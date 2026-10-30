Punjab Minister Holds Strategic Talks With British Delegation

MENAFN - IANS) Chandigarh, Oct 30 (IANS) Positioning Punjab as a prime manufacturing base for UK businesses to leverage zero-duty access under the India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA), Punjab Industries and Commerce Minister Aman Arora on Friday held strategic talks with a high-level British delegation led by Deputy High Commissioner Alba Smeriglio at Invest Punjab.

The delegation comprised Alba Smeriglio, First Secretary Trade, Nicholas Gribit, Senior Trade Adviser, and Anup Narayan, British High Commission.

While chairing the meeting, Minister Arora showcased Punjab's industrial resurgence and readiness to integrate with UK supply chains, with deliberations focused on high-growth sectors including agri-business, food processing, engineering, auto components and industry-linked skilling.

He said Punjab's strategic advantage as a gateway to North India makes it an ideal base for UK businesses.“Punjab is not just the food bowl of India, but is rapidly emerging as a hub of modern industry and innovation. Our dialogue with the UK delegation focused on leveraging vast opportunities under the India-UK CETA. Punjab's strengths in agri-business and engineering are a natural fit for UK expertise,” he said.

Highlighting the state's investor-friendly governance, the Minister detailed the Industrial and Business Development Policy of 2026, aimed at creating a frictionless ecosystem for global investors. He also highlighted the dedicated FTA and Export Facilitation Cell set up to handhold international businesses in leveraging trade agreements and maximising export potential from Punjab.

“With the Industrial and Business Development Policy of 2026 and our dedicated FTA and Export Facilitation Cell, we are offering a plug-and-play ecosystem for UK businesses to Make in Punjab for the world. The Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government is committed to being the preferred investment destination for the UK,” Arora said, adding this partnership will drive industrial growth and create high-quality jobs for youth.

The British delegation evinced keen interest in Punjab's skilled workforce and the state's efforts to align skilling with industry requirements, particularly in manufacturing and food processing.

Elaborating on the state's investment readiness, Industries and Commerce (Administrative Secretary) Basant Garg said the state offered seamless market access, logistics connectivity and a highly skilled workforce. He emphasised that the FTA and Export Facilitation Cell will provide end-to-end support to UK firms for regulatory compliance, market linkages and export promotion under the CETA framework.

He said both sides will maintain sustained engagement and facilitate structured B2B interactions between Punjab industry and British businesses to translate discussions into investments on the ground.