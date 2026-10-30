Global Human Papillomavirus (HPV) Genotyping Panels Market Report 2026 Capitalize On NGS, AI And Self-Collection Through 2030 With Roche, Abbott, Thermo Fisher And QIAGEN

The global human papillomavirus (HPV) genotyping panels market is demonstrating steady growth as healthcare systems expand cervical cancer screening, strengthen molecular diagnostic capabilities, and increase their focus on the early detection of HPV-related cancers. The market is projected to grow from $1.79 billion in 2025 to $1.84 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.7%.

Historical market growth has been supported by the increasing incidence of HPV infections worldwide, greater awareness of cervical cancer screening, expansion of molecular diagnostic laboratory infrastructure, and the implementation of government-supported screening programs. Wider adoption of polymerase chain reaction (PCR)-based diagnostic methods has also improved laboratories' ability to detect and differentiate high-risk HPV strains.

The HPV genotyping panels market is forecast to reach $2.07 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 3%. Growth during the forecast period is expected to be driven by rising demand for personalized and precision diagnostics, greater adoption of next-generation sequencing technologies, and continued investment in advanced molecular diagnostic platforms. The increasing use of artificial intelligence-enabled diagnostic interpretation systems and the broader emphasis on preventive healthcare and early cancer detection are also expected to support market development.

Key HPV genotyping market trends include the growing use of next-generation sequencing-based platforms and multiplex PCR assays for high-throughput viral detection. Healthcare providers and diagnostic laboratories are increasingly seeking comprehensive cervical cancer screening solutions that offer high sensitivity, efficient workflows, and reliable identification of clinically significant HPV genotypes. The integration of digital pathology with molecular diagnostics and the transition toward automated testing processes are further shaping the competitive and technological landscape.

The rising prevalence of HPV-related cancers remains a major market driver. Persistent infection with high-risk HPV strains is associated with cervical, oropharyngeal, anal, vulvar, and penile cancers. HPV genotyping panels help identify specific high-risk strains, support earlier diagnosis, inform clinical decision-making, and strengthen population-based cervical cancer screening programs. According to the National Institutes of Health, cervical cancer accounted for an estimated 662,044 new cases and 348,709 deaths globally in 2022. By 2050, the number of cases is projected to increase by 56.8%, while deaths could rise by 80.7%, reinforcing the need for accessible and accurate HPV testing.

Increasing healthcare expenditure is also contributing to HPV genotyping panels market growth. Expanding access to healthcare services and higher levels of government investment are enabling providers to acquire advanced molecular diagnostic systems, enhance laboratory capacity, and extend preventive screening initiatives. In the United States, health spending increased by 7.5% in 2023 to reach $4.9 trillion, equivalent to $14,570 per person, according to the American Medical Association. This compared with expenditure growth of 4.6% in 2022.

Product innovation is focusing on self-collection-based HPV diagnostic solutions that can improve screening accessibility, patient participation, and early detection. In May 2024, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. received U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval for its cobas HPV Self-Collection Solution, integrated with the cobas HPV test. The solution detects 14 high-risk HPV genotypes, including HPV 16 and HPV 18, and allows patients to collect samples within healthcare settings. This approach may help extend cervical cancer screening to underserved populations and individuals who have not participated in routine testing.

North America was the leading region in the human papillomavirus genotyping panels market in 2025, supported by established screening programs, advanced diagnostic infrastructure, and strong healthcare spending. Asia-Pacific is expected to record rapid expansion during the forecast period. The market coverage includes Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa. Countries analyzed include Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Italy, and Spain.

Markets Covered:

1) By Product Type: High-Risk Human Papillomavirus (HPV) Genotyping Panels; Low-Risk Human Papillomavirus (HPV) Genotyping Panels; Comprehensive Human Papillomavirus (HPV) Genotyping Panels

2) By Technology: Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)-Based; Deoxyribonucleic Acid (DNA) Microarray; Next-Generation Sequencing; Hybridization

3) By Application: Clinical Diagnostics; Research; Epidemiological Studies; Other Applications

4) By End-User: Hospitals And Clinics; Diagnostic Laboratories; Research Institutes; Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By High-Risk Human Papillomavirus (HPV) Genotyping Panels: Human Papillomavirus (HPV) 16 Genotyping Panels; Human Papillomavirus (HPV) 18 Genotyping Panels; Extended High-Risk Human Papillomavirus (HPV) Panel; E6 Or E7 Oncogene-Specific Genotyping Panels

2) By Low-Risk Human Papillomavirus (HPV) Genotyping Panels: Human Papillomavirus (HPV) 6 Genotyping Panels; Human Papillomavirus (HPV) 11 Genotyping Panels; Cutaneous Low-Risk Human Papillomavirus (HPV) Panels; Genital Wart-Associated Human Papillomavirus (HPV) Panels; Multi-Type Low-Risk Human Papillomavirus (HPV) Panels

3) By Comprehensive Human Papillomavirus (HPV) Genotyping Panels: Combined High-Risk And Low-Risk Human Papillomavirus (HPV) Panels; Full Spectrum Human Papillomavirus (HPV) Panels; Deoxyribonucleic Acid (DNA) Microarray-Based Human Papillomavirus (HPV) Genotyping Panels; Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS)-Based Human Papillomavirus (HPV) Panels; Multiplex Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Comprehensive Panels

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

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