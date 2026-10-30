Ukrainian Delegation And Evacuated Residents Of Oleshky Heading To Russia's Anapa

MENAFN - UkrinForm) David Arakhamia, Head of the Servant of the People parliamentary faction, reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

“The Ukrainian delegation, together with the evacuated residents of Oleshky, has set off for Anapa. From there, they will fly to Belarus and then travel home by bus,” he said.

As reported by Ukrinform, U.S. First Lady Melania Trump said she had secured a local ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine concerning only the Russian-occupied city of Oleshky in the Kherson region.

Humanitarian aid reaches residents of

According to the White House press service, the parties agreed to temporarily halt all military activity in Oleshky to allow humanitarian aid to be delivered and to prepare for the evacuation of civilians through an agreed safe corridor.

The ceasefire in the Oleshky area will remain in effect from October 27 until 22:59 on Sunday, November 1.