Glioma market size in 2025.

Among the EU4 and the UK, Germany (~USD 95 million) held the largest revenue share in 2025, while Spain had the lowest Glioma Drugs Market Share.

In Japan, OPTUNE ± TMZ captured the highest Glioma Treatment Market Size in 2025 and is expected to generate the maximum revenue during the forecast period (2026–2036).

According to DelveInsight's estimates, Glioma incident cases in the 7MM were approximately 51,000 in 2025.

Standard of care, comprising surgical resection, radiation therapy, and TEMODAR (including maintenance therapy), remains largely non-curative, with recurrence rates approaching ~90–95% in high-grade gliomas such as glioblastoma, a key concern for the US glioblastoma market.

FDA-approved therapies for glioma include OPTUNE (Novocure), AVASTIN (Genentech), TEMODAR (Merck), and TAFINLAR + MEKINIST (Novartis), the latter approved for BRAF V600E-mutant low-grade glioma, particularly in pediatric patients, shaping the pediatric low grade gliomas therapeutics market.

Biosimilars of bevacizumab, including ZIRABEV (Pfizer) and MVASI (Amgen), have expanded access across all eligible indications of the reference product, creating pricing pressure and expected to reduce the market share of AVASTIN in the United States.

The leading Glioma Companies include Novocure, Genentech, Merck, Daiichi Sankyo, Novartis, Bayer, Servier Pharmaceuticals, Kazia Therapeutics, Aivita Biomedical, Northwest Therapeutics, VBL Therapeutics, Laminar Pharmaceuticals, Immunomic Therapeutics, and others. Promising Glioma Therapies include AV-GBM-1, ITI-1000, LAM561, DCVax-L, INO-5401 + INO-9012 in combination with LIBTAYO, SurVaxM, enzastaurin, VAL-083, temferon, DAY101 (tovorafenib), and others.

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Glioma Overview

Glioma is the most common Central Nervous System (CNS) neoplasm originating from glial cells. These tumors are very diffusely infiltrative and affect the surrounding brain tissue. Three common types of gliomas are classified based on phenotypic cell characteristics: astrocytomas, ependymomas, and oligodendrogliomas. Gliomas are caused by the accumulation of genetic mutations in glial stem or progenitor cells, leading to uncontrolled growth, and are further classified into Grades I–IV. Glioblastoma (GBM, Grade IV) is the most malignant type, while pilocytic astrocytomas (Grade I) are the least malignant brain tumors among these grades. Mutated genes such as TP53, PTEN, BRAF, and IDH1 are typically involved in the etiology of glioma. Diagnosis of glioma includes neurological exams, angiograms, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), computerized tomography (CT), and surgical biopsy, with molecular examination of biomarkers applied to evaluate the type and grade. The patient's journey typically starts with symptoms such as seizures, unusual headaches, mood and sensory disturbances, and difficulties in walking, followed by referral to a neuro-oncologist who recommends an MRI. Understanding these steps is central to the UK glioma diagnosis treatment market and the Germany glioma diagnosis treatment market alike, which fall within the 7MM scope of the report.

Glioma Epidemiology Segmentation in the 7MM



Total Glioma Incident Cases

Glioma Grade-specific Incident Cases

Glioma Age-specific Incident Cases Glioma Type-specific Incident Cases

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Glioma Epidemiology Key Findings



According to DelveInsight's estimates, Glioma incident cases in the 7MM were approximately 51,000 in 2025.

The incidence of high-grade glioma was higher (~16,700) than that of low-grade glioma (~4,170) in the United States in 2025.

In the United States, among all grades, Grade IV accounted for the highest number of incident cases (~70%), followed by Grade II glioma (~15%), while Grade I had the fewest cases (~7%).

In 2025, among gliomas in other parts of the central nervous system in the United States, glioblastoma was most prevalent in adults rather than pediatrics, followed by anaplastic astrocytoma, which was also more prevalent in adults. In Japan, glioblastoma was more incident in adults (~2,735) in 2025.

Approved Therapies for Glioma

The standard treatment regimen for glioma includes surgery, chemotherapy, and radiation, with chemotherapy options including carmustine (BCNU), lomustine (CCNU), Gliadel wafer, temozolomide (TEMODAR), cisplatin, carboplatin, etoposide, and irinotecan. Beyond these, approved targeted options are expanding the malignant glioma therapeutic market.

Vorasidenib (VORANIGO): Servier Pharmaceuticals

Vorasidenib (VORANIGO) is a first-in-class, brain-penetrant inhibitor targeting IDH1 and IDH2 enzymes. It inhibits mutant IDH1 and IDH2 enzymes, which reduces the production of the oncometabolite D-2-hydroxyglutarate (2-HG) that drives tumor growth. On August 6, 2024, the US FDA approved vorasidenib for adult and pediatric patients 12 years and older with Grade 2 astrocytoma or oligodendroglioma with a susceptible IDH1 or IDH2 mutation, following surgery including biopsy, sub-total resection, or gross total resection.

Dordaviprone (MODEYSO): Jazz Pharmaceuticals

In August 2025, the US FDA granted accelerated approval to dordaviprone (MODEYSO) for adult and pediatric patients 1 year of age and older with diffuse midline glioma harboring an H3 K27M mutation with progressive disease following prior therapy. MODEYSO is the first and only FDA-approved treatment option for this ultra-rare and aggressive brain tumor, which affects an estimated 2,000 people in the US each year. Continued approval for this indication may be contingent upon verification and description of clinical benefit in the Phase 3 ACTION confirmatory trial.

Glioma Pipeline Analysis

Regorafenib: Bayer

Regorafenib is an oral multi-kinase inhibitor that potently blocks multiple protein kinases involved in tumor angiogenesis (VEGFR1, -2, -3, TIE2), oncogenesis (KIT, RET, RAF-1, BRAF), metastasis (VEGFR3, PDGFR, FGFR), and tumor immunity (CSF1R). In November 2025, regorafenib (STIVARGA) in combination with temozolomide (TEMODAR) and radiotherapy was reported as tolerable in patients with MGMT-methylated, IDH wild-type glioblastoma, according to Phase 1 REGOMA-2 study (NCT06095375) data presented at the 2025 Society of Neuro-Oncology Annual Meeting. In January 2026, Bayer reported ongoing evaluation of regorafenib in glioblastoma through platform trials such as GBM AGILE, in both newly diagnosed and recurrent settings.

AV-GBM-1: Aivita Biomedical

AV-GBM-1 is a novel immunotherapy consisting of autologous dendritic cells loaded with autologous tumor antigens derived from self-renewing tumor-initiating cells from cultured autologous GBM tumor cells. It is administered as a series of SC injections as adjunctive therapy and is uniquely pan-antigenic, targeting multiple antigens on autologous tumor-initiating cells responsible for rapid growth of the disease and resistance to standard therapy. These advances matter for the Spain glioblastoma market and the US glioblastoma market, where glioblastoma remains the most aggressive form of the disease.

Discover more about therapies set to grab Major Glioma Market Share @ Glioma Market Drivers and Barriers

Glioma Market Outlook

Gliomas are classified into four grades based on differentiation, with Grade I being the least malignant and Grade IV (glioblastoma) the most aggressive with a poor prognosis. Management requires a multidisciplinary approach due to tumor heterogeneity and variable treatment response. The current standard of care includes maximum safe surgical resection followed by radiation and temozolomide (TEMODAR), with the addition of OPTUNE (tumor treating fields) in eligible patients, while bevacizumab (AVASTIN) remains a key option in the recurrent setting. High-grade gliomas, particularly GBM, continue to dominate the market due to high unmet need and poor survival outcomes, whereas targeted therapies such as TAFINLAR + MEKINIST are expanding opportunities in molecularly defined populations. The pipeline remains active but challenging, with prominent emerging therapies including vaccines such as DCVax-L and SurVaxM and oncolytic viruses such as DNX-2401 and teserpaturev (DELYTACT). Future growth will be driven by precision medicine, biomarker-driven therapies (e.g., IDH, H3K27M), and combination strategies. Insights from the 7MM also inform stakeholders tracking the Italy glioma diagnosis treatment market and the Spain glioma diagnosis treatment market.

Glioma Market Drivers



Rising glioma prevalence, particularly of aggressive forms such as glioblastoma

Advancements in treatment approaches, including tumor treating fields, targeted therapies, immunotherapies, and oncolytic virus therapies

Rising opportunities in immunotherapy, vaccine-based approaches (DCVax-L, AV-GBM-1, SurVaxM), and precision medicine

Biomarker-driven targeted therapies such as dordaviprone (MODEYSO), dabrafenib + trametinib, and vorasidenib (VORANIGO) Novel platforms such as oncolytic viruses including DNX-2401 and teserpaturev

Glioma Market Barriers



Lack of robust biomarkers

High clinical trial failure rates and moderate attrition in late-stage trials

Immunosuppressive tumor microenvironment

Pricing pressure from bevacizumab biosimilars Lack of effective treatment options, with no approved therapy for the unmethylated MGMT patient pool

Glioma Treatment Landscape

Therapeutic management depends on the type of glioma, its size and location, and the specific characteristics of the patient. Where the tumor cannot be entirely removed because it invades critical brain areas or is not accessible, chemotherapy and radiation therapy follow surgery. Agents may be given as single agents or in combination, such as PCV (procarbazine, CCNU, and vincristine) or carboplatin/etoposide, and temozolomide and bevacizumab are the most commonly used drugs for brain tumors. Glioma is not curable, approved options are limited, and the tumor has a high recurrence rate and poor prognosis. The emerging competitive landscape is increasingly driven by cancer vaccines and cell-based immunotherapies (DCVax-L, SurVaxM, AV-GBM-1, ITI-1000), oncolytic viruses (DNX-2401, teserpaturev, Ofranergene Obadenovec), targeted agents (enzastaurin, regorafenib, paxalisib), and novel metabolic and BBB-penetrating agents (LAM561, berubicin). This shift is reshaping the pediatric low grade gliomas therapeutics market and the wider malignant glioma therapeutic market.

To know more about Glioma Companies working in the treatment market, visit @ Glioma Market Access and Reimbursement

Scope of the Glioma Market Report



Coverage: 7MM

Study Period: 2022–2036

Forecast Period: 2026–2036

Glioma Market CAGR: ~15% (2022–2036)

Glioma Companies: Novocure, Genentech, Merck, Daiichi Sankyo, Novartis, Bayer, Servier Pharmaceuticals, Kazia Therapeutics, Aivita Biomedical, Northwest Therapeutics, VBL Therapeutics, Laminar Pharmaceuticals, Immunomic Therapeutics, and others.

Glioma Therapies: Dordaviprone (MODEYSO), Vorasidenib (VORANIGO), Bevacizumab (AVASTIN), Temozolomide (TEMODAR), TAFINLAR + MEKINIST, DELYTACT, Regorafenib, AV-GBM-1, Enzastaurin (DB-102), DCVax-L, LAM561 / 2-OHOA, Durvalumab / MEDI4736, DNX-2401, ITI-1000, IGV-001, SurVaxM, Berubicin, and others.

Glioma Market Dynamics: Glioma market drivers and market barriers

Glioma Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT Analysis, Conjoint Analysis

Glioma Unmet Needs, KOL Views, Reimbursement Stakeholders following the India glioma diagnosis treatment market, China glioma diagnosis treatment market, GCC glioma diagnosis treatment market, and South America glioma diagnosis treatment market can use the 7MM report as a benchmark.

Table of Contents

Key Insights

Report Introduction

Executive Summary of Glioma

Key Events

Epidemiology and Market Forecast Methodology of Glioma

Glioma Market Overview at a Glance

Disease Background and Overview of Glioma

Treatment Guidelines of Glioma

Epidemiology and Patient Population of Glioma

Patient Journey of Glioma

Marketed Therapies of Glioma

Emerging Drugs of Glioma

Glioma: 7MM Analysis

Unmet Needs of Glioma

SWOT Analysis of Glioma

KOL Views of Glioma

Market Access and Reimbursement of Glioma

Appendix

DelveInsight Capabilities

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