Complete Hearing Solutions Partners With Asolo Repertory Theatre To Pilot Auracasttm Assistive Listening Technology

Asolo Repertory Theatre

Longstanding partnership introduces AuracastTM Bluetooth® audio technology at Sarasota theater, giving patrons with hearing loss new assistive listening option.

- Jim Scott, CEO of Complete Hearing SolutionsSARASOTA, FL, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Complete Hearing Solutions (CHS), a Florida-based provider of assistive listening technology, is partnering with Asolo Repertory Theatre in Sarasota to pilot Auracast TM assistive listening technology during November performances at the Cook Theatre.The pilot will give patrons with compatible hearing aids and cochlear implants an opportunity to experience AuracastTM, an emerging Bluetoothtechnology that broadcasts audio directly to compatible hearing devices without requiring a separate receiver or headset.Complete Hearing Solutions' relationship with Asolo Repertory Theatre dates back many years, when CHS installed the theater's original hearing loop system. That longstanding partnership continues today as Asolo explores Auracast technology as an additional assistive listening option, building on its commitment to making live theater accessible to patrons with hearing loss."We've worked with Asolo for many years, beginning with the installation of their hearing loop system," said Jim Scott, CEO of Complete Hearing Solutions. "Technology continues to evolve, and this pilot gives us an opportunity to see how Auracast performs in a real theater environment and, more importantly, hear directly from the people using it. Our goal has always been to help venues find the assistive listening solutions that work best for their audiences."Throughout November, Asolo will invite patrons attending FSU/Asolo Conservatory performances in the Cook Theatre to participate in the demonstration. Patrons with Auracast-enabled hearing aids or cochlear implants can experience the technology with assistance from theater staff, who will help them connect before the performance.Following the show, participants will be asked to complete a brief survey about their experience. Their feedback will help Asolo evaluate the technology and determine whether to offer AuracastTM as a second ongoing assistive listening option.As an added incentive, patrons with AuracastTM-enabled hearing aids will be eligible for a 20% ticket discount during the demonstration period.The theater's existing hearing loop system and standard assistive listening options will remain available throughout the pilot, ensuring that patrons can continue using the accessibility solutions already in place.AuracastTM is among the latest developments in assistive listening technology, offering a new method for delivering audio in public spaces as compatible hearing devices become more widely available. While hearing loops remain a proven and widely used solution, emerging technologies like Auracast may provide additional options for venues and their audiences.With 16 years of experience providing assistive listening solutions throughout Florida, Complete Hearing Solutions works with theaters, houses of worship, government facilities, healthcare facilities, and other public venues to identify the most appropriate technology for their needs. The company provides hearing loops, FM/RF systems, infrared systems and emerging Auracast solutions, recognizing that no single technology is the right fit for every environment.The Asolo pilot reflects CHS's ongoing commitment to evaluating new technology, supporting established systems and helping venues make informed decisions about accessibility.

Charles Moses

Complete Hearing Solutions

+1 727-260-3488 ext. 3

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Complete Hearing Solutions Partners with Asolo Repertory Theatre to Pilot AuracastTM Assistive Listening Technology News Provided By Complete Hearing Solutions October 30, 2026, 15:20 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Technology



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