Europe Clinical Trials - Market Size, Share, Industry Trends, And Growth Forecasts, 2026-2031 R&D And Decentralized Trials Drive 6.55% CAGR To USD 34.52 Billion

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Adaptive designs, integrated CRO networks and decentralized monitoring help sponsors cut costs, accelerate recruitment and shorten trial cycles across Europe.

Dublin, Oct. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Europe Clinical Trials - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe clinical trials market is estimated to reach USD 25.13 billion in 2026, up from USD 23.59 billion in 2025. The market is forecast to grow at a 6.55% CAGR from 2026 to 2031, reaching USD 34.52 billion by the end of the forecast period. Growth is supported by sustained pharmaceutical and biotechnology research investment, rising demand for innovative treatments, regulatory modernization, and wider adoption of adaptive and decentralized clinical trial models.

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology R&D Investment Supports Market Growth

Leading pharmaceutical companies are expanding their European research operations. Major multinationals have pledged more than EUR 2 billion in new investment across France, including Pfizer's planned EUR 500 million commitment to late-stage hematology and rare cancer trials. Germany's Medical Research Act, effective in 2025, enables parallel scientific and ethics reviews while permitting confidential reimbursement discussions designed to attract complex clinical studies.

European policy makers are also combining tax credits with infrastructure grants to retain research involving next-generation modalities - mRNA, cell, and gene therapies - within the region. At the same time, cash-strapped biotechnology companies are increasingly partnering with contract research organizations that operate established pan-EU investigator networks. This shift is encouraging integrated development programs capable of progressing from Phase I through Phase III within coordinated platforms.

Chronic and Infectious Diseases Increase Trial Demand

Europe's aging population and continued exposure to pandemic-related risks are increasing demand for new medicines. More than 40 products were scheduled for launch in Germany during 2025, with many targeting Alzheimer's disease, cancer, and genetic disorders. Oncology remains a leading area within the European Medicines Agency pipeline, while vaccine and antiviral studies continue to benefit from review practices refined during COVID-19.

Digital biomarkers, remote monitoring, and home-based data collection are helping sponsors incorporate real-world evidence into clinical endpoints. These technologies can improve recruitment and retention among patients with multiple conditions, although competition for eligible participants remains a challenge. Orphan-Drug incentives, a stronger Rare-Disease focus, and the implementation of ACT-EU and the Clinical Trials Information System are also supporting clinical research activity across Europe.

Regulatory Complexity Remains a Key Market Restraint

The ICH E6(R3) Good Clinical Practice guideline, effective from July 2025, introduces more demanding data-integrity and computer-system-validation requirements. Sponsors must address expanded compliance checklists, while differences among national ethics-committee procedures can create uncertain timelines for adaptive and digitally enabled studies. Germany's additional reporting obligations for study participants may also increase monitoring costs.

Although European harmonization initiatives are improving trial coordination, the region's falling share of global patient enrollment remains a concern. Sponsors must balance Europe's experienced investigators, high-quality hospital systems, and regulatory credibility against longer approval processes and growing competition from trial locations in the United States and Asia.

Phase III Studies Maintain Market Leadership

Phase III studies accounted for 52.68% of the Europe clinical trials market in 2025, highlighting the region's importance in confirmatory evidence generation. Sponsors continue to use Europe's extensive hospital networks and experienced investigators for pivotal oncology and immunology programs supporting European Medicines Agency submissions.

Adaptive Phase II studies are projected to grow at a 7.55% CAGR as sponsors use interim analysis to discontinue, modify, or advance assets earlier. Seamless Phase II/III platforms and real-time analytics are also reducing traditional boundaries between development phases. Second-generation cell and gene therapies are benefiting from the European Medicines Agency's advanced-therapy guidance, including conditional approval pathways supported by robust post-marketing evidence.

Phase II activity is expected to expand as sponsors connect biomarker discovery with proof-of-concept research. Phase IV programs are also gaining importance because payers increasingly require real-world evidence before green-lighting reimbursement decisions.

Adaptive and Decentralized Study Designs Gain Momentum

Interventional studies represented 79.85% of the European market in 2025, reflecting regulators' continued preference for randomized clinical evidence. Adaptive studies are forecast to grow at a 7.66% CAGR, supported by Bayesian statistics and interim-data modeling that enable early futility decisions and dose re-optimizations.

Pragmatic and decentralized trials are gaining regulatory acceptance, widening access for rural and mobility-challenged patients. Observational cohorts complement interventional research by generating long-term safety and comparative-effectiveness evidence from electronic health records. Master protocols, including umbrella and basket studies, further reduce administrative duplication when multiple therapies are assessed across biomarker-defined patient groups. Together, these developments are strengthening the efficiency, flexibility, and long-term outlook of the Europe clinical trials market.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

1.1 Study Assumptions & Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 High Pharmaceutical-Biotech R&D Intensity In Europe

4.2.2 Rising Prevalence of Chronic & Infectious Diseases

4.2.3 Growing Orphan-Drug Incentives & Rare-Disease Focus

4.2.4 ACT-EU & CTIS Accelerating Trial Start-Up Timelines

4.2.5 Rapid Adoption of Decentralized / Hybrid Trial Models

4.2.6 Central & Eastern Europe's Cost-Efficient Patient Recruitment

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Stringent Multi-Layered Approval Processes

4.3.2 Lower Reimbursement Levels in Parts of Southern / CEE Europe

4.3.3 Europe's Falling Share of Global Patient Enrollment

4.3.4 Fragmented Trial-Data Standards Across EU Study Sites

4.4 Regulatory Landscape

4.5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/-Sponsors

4.5.3 Bargaining Power of CRO / Tech Suppliers

4.5.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 Market Size & Growth Forecasts (Value, USD)

5.1 By Phase

5.1.1 Phase I

5.1.2 Phase II

5.1.3 Phase III

5.1.4 Phase IV

5.2 By Study Design

5.2.1 Interventional / Treatment Studies

5.2.2 Observational Studies

5.2.3 Expanded Access Studies

5.3 By Service Type

5.3.1 Protocol Design & Feasibility

5.3.2 Site Identification & Start-up

5.3.3 Regulatory Submission & Approval

5.3.4 Clinical Trial Monitoring

5.3.5 Data Management & Biostatistics

5.3.6 Medical Writing

5.3.7 Other Service Types

5.4 By Therapeutic Area

5.4.1 Oncology

5.4.2 Cardiovascular

5.4.3 Neurology

5.4.4 Infectious Diseases

5.4.5 Metabolic Disorders (Diabetes, Obesity)

5.4.6 Immunology / Autoimmune

5.4.7 Other Therapeutic Areas

5.5 By Sponsor Type

5.5.1 Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Companies

5.5.2 Medical Device Companies

5.5.3 Academic & Research Institutes

5.5.4 Government & Non-profit Organizations

5.6 Geography

5.6.1 Germany

5.6.2 United Kingdom

5.6.3 France

5.6.4 Italy

5.6.5 Spain

5.6.6 Rest of Europe

6 Competitive Landscape

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Market Share Analysis

6.3 Company Profiles (includes Global level Overview, Market level overview, Core Segments, Financials as available, Strategic Information, Market Rank/Share, Products & Services, Recent Developments)

6.3.1 IQVIA

6.3.2 Parexel International (MA) Corporation

6.3.3 ICON plc

6.3.4 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

6.3.5 Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

6.3.6 Syneos Health

6.3.7 Medpace Holdings

6.3.8 Charles River Laboratories

6.3.9 Clinipace

6.3.10 Eli Lilly

6.3.11 Pfizer Inc.

6.3.12 F. Hoffmann-La Roche

6.3.13 Sanofi

6.3.14 Novo Nordisk

6.3.15 AstraZeneca

6.3.16 Boehringer Ingelheim

6.3.17 Novartis

6.3.18 Bayer AG

6.3.19 Johnson & Johnson (Janssen)

6.3.20 Merck KGaA

7 Market Opportunities & Future Outlook

7.1 White-space & Unmet-need Assessment

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