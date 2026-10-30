Issue Of Equity
LEI: 213800R88MRC4Y3OIW86
30 October 2026
Issue of Equity
Dividend Reinvestment Scheme
The Board announces that on 30 October 2026 233,153 Ordinary Shares of 1p each in the Company were allotted under the Company's Dividend Reinvestment Scheme at 79.6p per share.
Application has been made for the admission of the 233,153 Ordinary Shares to the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and to trading on the London Stock Exchange plc's market for listed securities for admission on or around 4 November 2026.
Following this allotment of shares the Company now has 104,125,855 Ordinary Shares in issue.
For further information, please contact:
Company Secretary
Foresight Group LLP
Contact: Stephen Thayer Tel: 0203 667 8100
Investor Relations
Foresight Group LLP
Contact: Andrew James Tel: 0203 667 8181
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