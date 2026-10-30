Turkish Startup Brings A New AI-Powered Approach To Eye Health

Editor's note: This press release has been translated and localized into English with the assistance of AI.

Istanbul, Türkiye - While internet users worldwide spend an average of 6 hours and 43 minutes online each day, this figure reaches 7 hours and 15 minutes in Türkiye. Spending a large part of the day in front of a digital screen is associated with complaints of dry eye and eye strain. The negative effects of prolonged screen exposure are also bringing new research on eye health to the agenda. ENBIOSIS, a UK-based biotechnology company founded by Turkish entrepreneurs, has developed a technology based on the connection between the gut microbiome and eye health. The company has launched en-TEAR, a food supplement formula designed with its Digital Twin and artificial intelligence technology, in pharmacies and online sales channels in Türkiye.

Developed by ENBIOSIS, en-TEAR was evaluated in a pilot clinical study conducted at Istanbul Medipol University with ethics committee approval. Dr. Varol Tunalı, ENBIOSIS Medical Director and one of the study's researchers, commented on the findings:“We regularly measured participants' tear production over 8 weeks and saw a marked increase. What was most striking for us was that this increase persisted up to week 16, even after product use had ended, and that it was observed alongside changes in the gut microbiome. This was a small-scale preliminary study. To clarify the findings, our randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study with 130 participants is ongoing.”

Tear production increased by 67% in the pilot study

Twenty adults with dry eye complaints took part in the pilot clinical study and used the formula for 8 weeks. After completing the usage period, participants were followed for another 8 weeks and evaluated over a total of 16 weeks.

In the Schirmer test used to measure tear production, an average increase of 6.03 millimeters compared to baseline measurements was recorded at the end of the eighth week. This change corresponded to an average increase of 60.7%. During the follow-up period after product use ended, the average increase was reported to have continued, reaching 67% compared to baseline values at week 16.

The clinical study is a single-arm pilot study with no control group and a limited number of participants. To evaluate the initial results in a larger group of participants, a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical study planned to include 130 people has been launched.

AI analyzed more than 3,000 food ingredients

Dr. Varol Tunalı described the development process of en-TEAR as follows:

“We build on the possible biological relationships between the gut microbiome and eye health. We examine the connection between the metabolic activity of microorganisms living in the gut and the health of the ocular surface within a research field known as the gut-eye axis. Rather than combining predetermined ingredients, we define a specific biological target. The Digital Twin technology we use models the gut microbiome in a computer environment, enabling the analysis of the biological processes related to that target.

Following the analysis, the AI model we developed evaluates more than 3,000 food ingredients to identify ingredient combinations aimed at the biological mechanism we target. As a result of this work, we developed the formula for en-TEAR, which consists of food-based ingredients. Our technology is based on designing formulations that target the metabolic activity of gut bacteria. This method can also be used to develop new ingredient combinations for different areas of health.”

Clinical studies of new formulas are ongoing

Following the formula it developed for eye health, ENBIOSIS is preparing to apply the same technology infrastructure to different biological targets. The development processes for food-based formulations targeting metabolic health, skin health and testosterone levels have been completed, while randomized controlled clinical studies on these formulas are ongoing. Once the necessary approval processes are completed, ENBIOSIS aims to launch its new products in online sales channels and physical stores in the first half of 2027.

Founded in 2019 by Prof. Dr. Özkan Ufuk Nalbantoğlu and Ömer Özkan, ENBIOSIS continues its work on gut microbiome analysis with artificial intelligence and Digital Twin technologies. The UK-based biotechnology company received the Gold Medalist award in the digital health category of the Tech Rocketship Awards 2022, a UK government-backed program in which 256 technology startups were evaluated. ENBIOSIS uses its technological expertise in personalized nutrition to develop food formulations aimed at various biological targets. en-TEAR, designed for eye health, is positioned as the first product the company has launched in Türkiye within this approach.