RSS, SESAME And ICTP Renew Scientific Cooperation Agreement To Strengthen Research In Jordan, Region

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 30 (Petra)-- Her Royal Highness Princess Sumaya bint El Hassan, President of the Royal Scientific Society (RSS), has renewed a tripartite cooperation agreement between the RSS, the Synchrotron-light for Experimental Science and Applications in the Middle East (SESAME), and the Abdus Salam International Centre for Theoretical Physics (ICTP), reaffirming the institutions' shared commitment to advancing scientific research, strengthening research capacity and expanding opportunities for scientists in Jordan and across the region.

The renewed agreement was signed on 28 October 2026 at SESAME on the sidelines of a high-level international symposium on The Role of Research and Technology Infrastructures in Science Diplomacy, which brought together scientists, diplomats and representatives of international and regional institutions to explore how scientific cooperation and shared research infrastructure can strengthen international partnerships, build trust and support peace.

During the signing ceremony, HRH Princess Sumaya highlighted the importance of sustained international scientific cooperation in strengthening research capabilities, creating opportunities for young scientists and connecting Jordan's scientific community with global research networks. She emphasised the role of partnerships in ensuring that scientific knowledge contributes to human development and that collaboration through science continues to build bridges across borders.

Professor Khaled Toukan, Director General of SESAME, underscored the importance of international cooperation in advancing scientific research and enabling researchers from across the region to benefit from shared research infrastructure, specialist expertise and opportunities for training and collaboration. He highlighted SESAME's role as a regional centre of scientific excellence and as a practical example of how science can bring together institutions and communities around common goals.

Professor Atish Dabholkar, Director of ICTP, reaffirmed the importance of international partnerships in supporting scientific talent, strengthening research capacity and expanding access to scientific knowledge. He highlighted the value of cooperation between ICTP, SESAME and the RSS in supporting scientists in Jordan and the wider region and connecting them with the international scientific community.

The renewed agreement builds on a partnership first formalised on 14 September 2021, when HRH Princess Sumaya, Professor Khaled Toukan and Professor Atish Dabholkar signed a memorandum of understanding to promote scientific research, education, training and communication in Jordan and the wider Middle East and North Africa region.

The original agreement established a framework for developing the scientific capabilities of Jordanian and regional researchers, particularly in synchrotron physics and its applications. It included opportunities for training and collaboration involving SESAME and international research facilities, helping scientists to develop the expertise needed to undertake advanced research and make greater use of world-class scientific infrastructure.

The renewal reflects the continuing importance of this collaboration in connecting scientific institutions, developing the next generation of researchers and strengthening the region's participation in international scientific networks. Uniting the complementary expertise of RSS, SESAME and ICTP supports opportunities for knowledge exchange, specialist training and collaborative research addressing scientific and societal challenges.

HRH Princess Sumaya has long championed science as a means of advancing human development and building bridges across borders. Through the RSS, she has supported efforts to connect Jordanian researchers with international expertise and research opportunities, strengthening the country's scientific capabilities and enabling knowledge and innovation to contribute to national and regional development.

SESAME, based in Allan, Jordan, is a pioneering international research centre that brings together scientists from across the region through access to advanced synchrotron research facilities. Its collaborative model demonstrates how scientific excellence and shared research objectives can create opportunities for cooperation across national and cultural boundaries.

Established in 1964 by Nobel Laureate Abdus Salam, ICTP has a longstanding mission to advance scientific research and education, particularly by supporting scientists from developing countries through training, collaboration and access to international scientific networks. Its engagement with SESAME has contributed to training opportunities and the development of the regional scientific community.

Together, RSS, SESAME and ICTP share a commitment to building scientific capacity, enabling researchers to work across borders and ensuring that advanced scientific knowledge can contribute to the needs of Jordan, the region and the international community.

The renewed agreement reinforces the role of long-term scientific partnerships in advancing research and innovation while demonstrating how cooperation through science can sustain dialogue, strengthen mutual understanding and contribute to a more peaceful and hopeful future.

//Petra// MF