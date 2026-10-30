Quantum Computing In Healthcare - Global Strategic Business Report 2026 Secure Share Of A US$664.2 Million Market By 2032 Classiq, D-Wave, Quantinuum, Rigetti Computing And Proteinqure Lead

Dublin, Oct. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Quantum Computing in Healthcare - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global quantum computing in healthcare market, estimated at US$57.8 million in 2025, is projected to reach US$664.2 million by 2032, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 41.7%. Market growth is being supported by advances in quantum hardware and algorithms, increasing healthcare data complexity, expanding precision medicine initiatives, and rising investment from pharmaceutical, biotechnology, healthcare, and research organizations.

Quantum Computing in Healthcare Market Trends and Growth Drivers

Quantum computing is emerging as a strategic technology for drug discovery, genomics, personalized medicine, disease modeling, medical imaging, clinical decision support, and healthcare resource optimization. Although commercial adoption remains at an early stage, hybrid quantum-classical systems and cloud-based quantum computing platforms are accelerating experimentation and expanding access across the healthcare ecosystem.

Collaboration between quantum technology providers, pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology firms, hospitals, and research institutions is also increasing. These partnerships are focused on developing applications for molecular modeling, biomarker discovery, compound screening, treatment optimization, and predictive analytics. Cloud-accessible platforms allow organizations to test quantum solutions without investing in dedicated quantum computing infrastructure.

Drug Discovery and Disease Modeling Applications

Drug discovery represents one of the most significant opportunities for quantum computing in healthcare. Quantum-enabled molecular simulation could improve the analysis of drug-target interactions, protein structures, and compound characteristics. These capabilities may shorten development timelines, reduce research costs, and support the design of therapies with more precise biological properties.

Quantum systems are also being evaluated for disease modeling involving complex genetic, environmental, clinical, and behavioral variables. Potential applications include modeling cancer, Alzheimer's disease, autoimmune disorders, and other multifactorial conditions. In epidemiology and public health, quantum-powered models may enhance outbreak forecasting, pandemic preparedness, and healthcare resource allocation.

Diagnostics, Genomics, and Personalized Medicine

Genomics is expected to become an important application area as healthcare organizations seek faster methods for identifying genetic mutations, biomarkers, and treatment-response patterns. Quantum algorithms could support more efficient genomic analysis and contribute to personalized treatment plans based on individual patient characteristics.

Quantum-enhanced machine learning is also being tested in radiology, pathology, and cardiology. Potential uses include medical image reconstruction, classification, pattern detection, and clinical decision support. The integration of real-time patient information with historical clinical outcomes could help providers identify appropriate treatment pathways and advance data-driven, patient-centered care.

Market Expansion Factors

Key drivers include demand for more efficient pharmaceutical research and development, rapid growth in genomic and biomedical datasets, broader adoption of artificial intelligence in healthcare, and continued investment in precision medicine. Quantum-enhanced algorithms may improve predictive performance and accelerate selected computational workloads associated with large-scale healthcare models.

The expansion of cloud-based quantum services is further supporting adoption among hospitals, research institutes, laboratories, healthcare payers, and life sciences companies. Growth in electronic health records, wearable technologies, and digital health platforms is creating additional use cases that require advanced processing of multidimensional datasets.

Report Scope

The report analyzes the global quantum computing in healthcare market by value in US dollars and provides forecasts from 2025 through 2032.



Components: Services, software, and hardware.

Technologies: Superconducting qubits, trapped ions, quantum annealing, and other technologies.

End Users: Pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies, laboratories and research institutes, healthcare providers, and healthcare payers. Geographic Coverage: United States, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of World.

Key Market Insights



The services component segment is forecast to reach US$349.3 million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 45.1%.

The software component segment is projected to expand at a CAGR of 41.2% during the analysis period.

The U.S. quantum computing in healthcare market is estimated at US$16.9 million in 2025.

China is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 39.6%, reaching US$107.7 million by 2032. The report also evaluates market developments in Japan, Canada, Germany, the broader European market, and Asia-Pacific.

Strategic Value of the Report



Independent market analysis covering major segments, technologies, end users, and geographic regions.

Annual sales estimates and quantum computing in healthcare market forecasts from 2025 to 2032.

Competitive intelligence addressing the presence and prospects of leading market participants.

Assessment of market drivers, restraints, emerging applications, and future growth opportunities.

Actionable insights to support investment planning, competitive positioning, partnership development, and revenue strategy. Complimentary report updates for one year.

Companies Featured



Classiq

D-Wave Systems Inc.

ID Quantique SA

ProteinQure, Inc.

Protiviti Inc.

QC Ware Corp.

Qnami AB

Quantinuum

Rigetti Computing Zapata Computing

Domain Expert Insights

This quantum computing in healthcare market report incorporates perspectives from domain experts across enterprise, industry, academia, and government. Insights are consolidated from multilingual multimedia sources, including text, voice, and image-based content, to provide comprehensive market intelligence and strategic analysis. As part of the research study, the report tracks and analyzes insights from 83,600 domain experts. Clients may request access to the network of experts monitored for the report, together with the online expert insights tracker.

Key Attributes

