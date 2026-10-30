Singapore Secure Logistics Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast, 2026-2031 Market To Reach USD 482.39 Million As Bullion Vaulting And Value-Added Services Accelerate

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Singapore Secure Logistics - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added tooffering.

The Singapore secure logistics market was valued at USD 311.53 million in 2025 and is projected to increase from USD 331.47 million in 2026 to USD 482.39 million by 2031. This represents a CAGR of 7.79% during the 2026-2031 forecast period. Growth is supported by Singapore's position as a major financial, trade, and transshipment center, where high-value assets require documented custody, armored transportation, secure storage, and specialized handling.

High-Value Trade Strengthens Secure Logistics Demand

Singapore's role as a global transshipment hub concentrates high-value cargo movements within a compact, highly regulated jurisdiction. Assets transferred between airports, seaports, bonded warehouses, and secure vaults require protected transportation and reliable custody records. These requirements are increasing demand for guarded transport, bonded warehousing, secure vaulting, and specialized logistics services.

Additional storage and handling capacity across Singapore's logistics corridors is expected to expand demand beyond conventional container operations. Secure logistics providers that establish transportation and warehousing agreements before new facilities become operational may benefit from early customer commitments. This development is also extending opportunities beyond the established Changi and Le Freeport corridor to facilities supporting controlled cross-border movements of bullion, gemstones, luxury goods, and other valuable cargo.

Bullion and Jewelry Trade Drives Chain-Of-Custody Requirements

Plans announced by the Monetary Authority of Singapore and the Singapore Bullion Market Association in March 2026 aim to strengthen Singapore's position as an Asia-Pacific gold trading and clearing center. The initiative includes over-the-counter gold clearing infrastructure and central bank gold vaulting services scheduled for 2026.

Bullion moving through this system requires documented transportation from refineries to vaults, supported by recognized custody, insurance, audit, and certification procedures. Near-full utilization of basement space at Le Freeport also highlights the need for additional vault capacity serving institutional and sovereign clients. SBMA standards, LBMA alignment, and refinery certification requirements are raising operational expectations for secure transport and storage providers. As a result, institutional reputation, insurance capacity, compliance reporting, asset monitoring, and reliable audit trails are becoming critical differentiators in the Singapore secure logistics market.

Digital Payments Reshape Cash-In-Transit Services

Singapore's widespread adoption of digital wallets, PayNow, and contactless payments is reducing some retail cash replenishment and ATM servicing requirements. However, the Monetary Authority of Singapore continues to pursue a cash-lite society rather than eliminating physical currency. Cash remains necessary for residents, visitors, and organizations that depend on accessible payment alternatives.

Lower shipment frequency creates challenges for cash logistics providers because vehicle, insurance, security, and trained personnel costs remain substantial. Operators are responding by improving route planning, collection schedules, cash processing, storage, and operational data capabilities. Diversification into precious metals, fine art, luxury goods, and other high-value assets can also offset pressure on traditional cash-in-transit revenue.

Transportation Retains the Largest Market Share

Transportation accounted for 65.55% of the Singapore secure logistics market in 2025. Armored road services for banks, retailers, and Changi Airport remain the largest domestic activity, although this segment is exposed to declining cash movement frequency. Secured air freight offers stronger long-term potential because Singapore connects high-value cargo with international trading and custody centers.

Controlled sea movements and inland waterway services also support bonded bullion and high-value manufactured goods. Across all transportation channels, secure handoffs between vehicles, airport facilities, bonded areas, warehouses, and vaults are essential. Any weakness in documentation or handling controls can undermine the custody assurance required by financial institutions and other institutional customers.

Value-Added Services Record the Fastest Service Growth

Value-added services are forecast to expand at a CAGR of 10.10% from 2026 to 2031, the highest growth rate among service categories. Demand is rising for integrated contracts that combine transportation, custody documentation, insurance assistance, asset monitoring, audits, and compliance reporting.

The LionGlobal fully insured physical gold fund, launched in November 2025 with storage at Le Freeport and Standard Chartered as custodian, illustrates the need for coordinated secure logistics. Warehousing and vault services are also attracting sovereign wealth managers, family offices, foreign central banks, and institutional investors requiring controlled access and verifiable custody.

Precious Metals and Jewelry Lead Application Growth

Cash management represented 52.50% of the market in 2025, supported by Singapore's commercial banking network and continued demand for cash collection, sorting, storage, and controlled delivery. Meanwhile, jewelry and precious metals are forecast to post the fastest application growth, with a CAGR of 9.70% between 2026 and 2031.

Singapore's gold clearing and custody initiatives are increasing demand for protected transfers among refineries, airport facilities, vaults, and buyers. The 41st World Diamond Congress, held in Singapore in July 2026, further reinforced the country's role in the gemstone trade. Diamond logistics require customs-cleared transit, tamper-evident packaging, and Kimberley Process compliance.

Additional market opportunities are emerging from semiconductors, aerospace components, pharmaceutical actives, fine art, luxury goods, wine, and collectibles. These assets require discreet transportation, condition-sensitive handling, precise scheduling, and trusted custody. The Singapore Mint's launch of its first investment-grade gold bullion in September 2025, including secure vault storage, has also created a retail-adjacent source of demand for precious metals transportation and storage.

Other factors shaping the Singapore secure logistics industry include hybrid physical-digital security adoption, increasing demand for secure vaulting, and persistent labor costs and manpower constraints. Together, these trends are encouraging providers to invest in specialized personnel, technology-enabled monitoring, integrated compliance services, and secure infrastructure capable of supporting Singapore's expanding high-value trade ecosystem.

Key Topics Covered

1 Introduction

1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Rising High-Value Trade Through Singapore Free Trade And Transshipment Hubs

4.2.2 Rising Demand For Chain-Of-Custody Visibility In Bullion And Jewelry Movements

4.2.3 Hybrid Physical-Digital Security Adoption Across Logistics Hubs

4.2.4 Growth In Secure Vaulting And Secured Transit For Cash And Valuables

4.2.5 Cross-Border Compliance Needs For High-Sensitivity Cargo Movements

4.2.6 Rising Outsourcing Of Security-Intensive Logistics Operations

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Cashless Payment Adoption Reducing Some Cash-In-Transit Demand

4.3.2 High Labor Cost And Tight Manpower Availability For Guarded Operations

4.3.3 Insurance And Compliance Costs For High-Risk Or High-Value Cargo Routes

4.3.4 Limited Route Flexibility In A Highly Regulated Urban Logistics Network

4.4 Value / Supply-Chain Analysis

4.5 Regulatory Landscape

4.6 Technological Outlook

4.7 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.7.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.7.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.7.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.7.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.7.5 Industry Rivalry

4.8 Impact of Geopolitical Events on the Market

5 Market Size and Growth Forecasts (Value in USD)

5.1 By Service Type

5.1.1 Transportation

5.1.1.1 Road

5.1.1.2 Rail

5.1.1.3 Air

5.1.1.4 Sea and Inland Waterways

5.1.2 Warehousing and Storage (including Secure Storage and Vault Services)

5.1.3 Value-added Services

5.2 By Application

5.2.1 Cash Management

5.2.2 Diamonds

5.2.3 Jewelry and Precious Metals

5.2.4 Manufacturing

5.2.5 Others

5.3 By Type

5.3.1 Static

5.3.2 Mobile

5.4 By End User

5.4.1 Financial Institutions

5.4.2 Retailers

5.4.3 Government

5.4.4 Others

6 Competitive Landscape

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Strategic Moves

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles (includes Global Level Overview, Market Level Overview, Core Segments, Financials as available, Strategic Information, Geographic/Network Coverage, Products and Services, Recent Developments)

6.4.1 The Brink's Company

6.4.2 Malca-Amit

6.4.3 Prosegur Group

6.4.4 Loomis AB

6.4.5 Certis

6.4.6 J. Rotbart & Co.

6.4.7 Fine Art Logistics Pte. Ltd.

6.4.8 Ferrari Group

6.4.9 Helutrans

6.4.10 Crown Worldwide Group

6.4.11 Temis Luxury

6.4.12 SATS Security Services Pte Ltd

6.4.13 Lotus Fine Arts Logistics (S) Pte Ltd

6.4.14 GEODIS

6.4.15 Kuehne + Nagel International AG

6.4.16 DHL Group

6.4.17 DSV A/S

6.4.18 Nippon Express Holdings, Inc.

6.4.19 Expeditors International of Washington, Inc.

6.4.20 Le Freeport Management Pte Ltd

6.4.21 Silver Bullion Pte Ltd

7 Market Opportunities and Future Outlook

7.1 White-Space and Unmet-Need Assessment

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900