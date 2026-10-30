Global Secure Multiparty Computation Market To Reach $2 Billion By 2032 Google, Microsoft, Chainlink, Fireblocks And ARPA Dominate The Landscape

Dublin, Oct. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Secure Multiparty Computation - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global secure multiparty computation (MPC) market was valued at US$861.4 million in 2025 and is projected to reach US$2 billion by 2032, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.5%. Growth is being supported by escalating cyber threats, stricter data privacy regulations, increased adoption of privacy-preserving analytics, and rising demand for secure collaboration across organizations and jurisdictions.

Secure Multiparty Computation Market Trends and Growth Drivers

Secure multiparty computation is becoming an increasingly important component of enterprise cybersecurity, confidential computing, and data governance strategies. Organizations in financial services, healthcare, government, defense, retail, and technology are deploying MPC solutions to process distributed sensitive data while maintaining the confidentiality of individual inputs.

Market demand is also increasing as enterprises respond to regulations such as the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA). Privacy-preserving computation enables organizations to conduct analytics, detect fraud, support collaborative research, and process confidential transactions while reducing exposure to sensitive information.

Blockchain platforms, cryptocurrency exchanges, digital asset custodians, and decentralized finance applications represent additional areas of opportunity. MPC technology is being integrated into digital asset security architectures to strengthen transaction authorization, private-key management, decentralized identity, and fraud prevention.

Technology Innovation Accelerates MPC Adoption

Advances in homomorphic encryption, zero-knowledge proofs, post-quantum cryptography, and cloud-based confidential computing are improving the performance and scalability of secure multiparty computation platforms. Cloud deployment models are facilitating privacy-focused collaboration among geographically distributed organizations, while hybrid architectures combining MPC with blockchain technology are supporting secure voting, decentralized identity management, and digital asset transactions.

Artificial intelligence and machine learning applications are also creating new opportunities for MPC vendors. Privacy-preserving AI environments can support collaborative model training, threat detection, and confidential analytics without centralizing proprietary or regulated datasets. Meanwhile, concerns surrounding quantum computing are encouraging investment in quantum-resistant and post-quantum MPC architectures.

Industry Adoption



Financial Services: Banks, insurers, payment providers, cryptocurrency platforms, and asset managers are using MPC for transaction security, fraud detection, private analytics, and digital asset custody.

Healthcare: Healthcare providers, research institutions, and life sciences organizations are applying MPC to medical research, clinical data collaboration, and secure patient information analysis.

Government and Defense: Public-sector and defense organizations are evaluating MPC for confidential communications, intelligence collaboration, and secure interagency data processing. Technology and Retail: Enterprises are adopting privacy-preserving computation for customer analytics, digital identity, data-sharing partnerships, and regulatory compliance.

Market Segment and Regional Outlook

The report analyzes the global secure multiparty computation market by offering, deployment model, industry vertical, and geography. Offerings include solutions and services, while deployment models cover cloud and on-premise environments. Vertical analysis includes banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), IT and IT-enabled services, government, healthcare, retail and e-commerce, and other industries.

The solutions segment is forecast to reach US$1.3 billion by 2032, advancing at a CAGR of 14.2%. The services segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.5% during the analysis period.

The United States secure multiparty computation market was valued at US$234.7 million in 2025. China is forecast to expand at a CAGR of 16.6% and reach US$423.4 million by 2032. The geographic analysis also covers Canada, Japan, Germany, France, Italy, the United Kingdom, Spain, Russia, Australia, India, South Korea, Argentina, Brazil, Mexico, Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and additional markets across Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Report Benefits and Key Questions



Independent analysis of annual market revenue and forecasts from 2025 through 2032.

Assessment of major growth drivers, market restraints, technology developments, and regulatory influences.

Segment-level analysis across offerings, deployment models, industry verticals, and geographic markets.

Competitive intelligence covering leading companies and their presence across major regions.

Identification of emerging revenue opportunities and strategic priorities for market participants.

Evaluation of how regional and segment market shares may evolve through 2032. Complimentary report updates for one year.

Competitive Landscape

The secure multiparty computation market report profiles established technology companies, specialist cryptography providers, blockchain infrastructure developers, and digital asset security platforms. Featured companies include Aridhia Informatics, ARPA, Blockdaemon, Chainlink, Cube.Exchange, Curv, CYBAVO, dWallet Network, Enigma Project, Fireblocks, Google, Inpher, Microsoft, MPCH Labs, NuLink Network, Parfin, Penta Security, Qredo, Sedicii, Sepior, Shard X, Silence Laboratories, TripleBlind, Zengo, and zkPass, among others.

Domain Expert Insights

The analysis incorporates perspectives from industry specialists, enterprise decision-makers, and academic experts to provide context beyond conventional secondary research. The report tracks early market signals emerging from expert discussions, corporate activity, conference sessions, executive keynotes, panel discussions, company disclosures, annual reports, institutional publications, and other validated intelligence sources.

These insights connect technology, regulatory, and competitive developments with the strategic direction of the secure multiparty computation market. The report also extends beyond market-level analysis to examine companies influencing the competitive environment. Where analytically relevant, market share is assessed by major region to reflect differences in local competition, adoption patterns, regulatory conditions, and industry structure.

Key Attributes

