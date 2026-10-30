Ongoing United Nations Mission In South Sudan (UNMISS) Patrol Works To Protect Civilians, Reduce Tensions Amid Conflict In Greater Tonj

As renewed intercommunal violence drives families from their homes across Greater Tonj, patrolling peacekeepers from the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) are reaching affected communities to reassure them, strengthen civilian protection and assess urgent needs on the ground.

The latest outbreak of conflict in Akop payam, Tonj North County, follows years of tensions and retaliatory attacks between communities. Homes have been burned, livelihoods disrupted and families displaced, leaving many residents uncertain about their safety.

As part of the UN peacekeeping mission's response to the crisis, an integrated UNMISS patrol team visited Akop, including Bundir village, where civilian and uniformed peacekeepers met affected residents and local authorities.

Drici Toruko, an UNMISS Civil Affairs Officer, said that speaking directly with affected families gave the team valuable first-hand insight into the situation on the ground.

“What we encountered was a community badly affected,” he said.

“Families have lost their homes, and many are living with deep uncertainty about their safety and what lies ahead. Our immediate priority is to hear their concerns, understand their needs and work closely with local authorities to defuse tensions and prevent further escalation,” he added.

In Bundir, the impact of the clashes was particularly evident when residents who had been sheltering in the surrounding bush emerged after seeing the peacekeepers arrive.

While Bangladeshi peacekeepers provided security for the patrol, conversations with residents revealed hardships extending beyond insecurity, including severe shortages of clean water, food and access to basic healthcare.

“The most urgent concern they raised was the lack of water. Some women and children were trying to dig into the ground to find water, but were unable to find a source,” said Major Abdur Razzak, a Bangladeshi commander accompanying the patrol.

Community leaders also reported shortages of food, shelter and essential medicines. Many newly displaced families are seeking refuge in schools, while others are sheltering nearby in the open, with little protection from the elements.

The humanitarian impact of recurrent violence extends beyond the communities visited. According to the Relief and Rehabilitation Commission (RRC), more than 12,000 households have reportedly been displaced across Tonj North County, including in Akop, Marial-Lou, Alabek and Rual-Bet.

In an urgent appeal issued on 28 October, the Commission called for emergency assistance, warning that ongoing conflict, compounded by prolonged drought, has further exacerbated the hardships facing affected families. It also called on humanitarian partners to verify displacement figures and strengthen coordination to ensure communities receive effective and timely relief.

For its part, UNMISS continues to respond to emerging protection concerns through targeted patrols, early-warning engagement and coordination with local authorities. These efforts are also intended to help create conditions for humanitarian partners to reach communities in need.

Anastasie Mukangarambe, UNMISS Head of Field Office for Greater Bahr el Ghazal, emphasized the importance of maintaining a protective presence and rebuilding community confidence.

“We still have people sheltering in the bush because they do not feel safe enough to return home. Restoring their confidence and reassuring them that their safety matters is critical. While the primary responsibility for protecting civilians rests with the Government of South Sudan, we must all work together to rebuild trust within the community and create conditions in which people can return to their homes without fear,” she said.“As a peacekeeping mission, we are doing everything within our capacity and mandate to support efforts to prevent further violence. I urge everyone to refrain from revenge attacks and let reconciliation take hold.”

For residents of Bundir, the arrival of peacekeepers offered an opportunity to be heard after days of uncertainty. Beyond addressing immediate needs, the visit underscored the importance of a sustained protection presence, rebuilding trust between communities and preventing further conflict.

Ultimately, lasting peace will depend on ensuring that families can return safely to their homes and lands, rebuild their lives and look towards a future free from fear.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS).