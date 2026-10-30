Gwalior Man Kills Wife On Karwa Chauth After Suspicion Over Gift From His Brother

A Karwa Chauth celebration ended in tragedy in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior after a man allegedly murdered his wife over suspicion surrounding a pair of silver toe rings she had received as a gift. The accused, identified as Anand Srivastava, allegedly attacked his sleeping wife, Madhu, repeatedly on the head and face with a pestle. Police said their preliminary investigation suggests that Anand suspected his wife of having an inappropriate relationship with his elder brother.

The incident came to light after Anand himself called the emergency helpline 112 and informed the police about the murder. Their 14-year-old son also reportedly woke up after hearing screams and was told by his father that he had killed his mother, according to a report by Aaj Tak.

Toe ring gift allegedly triggered suspicion

According to the initial police investigation, Madhu had purchased a new pair of silver toe rings for Karwa Chauth. When Anand asked her about them, she reportedly said they had been given to her as a gift.

However, Anand allegedly became suspicious and believed that his elder brother had given the jewellery to Madhu. He reportedly suspected an inappropriate relationship between the two.

Police suspect that this suspicion led to a heated domestic dispute. On the morning of the incident, Anand allegedly saw the toe rings again, became angry and attacked Madhu while she was asleep.

14-year-old son wakes up to father's confession

The couple's teenage son reportedly woke up after hearing screams from the room. When he approached his father, Anand allegedly told him that he had killed his mother.

Anand subsequently called the police control room through emergency number 112 to report the incident.

Police reached the spot and arrested the accused. The pestle allegedly used in the murder was also seized. A forensic science laboratory (FSL) team visited the scene and collected evidence as part of the investigation.

Couple had a love marriage 16 years ago

Anand and Madhu had reportedly married for love in 2010. Their relationship, which had continued for around 16 years, ended in the shocking killing on Karwa Chauth.

CSP Murar Sandeep Bangre said preliminary findings pointed towards suspicion about Madhu's character and domestic disputes as possible reasons behind the murder.

Police are also examining Anand's mental condition as part of the investigation. Further details are awaited as investigators work to establish the exact circumstances and motive behind the killing.