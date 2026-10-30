Zambia: Minister Of Electricity Urges Ministry Staff To“Think Outside The Box”

Minister of Electricity Eng Peter Kapala has urged Ministry of Electricity management and staff to adopt innovative approaches and remain focused on delivering the Government's energy sector priorities.

Speaking during his first meeting with ministry management staff, led by Permanent Secretary-Electricity Eng Arnold Simwaba, Eng Kapala emphasised that there was work to be done and called on officers to think outside the box.

He said bureaucratic rules should not derail progress. The Minister encouraged staff to remain proactive, forward-looking and results-oriented in addressing challenges and advancing the development of the electricity sector.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Energy, Zambia.