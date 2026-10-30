30 October 2026

Issue of Equity

Dividend Reinvestment Scheme

The Board announces that on 30 October 2026 233,153 Ordinary Shares of 1p each in the Company were allotted under the Company's Dividend Reinvestment Scheme at 79.6p per share.

Application has been made for the admission of the 233,153 Ordinary Shares to the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and to trading on the London Stock Exchange plc's market for listed securities for admission on or around 4 November 2026.

Following this allotment of shares the Company now has 104,125,855 Ordinary Shares in issue.

For further information, please contact:

Company Secretary

Foresight Group LLP

Contact: Stephen Thayer Tel: 0203 667 8100

Investor Relations

Foresight Group LLP

Contact: Andrew James Tel: 0203 667 8181