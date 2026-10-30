Iran Reportedly Plans To Disrupt US Midterm Elections After Alleged Interference In Israeli Vote

MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

Iran is reportedly preparing to interfere in the upcoming US midterm elections after allegedly attempting to disrupt Israel's electoral process, according to a report published by The Telegraph on Thursday.

Citing Iranian officials, the British newspaper reported that Tehran views the closely timed elections in the United States and Israel as an opportunity to deepen political divisions in two countries it considers its principal adversaries.

According to the report, Iranian authorities have explored ways to interfere with electoral processes in both countries, including through the recruitment of individuals with access to election-related activities.

One Iranian official told The Telegraph that Tehran had considered recruiting agents within American and Israeli electoral systems, while another claimed that cyber groups had been established to target US election infrastructure.

The reported activities form part of what Iranian officials described as a broader strategy extending beyond conventional military confrontation.

A second official characterised the alleged operations as a continuation of the conflict, suggesting that Tehran was prepared to target not only electoral processes but also civilian infrastructure, including banking and travel systems.

The official maintained that Iran was not seeking to secure victory for any particular political candidate. Instead, the reported objective was to intensify domestic political divisions in both countries.

Tehran wanted a "divided America and a divided Israel," the official told the newspaper.

The allegations emerge amid continuing tensions between Iran, the United States and Israel, with the prospect of renewed military confrontation adding to concerns about regional stability.

However, the report does not establish whether the alleged recruitment efforts or cyber operations have resulted in successful interference with either country's electoral systems.

The claims have not been independently verified, and no evidence of successful manipulation of election results was presented in the information reported.