Global Cold Isostatic Pressing Market Size, Share, And Trends Report, 2026-2033 Market To Reach USD 849.5 Million At 5.0% CAGR As Advanced Materials Demand Accelerates

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Capitalize on demand for high-performance, near-net-shape components across aerospace, automotive and energy, with Asia Pacific leading adoption.

Dublin, Oct. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Cold Isostatic Pressing Market Size, Share & Trend Analysis Report 2026-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global cold isostatic pressing market was valued at USD 575.0 million in 2025 and is projected to increase from USD 603.8 million in 2026 to USD 849.5 million by 2033. The market is forecast to expand at a compound annual growth rate of 5.0% from 2026 to 2033. Asia Pacific led the global market in 2025, accounting for 44.8% of total revenue.

Market growth is being supported by rising demand for advanced materials that deliver high density, uniform performance, dimensional stability, and improved durability. Aerospace, automotive, energy, electronics, medical, and industrial manufacturers are increasingly adopting cold isostatic pressing to produce high-performance metal, ceramic, and composite components with consistent density and fewer defects than conventional pressing methods.

The growing use of lightweight materials and advanced ceramics is strengthening demand across aerospace and automotive applications. Manufacturers require components that can withstand demanding operating conditions while maintaining strength, wear resistance, and structural reliability. Cold isostatic pressing supports these requirements while enabling the production of dense, near-net-shape parts with complex geometries.

Adoption is also increasing for complex-shaped and large-sized components that are difficult to manufacture using conventional compaction techniques. Uniform pressure distribution helps reduce density variations and supports reliable powder consolidation throughout a component. These capabilities are creating opportunities for cold isostatic pressing equipment manufacturers, technology providers, and specialized processing services.

Investments in powder metallurgy, advanced ceramics, additive manufacturing feedstock, electronics, semiconductors, and specialized industrial components are expected to contribute to long-term market expansion. Continued innovation in material processing and manufacturing efficiency may further broaden the use of cold isostatic pressing across established and emerging applications.

Market segmentation covered in the report

The report analyzes global, regional, and country-level revenue growth and assesses industry trends across the principal market segments from 2021 to 2033. Market estimates and forecasts are organized by material, application, and region to support strategic planning and opportunity assessment.

Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021 - 2033)



Metal Powders

Ceramic Powders Composite Materials

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021 - 2033)



Ceramics & Refractories

Powder Metallurgy

Electronics & Semiconductors

Medical & Dental Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021 - 2033)



North America: U.S., Canada, and Mexico

Europe: Germany, France, and UK

Asia Pacific: China, India, and Japan

Latin America: Brazil Middle East & Africa

Key benefits of the report



Comprehensive market analysis: Evaluate market performance across major materials, applications, countries, and regions.

Competitive intelligence: Assess the market presence, positioning, and strategies of key industry participants.

Industry trend assessment: Identify the primary technologies, demand factors, and investment trends influencing future growth.

Revenue forecasts: Review segment-level and regional projections through 2033 to support market assessment and resource allocation.

Growth opportunity analysis: Examine emerging applications and potential revenue streams across powder metallurgy, advanced ceramics, electronics, medical, and industrial manufacturing. Actionable recommendations: Apply market intelligence to strengthen decision-making, competitive strategy, product development, and expansion planning.

The report also examines market share, competitive dynamics, product innovation, and evolving customer requirements. These insights can help manufacturers, suppliers, investors, and other stakeholders evaluate opportunities in the global cold isostatic pressing market and develop informed strategies for sustainable growth.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

1.1. Market Segmentation & Scope

1.2. Market Definition

1.3. Information Procurement

1.3.1. Information Analysis

1.3.2. Data Analysis Models

1.3.3. Market Formulation & Data Visualization

1.3.4. Data Validation & Publishing

1.4. Research Scope and Assumptions

1.4.1. List of Data Applications

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segmental Outlook

2.3. Competitive Outlook

Chapter 3. Market Variables, Trends, and Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Global Powder Metallurgy Market Outlook

3.2. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.2.1. Raw Material Analysis

3.3. Regulatory Framework

3.3.1. Compliance Requirements

3.4. Manufacturing/ Technology Overview

3.5. Market Dynamics

3.5.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.5.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.5.3. Industry Trends

3.5.4. Key Opportunities

3.6. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.6.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

3.6.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

3.6.3. Threat of Substitution

3.6.4. Threat of New Entrants

3.6.5. Competitive Rivalry

3.7. PESTLE Analysis

3.7.1. Political

3.7.2. Economic

3.7.3. Social Landscape

3.7.4. Material

3.7.5. Environmental

3.7.6. Legal

Chapter 4. Cold Isostatic Pressing Market: Material Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Cold Isostatic Pressing Market: Material Movement Analysis, 2025 & 2033

4.2. Market Estimates and Forecasts by Material, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

4.2.1. Metal Powders

4.2.2. Ceramic Powders

4.2.3. Composite Materials

Chapter 5. Cold Isostatic Pressing Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Cold Isostatic Pressing Market: Application Movement Analysis, 2025 & 2033

5.2. Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

5.2.1. Ceramics & Refractories

5.2.2. Powder Metallurgy

5.2.3. Electronics & Semiconductors

5.2.4. Medical & Dental

5.2.5. Others

Chapter 6. Cold Isostatic Pressing Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Regional Analysis, 2025 & 2033

6.1.1. Market Estimates and Forecasts by Material and Application, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

6.2. North America

6.2.1. U.S.

6.2.2. Canada

6.2.3. Mexico

6.3. Europe

6.3.1. Germany

6.3.2. France

6.3.3. UK

6.4. Asia Pacific

6.4.1. China

6.4.2. India

6.4.3. Japan

6.5. Latin America

6.5.1. Brazil

6.6. Middle East & Africa

Chapter 7. Competitive Landscape

7.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, Key Market Participants

7.2. Company Categorization

7.3. Company Ranking, 2025

7.4. Heat Map Analysis

7.5. Kraljic Matrix

7.6. Vendor Landscape

7.6.1. List of Raw Material Suppliers

7.6.2. List of Equipment Providers

7.6.3. List of Distributors

7.7. List of Prospective Buyers

7.7.1. Buyer Type

7.7.2. Industry

7.7.3. Headquarters

7.7.4. Region

7.7.5. Contact Information

7.8. Strategy Initiatives

7.9. Company Profiles (Overview, Financials, Product Benchmarking)

7.9.1. Almatis

7.9.2. ATI

7.9.3. Carpenter Technology

7.9.4. CoorsTek

7.9.5. GKN Powder Metallurgy

7.9.6. Hoganas

7.9.7. Kyocera

7.9.8. Saint Gobain Ceramic Materials

7.9.9. Sandvik

7.9.10. Tosoh

List of Tables [54]

List of Figures [18]

Companies Featured



Almatis

ATI

Carpenter Technology

CoorsTek

Saint Gobain Ceramic Materials

GKN Powder Metallurgy

Hoganas

Kyocera

Sandvik Tosoh

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