Resource Circulation Equipment (RCE) - Global Strategic Business Report 2026 Capitalize On 10.7% CAGR To $52.5B By 2032 Metso, JFE Engineering, Kawasaki Heavy Industries And Vecoplan Lead The Industry

Dublin, Oct. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Resource Circulation Equipment (RCE) - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Resource Circulation Equipment (RCE) market was valued at US$25.8 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach US$52.5 billion by 2032, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.7%. Market growth is being supported by circular economy initiatives, stricter environmental regulations, advances in recycling technology and rising investment in sustainable waste management infrastructure.

Circular Economy Initiatives Accelerate RCE Market Demand

Industrial efforts to minimize waste, improve resource efficiency and reduce landfill dependence are increasing demand for resource circulation equipment. Waste sorting systems, shredders, balers, material recovery facilities and related technologies are becoming integral to recycling, reuse and material recovery operations. Manufacturers and other industrial organizations are investing in these systems to satisfy environmental requirements, advance sustainability commitments and respond to customer expectations for responsible production practices.

Demand is especially strong across packaging, electronics, automotive, construction, energy, utilities and manufacturing applications. The adoption of zero-waste production strategies and extended producer responsibility programs is also encouraging companies to improve product lifecycle management and strengthen recovery capabilities.

Technology Innovation Transforms Recycling and Resource Recovery

Artificial intelligence and machine learning are improving material identification and separation within waste sorting systems. Automated recycling technologies can raise processing efficiency, reduce labor requirements and increase the purity of recovered materials. Robotics, advanced conveyor systems and intelligent controls are also optimizing material handling while reducing processing time and energy consumption.

Chemical recycling represents another important area of development. Emerging processes can convert selected hard-to-recycle materials, including certain plastics, into reusable feedstocks. These innovations are expanding recovery options and creating opportunities for equipment suppliers, recycling operators and industrial users seeking higher-value outputs from complex waste streams.

Environmental Regulations Support Market Expansion

Government mandates aimed at increasing recycling rates, reducing waste and limiting landfill use are driving investment in resource circulation equipment. Regulatory pressure is particularly significant in sectors that generate substantial waste volumes or face product recovery obligations. Extended producer responsibility requirements are further encouraging manufacturers to incorporate collection, sorting, recycling and disposal considerations into product lifecycle strategies.

As regulatory frameworks become more stringent, businesses are prioritizing modern RCE solutions to improve compliance, operating performance and environmental reporting. Consumer awareness of sustainability is reinforcing this trend and supporting broader adoption across developed and emerging markets.

Report Scope and Market Segmentation

The report analyzes the global Resource Circulation Equipment market by value in US dollars and provides forecasts from 2025 through 2032. Market coverage includes:



Equipment type: Waste recycling equipment, water treatment equipment, solid waste management equipment, air pollution control equipment and renewable energy equipment.

Distribution channel: Direct sales, distributors, online channels and other distribution channels.

End use: Manufacturing, construction, energy, utilities, transportation and other applications. Geographic coverage: United States, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa.

Key Resource Circulation Equipment Market Insights



The waste recycling equipment segment is forecast to reach US$13.5 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 8.8%.

The water treatment equipment segment is expected to expand at a CAGR of 12.4% during the analysis period.

The United States market was valued at approximately US$7 billion in 2025.

China is projected to grow at a CAGR of 14.1%, reaching US$11.2 billion by 2032. Additional regional analysis addresses growth patterns in Japan, Canada, Germany and the broader Asia-Pacific market.

Competitive Intelligence and Featured Companies

The report evaluates the competitive landscape, geographic presence and strategic positioning of companies participating in the global RCE market. Featured organizations include Clean Burn, LLC; ECO Green Equipment, LLC.; Foster Wheeler AG; JFE Engineering Corporation; Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.; Komptech GmbH; Metso Corporation; Vecoplan AG; Vivera Corp.; and Wolf Material Handling Systems.

Domain Expert Insights

The analysis incorporates perspectives from industry, enterprise and academic experts to provide context beyond conventional secondary research. The report tracks early market signals emerging from expert discussions, corporate activity, conference sessions, keynote presentations, panel discussions, company disclosures, annual reports, institutional publications and other validated sources.

These inputs are synthesized to identify strategic market direction, evolving competitive dynamics and developments likely to influence investment and operational decisions. Company-level intelligence complements market analysis, while regional market share assessments are included where competitive structures and local conditions make them strategically relevant.

Report Benefits and Features



Independent annual sales analysis and Resource Circulation Equipment market forecasts from 2025 to 2032.

Detailed evaluation of market trends, growth drivers, restraints and emerging revenue opportunities.

Segment-level and regional analysis covering major global markets.

Competitive insights and profiles of prominent industry participants.

Strategic intelligence designed to support planning, investment and market-entry decisions. Complimentary report updates for one year, providing access to relevant market developments.

The report addresses how the global Resource Circulation Equipment market is expected to evolve through 2032, which technologies and applications offer the strongest growth potential, how regional and segment shares may change, and which companies are positioned to shape the competitive environment.

Key Attributes

