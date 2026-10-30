Baku Hosts Summer Dreams Art Exhibition Featuring 1,300 Works By Young Artists

By Alimat Aliyeva

Baku has hosted another series of creative exhibitions under the title“Summer Dreams” as part of the project“Be at One with Nature, Share Its Beauty!”, according to a statement by the Khatai Arts Centre.

The project aims to bring younger generations closer to nature, introduce them to its remarkable beauty throughout the seasons, and encourage an interest in environmental protection.

The exhibition featured artworks inspired by the atmosphere of summer, landscapes, the colours of nature, summer dreams and memorable moments from summer holidays. More than 1,300 works were submitted by over 900 Azerbaijani and international artists aged between 8 and 21.

The selection process took into account the subject matter and format of the submitted works. Although many participants had two or more pieces selected, the organisers applied the principle of “one work per artist”. As a result, more than 600 artists were given the opportunity to participate in the exhibition.

The exhibition was organised into age groups and held in two daily sessions, at noon and 4 p.m. Participants received certificates in recognition of their involvement.

The exhibition also attracted young artists from abroad. Under the same participation rules, 33 artists from Moldova, 25 from Türkiye, 14 from Serbia, 13 from Croatia, eight from Russia, three from Belarus, three from Taiwan, two from Iran and two from Bulgaria took part.

International participants whose works were included in the exhibition catalogue will receive electronic certificates.

The exhibition catalogue is available online.

The event was organised by the Azerbaijan Artists' Union, the Azerbaijan State Art Gallery, the Khatai Children's Art Gallery and the Khatai Arts Centre, with support from the Azerbaijan State Academy of Fine Arts, Azerbaijan Television and Radio Broadcasting CJSC, the Khatai District Executive Authority and the Artists' Union of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

The organisers expressed confidence that the project would contribute to environmental protection and help younger generations develop a stronger connection with the natural world.

Trend, Day, Milli and Azernews provided media support for the project.