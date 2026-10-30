Penny Stocks: CVAT, VRDR, AIBT, NXGB Highlight Acquisition Offers, Bioasphalt, AI Robotics And More...

Conditional cash offers, road-material commercialization, a five-unit robotics pilot and corporate cleanup provide milestones for investors to monitor.

DALLAS, Texas, October 30, 2026 - Cavitation Technologies (OTCQB: CVAT), Verde Resources (OTCQB: VRDR), AIBotics (OTCID: AIBT) and NXGen Brands (OTC: NXGB) are pursuing developments across acquisitions, infrastructure materials, AI-powered wellness and corporate restructuring.

Cavitation Technologies: Conditional Tender Offers Establish Acquisition Framework

Cavitation Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: CVAT) and Alchemy Beverages Inc. received concurrent cash tender offers from BrightFlixx Finance of Luxembourg, commencing October 20, 2026. The stated aggregate purchase-price bases are $35 million for Cavitation Technologies and $7 million for Alchemy Beverages, each less outstanding liabilities. Final offer prices are to be determined using a December 24, 2026 record date; these aggregate figures are not per-share offers or guaranteed shareholder proceeds.

Completion requires the purchaser to acquire at least 90% of both companies' outstanding common shares, obtain CFIUS clearance and satisfy other conditions.

Verde Resources: BioAsphalt Targets Established Paving Markets

Verde Resources Inc. (OTCQB: VRDR) is advancing its BioAsphalt engineered biochar platform, combining reclaimed asphalt pavement with carbon-storing biochar. Its commercial collaboration with Ergon Asphalt & Emulsions provides a route to paving customers, while independently verified environmental data in ASTM International's EPD library supports evaluation. Verde Resources now targets CRH (NYSE: CRH), Vulcan Materials (NYSE: VMC) and Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE: MLM) among other road construction infrusture giants into the broader construction-materials market. Potential revenue includes materials, licensing and eligible carbon-removal services.

AIBotics: Five-Unit PHILL ROBOT Pilot Tests Manufacturing Readiness

AIBotics, Inc. (OTCID: AIBT) is developing PHILL ROBOT, an AI-powered massage and wellness platform, with manufacturing support from 3DX Industries. The initial five-unit pilot covers component production, prototyping and assembly, while AIBotics manages software, AI architecture and integration. Pilot completion, demonstrated performance, financing and final production arrangements will determine subsequent manufacturing and delivery plans.

NXGen Brands: Control Acquisition Accompanies Debt and Share Retirement

NXGen Brands, Inc. (OTC: NXGB) announced that BLAQclouds (OTC: BCDS) acquired its controlling share block from Marjorie Schaefer. NXGen also reported zero outstanding debt, retirement of one billion common shares and appointment of Dr. Todd Zang as CEO. These steps advance its“Operation Cleanup” initiative, with future operating activity providing the next measure of business progress.

About the Companies

Cavitation Technologies develops cavitation-based processing technology. Verde Resources develops lower-carbon infrastructure materials. AIBotics develops AI-powered robotics and wellness technology. NXGen Brands is undertaking corporate restructuring and business development.

About The Street Reports

The Street Reports (TSR) is a financial media awareness platform focused on emerging-growth, small-cap, micro-cap and nano-cap companies. The Street Reports publishes and distributes market-focused content across financial news, media and digital channels, providing companies with expanded visibility and exposure to a broad audience of readers and market participants.

Disclaimers: The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides investors with a safe harbor with regard to forward-looking statements. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, assumptions, objectives, goals, and assumptions about future events or performance are not statements of historical fact and may be forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are based on expectations, estimates, and projections at the time the statements are made that involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those presently anticipated. Forward looking statements in this action may be identified through use of words such as projects, foresee, expects, will, anticipates, estimates, believes, understands, or that by statements, indicating certain actions & quotes; may, could or might occur Understand there is no guarantee past performance is indicative of future results. Investing in micro-cap or growth securities is highly speculative and carries an extremely high degree of risk. It is possible that an investor's investment may be lost or due to the speculative nature of the companies profiled. TheStreetReports (TSR) is responsible for the production and distribution of this content."TSR" is not operated by a licensed broker, a dealer, or a registered investment advisor. It should be expressly understood that under no circumstances does any information published herein represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. "TSR" authors, contributors, or its agents, may be compensated for preparing research, video graphics, podcasts and editorial content. "TSR" has not been compensated to produce content related to "Any Companies" appearing herein. As part of that content, readers, subscribers, and everyone viewing this content are expected to read the full disclaimer in our website.