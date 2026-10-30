Circular Economy: Blue Biofuels (BIOF) Ethanol-To-Fuel Technology Offers Multiple Advantages Over Industry Leaders

DALLAS, Texas, October 30, 2026 - Blue Biofuels, Inc. (OTCQB: BIOF) is advancing renewable fuels from non-food resources, targeting cellulosic ethanol, sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) and renewable gasoline. Its patented biomass-conversion technology offers potential feedstock advantages within a sector featuring Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ: ALTO), Green Plains (NASDAQ: GPRE), REX American Resources (NYSE: REX) and Gevo (NASDAQ: GEVO).

BIOF's Innovation Starts With Feedstock and Proprietary Technology

Blue Biofuels' wholly owned, patented Cellulose-to-Sugar (CTS) process uses a continuous mechanical-chemical approach to make plant cellulose accessible for conversion into fermentable sugars. Potential feedstocks include King Grass, sugarcane bagasse, corn stover and other agricultural residues, providing flexibility to source biomass locally.

The company reports ethanol yields of 85–92 gallons per ton of feedstock and estimates King Grass could support 3,000–4,000 gallons per acre. Management believes crop productivity, conversion efficiency and regional sourcing could lower production and transportation costs. Ownership of CTS also provides a foundation for potential future licensing and technology partnerships.

Through VertiBlue Fuels, joint venture with Vertimass, BIOF plans to use CADO ethanol-conversion technology to produce SAF and renewable gasoline. This proposed integration would connect biomass with finished transportation fuels, supporting the circular economy by creating value from agricultural residues.

Carbon Reduction and Domestic Energy Supply

Blue Biofuels has described its cellulosic ethanol-to-SAF pathway as capable of more than 80% lifecycle greenhouse gas emissions reduction compared with fossil fuels, depending on feedstock, energy inputs and production configuration. That company-described potential does not establish lower emissions than every competing renewable-fuel pathway.

Using U.S.-grown biomass could also expand domestic fuel supply, strengthen energy security and create opportunities for farmers and rural communities. BIOF's 35.5-acre site in Frostproof, Florida, would connect regional feedstock production with renewable-fuel manufacturing. Nearby underutilized citrus groves could potentially be repurposed to grow King Grass.

Established Producers Provide Commercial Comparisons

Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ: ALTO) produces and distributes fuel-grade ethanol, specialty alcohols and essential ingredients, providing exposure to fuel and industrial markets.

Green Plains (NASDAQ: GPRE) operates ethanol biorefineries and has deployed carbon-sequestration equipment to reduce the carbon intensity of existing operations.

REX American Resources (NYSE: REX) holds interests in six ethanol facilities with approximately 730 million gallons of combined annual capacity, offering a comparison for commercial production scale.

Gevo (NASDAQ: GEVO) combines operating low-carbon ethanol production and carbon capture with its planned ATJ-30 aviation-fuel project. BIOF's principal distinction is its cellulosic feedstock platform; both companies pursue integration into higher-value aviation fuels.

Industry leaders ADM (NYSE: ADM) and Valero Energy (NYSE: VLO) demonstrate the sector's broader reach through agricultural processing, ethanol production and established fuel infrastructure.

BIOF's potential advantage centers on combining proprietary cellulose conversion, non-food feedstock flexibility and planned downstream fuel production. Demonstrating continuous integrated operations, securing financing and completing engineering and permitting will determine whether those innovations translate into competitive commercial economics.

About the Companies

A Harbinger Research report examines Blue Biofuels, Inc.'s (OTCQB: BIOF) progress through pilot development and Department of Energy-supported scale-up toward commercial production. Its strategy connects agriculture with fuel manufacturing while reducing reliance on food crops and petroleum-based fuels. See Complete Harbinger Report

Furthermore, the companies discussed span developing cellulosic-fuel technology, commercial ethanol production, specialty alcohols, agricultural processing and fuel refining.

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