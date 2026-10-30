RIC Releases Industry Policy Platform To Strengthen U.S. Remanufacturing

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The RIC Policy Platform outlines policy priorities that support a strong and competitive remanufacturing industry

- Casey Blevins, RIC ChairROCHESTER, NY, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Remanufacturing Industries Council (RIC) announced the release of its updated RIC Policy Platform, outlining policy priorities that support a strong and competitive remanufacturing industry.Developed by the RIC Advocacy Committee and approved by the RIC Board of Directors, the Policy Platform serves three primary purposes:.Communicate RIC's positions on key policy issues;.Establish common ground across the remanufacturing industry and among RIC member companies; and.Provide remanufacturing companies with a framework for engaging with elected officials and policymakers.Remanufacturing is the process of restoring end-of-life equipment, components, and parts to original-equipment performance and quality standards. By extending product life and preserving the value embedded in products and materials, remanufacturing lowers lifecycle costs for consumers, keeps critical materials in circulation, and supports high-value domestic jobs.The platform identifies four priority areas for public policy advocacy:.Ensure fair global market access for remanufactured goods;.Eliminate duties on imported cores that penalize U.S. remanufacturing;.Incentivize domestic capacity, innovation, and workforce development; and.Create clear, efficient regulatory pathways for remanufactured products."Remanufacturing is a strategic asset for U.S. manufacturing competitiveness, supply chain resilience, and American jobs," said Casey Blevins, RIC Chair. "This platform reflects common ground across our industry - from OEMs to independent remanufacturers - and provides a unified voice for advancing policies that strengthen domestic capacity, protect fair market access, and preserve the value embedded in American-made goods."The platform will guide RIC's advocacy efforts and serve as a resource for member companies when discussing industry priorities with policymakers at the local, state, federal, and international levels.For more information and to download the platform, visit .

Michelle N Hayes

Remanufacturing Industries Council

+1 585-380-8040

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RIC Releases Industry Policy Platform to Strengthen U.S. Remanufacturing News Provided By Remanufacturing Industries Council October 30, 2026, 15:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Consumer Goods, Manufacturing, U.S. Politics, Waste Management



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