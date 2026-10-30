Ethiopian Announces GDS Fare Discount For Travel Agents

Sales will run from November 26 to 28, according to a social media post from the airline's Bangladesh office. Tickets issued during this window can be used for travel from November 26, 2026 to May 31, 2027.

The discount excludes the high season. All other fare rules and conditions will apply as per the booking system.

Ethiopian Airlines, however, did not specify which routes are covered by the offer.

The carrier urged travel agents to take advantage of the promotion to offer customers better value and generate more bookings during the shopping period.