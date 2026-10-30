Construction Begins On Harvest34, Bringing 44 Deeply Affordable Family Townhomes To Boulder

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BHP closes financing on Harvest34 with construction starting next week at 3125 34th Street; every home will carry a project-based voucher allowing families to pay about 30% of their income in rent

BOULDER, Colo., Oct. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boulder Housing Partners (BHP) starts construction on Harvest34 next week. The development will bring 44 deeply affordable townhome-style homes for families to 3125 34th Street in Boulder. Construction will take approximately 18 months, and leasing is expected to begin in spring 2028.

Homes families can afford

Harvest34 will offer a mix of home sizes for households of different makeups: 10 one-bedroom units, 24 two-bedroom units, and 10 three-bedroom units. Every home will have a project-based voucher attached. Households earning less than 50% of the Area Median Income (AMI) may qualify. Residents will pay rent based on their income, generally about 30% of their monthly household income.

“Harvest34 is deeply affordable by design. Because every home has a project-based voucher, families will pay about 30% of what they earn, no matter how tight their budget is,” said Jeremy Durham, Executive Director of Boulder Housing Partners.“When rent takes less of a paycheck, families can put that money toward groceries, childcare, savings, and local businesses. Lower rent is not just help for one household. It is an investment in the stability and strength of our whole community.”

A neighborhood built for community

Harvest34 is designed for family life. The site will include:



A community center for resident programs and gatherings

A playground

Community gardens Easy access to Boulder's bike trail network and public transit

A long-term partnership with the City of Boulder

The City of Boulder helped with the land purchase in 2015 and provided gap financing to close the deal this fall.

“The City worked with BHP to buy this land in 2015 because we believed it could one day be home to Boulder families who are too often priced out of our community,” said Kurt Firnhaber, Director of Housing and Human Services for the City of Boulder.“Seeing Harvest34 reach this milestone shows what patient, long-term investment can do. These 44 homes will let working families, children, and individuals put down roots close to trails, transit, and the rest of Boulder.”

Harvest34 brings together a strong team of local and national partners. Sopher Sparn Architects designed the townhome community, and Deneuve Construction will serve as general contractor. Red Stone Equity Partners is the federal tax credit investor, and Monarch Capital is the state tax credit investor. ANB Bank provides local construction and permanent debt. Together with the City of Boulder's land and gap funding, these partners made it possible to turn a long-held site into homes for 44 families.

“Red Stone is proud to invest in Harvest34 alongside Boulder Housing Partners and the City of Boulder,” said Cat Vielma, Director of LIHTC Equity Originations at Red Stone Equity Partners.“Pairing housing tax credits with project-based vouchers creates homes that are truly affordable to families with the lowest incomes. It is exactly the kind of lasting community impact we look for in our investments.”

What comes next

Construction begins the first week of November 2026. BHP expects to begin leasing in spring 2028. People interested in living at Harvest34 can visit BHP's website for application details as leasing approaches.

About Boulder Housing Partners

Boulder Housing Partners is the Housing Authority for the City of Boulder. BHP provides quality affordable homes and fosters thriving communities for low- and moderate-income residents through public housing, Housing Choice Vouchers, and the Moving to Work program. Learn more at .

Boulder Housing Partners

Media Contact: Jason Acuna

Creative Director & Executive Coordinator

720-473-4457

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