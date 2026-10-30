SC Collegium Recommends Five Judges For Madhya Pradesh HC, Six For Chhattisgarh HC

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 30 (IANS) The Supreme Court Collegium, headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant, on Friday recommended the appointment of five judicial officers as judges of the Madhya Pradesh High Court and six nominees - four advocates and two judicial officers - as judges of the Chhattisgarh High Court.

In its meeting held on Friday, the SC Collegium approved the proposal for the appointment of judicial officers Renuka Kanchan, Krishnamurty Mishra, Virendra Singh Rajput, Mamta Jain, and Ashita Shrivastava as Judges of the Madhya Pradesh High Court.

"The Supreme Court Collegium, in its meeting held on 30th October, 2026, has approved the proposal for appointment of the following Judicial Officers, as Judges of the High Court of Madhya Pradesh," said a statement uploaded on the website of the apex court.

The apex court Collegium also approved the appointment of four advocates -- Anand Shukla, Ratna Nidhi Pusty alias R.N. Pusty alias Ratan Pusty, Shashank Thakur, and Sourabh Sharma -- as Judges of the Chhattisgarh High Court.

Besides, it recommended the names of judicial officers Rajnish Shrivastava and Balram Prasad Verma for appointment as Judges of the Chhattisgarh High Court.

In a separate development, the Supreme Court Collegium, in its meeting held on Thursday, approved the proposal for appointment of nine advocates as Judges of the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh. The recommended advocates are Vishal Sharma, Vikram Kumar Sharma, Namgyal Wangchuk, Pawan Kumar Kundal, Tahir Majid Shamsi, Tabasum Zafar, Amit Gupta, Pranav Kohli and Anupam Raina.

Appointment of judges in the higher judiciary is a continuous, integrated and collaborative process between the executive and the judiciary. It requires consultation and approval from various constitutional authorities at both the state and Central levels. Only those persons whose names have been recommended by the Supreme Court Collegium are appointed as Judges of the High Courts.