MICRIVA Launches New Microdart Spot Care Patch For Targeted Blemished Skin Support

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The new patch uses Microdart Technology to help transfer skincare ingredients directly to emerging surface blemishes.

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MICRIVA, a science-led skincare brand focused on precision ingredient-transfer technology, has introduced its new Spot Care Patch, designed to provide targeted care for early-stage textured spots. Featuring the brand's Microdart Technology, the patch uses tiny micro-points to help bring skincare ingredients to developing spots, bringing a new approach to early blemish care.









For people with blemish-prone skin, textured spots often begin as small bumps beneath the skin or tender, red spots. While traditional spot patches have become a popular skincare staple, MICRIVA is taking a different approach by focusing on these early-stage surface blemishes.

Why Early-Stage Blemishes Need a Different Approach









Conventional hydrocolloid patches are commonly used to absorb fluid from superficial blemishes and protect the affected area. But when a spot is still forming beneath the skin, there may be little fluid for a traditional patch to absorb.

MICRIVA's Spot Care Patch is designed with these developing blemishes in mind. Suitable for under-the-skin bumps, newly emerging spots, and red or tender surface blemishes, it offers a way to apply skincare ingredients to individual areas without impacting the appearance of the surrounding skin unnecessarily.

How MICRIVA's Microdart Technology Works









What sets MICRIVA 's patch apart is its precision micro-point design. Unlike conventional flat patches, the MICRIVA Spot Care Patch uses tiny micro-points designed to help transfer skincare ingredients to specific areas of the skin. The idea is to concentrate care where a blemish is developing, rather than spreading a product over a larger area.

Inside the patch is a blend of five skincare ingredients. Sodium hyaluronate helps attract and retain moisture, while azelaic acid and salicylic acid support targeted spot care. Niacinamide helps improve the appearance of skin following blemishes, and asiaticoside helps soothe the skin and support comfort.

Together, the ingredients support several aspects of blemish-prone skin, from hydration and comfort to the appearance of skin after surface spots emerge. MICRIVA brings them into a single Microdart Spot Patch, making localized ingredient application part of a simple skincare step.

A Spot Care Patch Designed for Real-Life Routines









A surface spot can emerge at any time, but caring for it shouldn't require an entirely new skincare routine. MICRIVA designed its Spot Care Patch to be easy to use, with a discreet, skin-friendly format that can be applied and removed without complicated steps.

Overnight care is one of its intended uses. Applied to an emerging blemish before bed, the patch stays in place while the wearer sleeps, keeping its ingredients in contact with the selected spot.

For anyone who prefers to keep their skincare routine simple, the patch can be used alongside familiar steps such as cleansing and moisturizing. It offers a localized option for those moments when a new spot needs attention.

Building a Broader Vision for Precision Skincare









The Spot Care Patch marks the beginning of MICRIVA's plans for a broader range of products built around Microdart Technology. Starting with blemish-prone skin, the brand is working to make precision ingredient delivery more accessible through skincare products designed for everyday use.

MICRIVA also sees opportunities to apply the same technology to other skin appearance concerns. As it explores future products, the brand intends to maintain its focus on targeted skincare and practical application.

The MICRIVA Spot Care Patch is available through the brand's official website and on Amazon.

About MICRIVA

MICRIVA is a science-led skincare brand focused on bringing precision delivery technology into everyday skincare. Built around its Microdart Technology, the brand develops targeted skincare solutions designed to support the appearance of specific skin areas, with convenience and ease of use in mind. Starting with spot care, MICRIVA aims to make precision skincare more accessible while exploring new applications of its technology across a broader range of skincare needs.

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Contact Person: He ZhongHuai

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